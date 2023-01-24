ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Nebraska Examiner

Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous

LINCOLN — Police chiefs from Omaha and Lincoln opposed the latest proposal to allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without obtaining a state permit and required training, saying Thursday that it was dangerous. “This bill jeopardizes the safety of our city,” said Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins. Omaha Chief Todd Schmaderer told members of the […] The post Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Meet Clayton Anderson, Nebraska’s only astronaut

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s only astronaut is back in his hometown of Ashland. He’s the new president and CEO of the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum. “I think astronaut has been described as the greatest job in the universe and I totally agree,” says Anderson.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Need for truck drivers increasing; Omaha driving school expanding

WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li. WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li. Updated: 2 hours ago. La Vista Police responded to the petition filed by the mother of Ryan Larsen tonight. Updated: 2 hours ago. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Saunders County crash kills one, injures four

For the sixth consecutive year, Nebraska lawmakers are attempting to overturn the state's helmet law. Open-carry legislation was the talk of the table in Lincoln today. Water main break on Dodge forces lane restrictions. Updated: 8 hours ago. A water main break has forced lane restrictions on Dodge Street near...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

La Vista police chief responds to Ryan Larsen death petition

WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li. WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li. Updated: 6 hours ago. Omaha fire crews battled an apartment fire near 24th and Douglas Wednesday night. 6 FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Water main break...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

13 Nebraska counties to see license plate duplicates

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer's Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police on alert ahead of planned release of Tyre Nicols video

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police told 6 News on Friday that officers will be “monitoring the situation” here in Omaha in the aftermath of the expected release of video footage showing the fatal beating of a Memphis man by police officers. Family members of Tyre Nichols and their...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska's only astronaut now president of SAC Museum

A pop-up market near 25th and Leavenworth in Omaha is a place goods hope to be re-homed. A new app is being beta tested with veterans and their families designed to make life with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries easier to live. Omaha teacher receives $25k award. Updated: Jan. 20,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha traffic alert: Crash on westbound Interstate 80

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were working to reroute westbound Interstate 80 traffic after a crash near the 72nd Street exit during the Thursday afternoon commute. Douglas County reported the three-vehicle injury crash happened at 3:42 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a maroon minivan. The Nebraska Department of...
OMAHA, NE
redlakenationnews.com

All Federal Baiting and Poaching Charges Against Bowmars Dropped After 9-Year Investigation

Social media stars, record-setting bowhunters, and couple-preneurs, Josh and Sarah Bowmar out of Ankney, Iowa who've been in the limelight recently as part of a federal investigation related to hunts they conducted with a Nebraska outfitter, announce that all hunting violations against them have been dismissed after a nine-year battle to clear their name.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha fire crews battle house fire near 47th & J

For the sixth consecutive year, Nebraska lawmakers are attempting to overturn the state's helmet law. Open-carry legislation was the talk of the table in Lincoln today. Creighton University is piloting a program that aims to reverse the effects of Type II diabetes. Water main break on Dodge forces lane restrictions.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol arrests Cozad woman following pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Cozad woman after a pursuit on I-80 Wednesday night near the Overton exit. Around 10:30 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a Hyundai Elantra, believed to be driven by someone wanted for multiple felony warrants. The driver refused to stop, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha launches streetcar website illustrating funding strategy, timeline

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “We are building momentum in Omaha.”. That’s the message greeting visitors to the city’s new informational website — omahastreetcar.org — on the streetcar project, approved nearly unanimously by the Omaha City Council just over a month ago. The Omaha streetcar plan,...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy