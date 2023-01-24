Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Thursday Jan. 26 COVID-19 update: Baby boy among 6 recent Douglas County deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announces new District 2 Public Service Commissioner
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a new Public Service Commissioner for District 2 after the previous one was elected to a new position. Gov. Pillen announced Friday he’s appointing Christian Mirch to serve as the new District 2 Commissioner on the Nebraska Public Service Commission.
WOWT
Omaha woman arrested following stabbing in northeast Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies arrested an Omaha woman accused of stabbing a man in rural Lancaster County Friday morning. Deputies were dispatched to the scene near N 112th and Branched Oak Road around 6:30 a.m. Friday. LSO Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said a woman and man were struggling...
Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous
LINCOLN — Police chiefs from Omaha and Lincoln opposed the latest proposal to allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without obtaining a state permit and required training, saying Thursday that it was dangerous. “This bill jeopardizes the safety of our city,” said Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins. Omaha Chief Todd Schmaderer told members of the […] The post Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
natureworldnews.com
Bowhunting Company, Celebrity Owners Found Guilty for Poaching Wildlife in Nebraska, Fined $750,000
In Omaha, Nebraska, a federal court handed down sentences to a famous couple and their bowhunting business for planning to break the Lacey Act, which forbids wildlife trafficking and poaching. They were fined a total of $750,000. Largest Known Case of Poaching in Nebraska. The largest known case of poaching...
WOWT
Meet Clayton Anderson, Nebraska’s only astronaut
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s only astronaut is back in his hometown of Ashland. He’s the new president and CEO of the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum. “I think astronaut has been described as the greatest job in the universe and I totally agree,” says Anderson.
Nebraska lawmaker again pushes no-permit conceal carry
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker is taking another shot at trying to pass a bill that would not only allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit, it would prohibit the state's cities and counties from issuing local laws to do so within their borders. Sen....
WOWT
Need for truck drivers increasing; Omaha driving school expanding
WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li. WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li. Updated: 2 hours ago. La Vista Police responded to the petition filed by the mother of Ryan Larsen tonight. Updated: 2 hours ago. Omaha...
WOWT
Saunders County crash kills one, injures four
For the sixth consecutive year, Nebraska lawmakers are attempting to overturn the state's helmet law. Open-carry legislation was the talk of the table in Lincoln today. Water main break on Dodge forces lane restrictions. Updated: 8 hours ago. A water main break has forced lane restrictions on Dodge Street near...
WOWT
La Vista police chief responds to Ryan Larsen death petition
WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li. WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li. Updated: 6 hours ago. Omaha fire crews battled an apartment fire near 24th and Douglas Wednesday night. 6 FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Water main break...
News Channel Nebraska
13 Nebraska counties to see license plate duplicates
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer's Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The...
WOWT
Omaha Police on alert ahead of planned release of Tyre Nicols video
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police told 6 News on Friday that officers will be “monitoring the situation” here in Omaha in the aftermath of the expected release of video footage showing the fatal beating of a Memphis man by police officers. Family members of Tyre Nichols and their...
WOWT
Nebraska's only astronaut now president of SAC Museum
A pop-up market near 25th and Leavenworth in Omaha is a place goods hope to be re-homed. A new app is being beta tested with veterans and their families designed to make life with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries easier to live. Omaha teacher receives $25k award. Updated: Jan. 20,...
WOWT
Omaha traffic alert: Crash on westbound Interstate 80
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were working to reroute westbound Interstate 80 traffic after a crash near the 72nd Street exit during the Thursday afternoon commute. Douglas County reported the three-vehicle injury crash happened at 3:42 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a maroon minivan. The Nebraska Department of...
WOWT
Nebraska Department of Labor says 2022 was strong year for growth
The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead. One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 12 hours ago. School choice was...
redlakenationnews.com
All Federal Baiting and Poaching Charges Against Bowmars Dropped After 9-Year Investigation
Social media stars, record-setting bowhunters, and couple-preneurs, Josh and Sarah Bowmar out of Ankney, Iowa who've been in the limelight recently as part of a federal investigation related to hunts they conducted with a Nebraska outfitter, announce that all hunting violations against them have been dismissed after a nine-year battle to clear their name.
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha fire crews battle house fire near 47th & J
For the sixth consecutive year, Nebraska lawmakers are attempting to overturn the state's helmet law. Open-carry legislation was the talk of the table in Lincoln today. Creighton University is piloting a program that aims to reverse the effects of Type II diabetes. Water main break on Dodge forces lane restrictions.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Cozad woman following pursuit
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Cozad woman after a pursuit on I-80 Wednesday night near the Overton exit. Around 10:30 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a Hyundai Elantra, believed to be driven by someone wanted for multiple felony warrants. The driver refused to stop, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.
WOWT
Two men arrested and charged in west Omaha bank robbery
For the sixth consecutive year, Nebraska lawmakers are attempting to overturn the state's helmet law. BREAKING: Omaha fire crews battle house fire near 47th & J.
WOWT
Omaha launches streetcar website illustrating funding strategy, timeline
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “We are building momentum in Omaha.”. That’s the message greeting visitors to the city’s new informational website — omahastreetcar.org — on the streetcar project, approved nearly unanimously by the Omaha City Council just over a month ago. The Omaha streetcar plan,...
Comments / 0