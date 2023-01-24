ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Hays County school districts eligible for extra money for counselors

By Sarah Al-Shaikh
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16EbDm_0kOta28V00

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – More counselors could be coming to school districts across Hays County. The county approved American Rescue Plan Act funds to help with mental health in schools back in October 2022.

RELATED COVERAGE: ‘There is a huge need for more counselors’: Mental health a priority in area schools

Dripping Springs ISD Director of Counseling and Health Services Tisha Kolek said they could be awarded up to $200,000.

The DSISD school board passed the agreement at Monday’s meeting. Kolek said it’ll now be sent back to the Hays County court and they’ll be ready to start the hiring process.

She said right now they only have three counselors for eight campuses.

“That can have a licensed professional feel really stretched to visit three to four campuses in a week and work one-on-one with those identified students,” Kolek said.

This extra funding could nearly double their counselors and expand the hours they’re available.

“We’ll be able to hire two individuals through 2026 for this program in our school district. They would work with the family unit after school on the school campus. It’s going to be a bridge to extend that care beyond the traditional school day and hopefully into the family system,” Kolek said.

RELATED COVERAGE: School districts recommend more mental health, school safety funding in list to legislature

It’s a move DSISD parent Terri Purdi said is needed after all the challenges students faced tied to COVID-19.

“Mental health within the schools and on the campus is super important,” Purdi said. “For so many students, we’re seeing a lot of issues with the levels of stress and anxiety.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Champion High School teacher resigns after admitting to inappropriate communications with students, district says

BOERNE, Texas – A Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High School teacher resigned over the weekend after admitting she had inappropriate communications with students, Boerne Independent School District officials said. In a letter sent to parents on Monday, Principal Beto Hinojosa said the administration was notified Friday night about an inappropriate...
BOERNE, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries

Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

72K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy