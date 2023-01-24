MT Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Monday:

Big Sky Bonus

01-20-21-30, Bonus: 15

(one, twenty, twenty-one, thirty; Bonus: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $6,045

Lotto America

06-08-16-43-47, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3

(six, eight, sixteen, forty-three, forty-seven; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $34,370,000

Lucky For Life

01-02-26-36-38, Lucky Ball: 1

(one, two, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Powerball

12-31-47-58-60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3

(twelve, thirty-one, forty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $526,000,000

