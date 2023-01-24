ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Big Sky Bonus’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Montana Lottery’s “Big Sky Bonus” game were:

01-20-21-30, Bonus: 15

(one, twenty, twenty-one, thirty; Bonus: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $6,045

