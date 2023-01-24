Read full article on original website
Projecting the Opening Day Lineup for the Chicago Cubs
Projecting the Opening Day lineup for the Chicago Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are going to be a much-different team when they take the diamond this spring, but it’s never too early to ask how their lineup will look on Opening Day. Who will...
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
The Boston Red Sox certainly don't sound like they're done making moves. Boston finally added a new middle infielder Tuesday afternoon as it dealt left-handed reliever, Josh Taylor, to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later. With Taylor on the...
NBC Sports
A's trade Irvin to Orioles, receive prospect Hernaiz
The Athletics have opened up a spot in their 2023 starting rotation. The A's officially traded left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed prospect Kyle Virbitsky to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for shortstop prospect Darell Hernaiz on Thursday. Hernaiz is listed as the Orioles' 16th-best prospect via MLB.com. A fifth-round...
Orioles, A's Reportedly Agree To Trade On Thursday
The Baltimore Orioles bolstered their starting rotation by acquiring a durable southpaw Thursday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Oakland Athletics are sending Cole Irvin and pitching prospect Kyle Virbitsky to Baltimore for minor league shortstop Darell Hernaiz. Irvin posted a 3.98 ERA in a ...
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Mancini to Stay With Cubs for Spring Training
Trey Mancini decides to remain with the Chicago Cubs for spring training instead of playing in the World Baseball Classic for Team Italy.
Look: MLB World Reacts To Thursday's Orioles Trade
The Baltimore Orioles have acquired left-hander Cole Irvin in a trade with the Oakland A's, per ESPN NFL insider Jeff Passan. The A's will receive infield prospect Darell Hernaiz and right-hander Kyle Virbitsky in exchange. The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this trade. "Dang did ...
bvmsports.com
Today in Cubs history: The time Fergie Jenkins was almost claimed by the White Sox
Filed under: Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field and baseball history Today in Cubs history: The time Fergie Jenkins was almost claimed by the White Sox Yes, that’s right. Pull up a chair, this is a good story. By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue Jan 26, 2023, 1:00pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing…
Stauber wins again, Blackhawks beat Flames 5-1
CALGARY, Alberta - Two games into his NHL career, Blackhawks rookie goaltender Jaxson Stauber is playing like a poised veteran. Stauber stopped 34 shots for his second consecutive win and 13 players contributed a point as Chicago beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 Thursday night. "Looks really solid and calm in...
Rozier, Plumlee lead Hornets past Bulls 111-96
CHICAGO - Terry Rozier scored 28 points, Mason Plumlee added yet another strong performance with 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Chicago Bulls 111-96 on Thursday night. Gordon Hayward scored 17 points, and LaMelo Ball returned from a three-game absence due to a sprained ankle...
