WAND TV
Decatur's UAW Local 751 to hold strike authorization vote on Friday
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Members of Decatur's UAW Local 751 will vote to authorize a strike on Friday. The vote is not a vote to strike but it would give union leadership the option to call for a strike if contract negotiations with Caterpillar are unable to be resolved.
WAND TV
US Gross Domestic Product increases by 2.9 percent
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022 after a 3.2% increase in the third quarter of 2022. Kenneth Kriz, a Distinguished Professor of Public Administration at the University of Illinois Springfield,...
These “World’s Largest” Objects Are All In The Same Illinois Town
There seems to be a lot of unique "world's largest" objects out there. There are also a few less cool ones as well. The point is... if there is an object out there, you can probably find a "world's largest" for that thing. Did that make sense? I hope so,...
WAND TV
Winter weather cancels hundreds of local blood donations this week
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The snow that swept through central Illinois this week is putting a strain on blood supply at local hospitals. ImpactLife is a non-profit organization that provides blood to Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. Public Relations Manager for ImpactLife, Kirby Winn, says the...
WAND TV
Major changes to Unit 4 Schools leave parents concerned
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) — After months of debate and special focus groups, Unit 4 has officially changed its student placement model. Champaign parents have voiced their concerns with the changes through the entire process. "I mean I'm terrified of it. That's it, I think I'm terrified of it," said...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
WAND TV
New lawsuit trying to stop gun ban
Decatur, Ill (WAND) - Decatur attorney Jerry Stocks is filing a lawsuit in Macon County Circuit Court on behalf of State Rep. Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, local gun dealers and gun owners. The suit seeks a temporary restraining order against the states new ban on the sale and purchase of assault style weapons.
wmay.com
Wyndham building a big point of disagreement in Wednesday’s mayoral debate
The Springfield mayoral candidates showcased their diverging attitudes and perspectives concerning the future of the old Wyndham City Centre downtown. The current owner of the famous 30-story hotel, New York company Goodhomes, still wants to convert dozens of units to apartments, saying it needs those tenants to remain financially solvent in the venture.
WAND TV
Pawned guns fall into gray area for weapons ban
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – If you pawned an assault style weapon before January 10, 2023 you may have trouble getting it back. Guns provided to dealers to be sold on consignment before the same date fall into the same category. State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, tells WAND...
freedom929.com
ISP DISTRICTS ARE NOW TROOPS
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police is restructuring its patrol areas throughout the state, cutting its number of Districts in half, from 22 to 11, and renaming the Districts as Troops. The new patrol area now known at Troop 9 covers all of our southeastern and south central regional counties, including Richland, Jasper, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Clark, Lawrence, Edwards, Wabash, White, Hamilton, Wayne, Marion, Effingham, and Fayette. While the Troop 9 headquarters is in Effingham, at the home of the old District 12, the former District 19 headquarters in Carmi will now serve Troop 9 primarily as a post for investigators. The dispatching services for Troop 9 now originates from the newly named Troop 10 headquarters, located down in in southern Illinois, in Du Quoin.
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
wmay.com
Langfelder, Buscher Meet In First Forum Of Mayor’s Race, Heard Live On WMAY
Significant differences are on display between the candidates for Springfield mayor as they met in their first candidates forum, heard live on WMAY. Incumbent Mayor Jim Langfelder and city Treasurer Misty Buscher will meet in the April general election. Buscher says city government’s minority hiring record under Langfelder is “dismal,” while Langfelder said his administration has made great strides in building trust between the police department and minority communities. Langfelder left the door open for the return of paid metered parking downtown, with the adoption of smart parking meters… but Buscher says she would do away with the meters entirely.
WAND TV
Champaign Strides Shelter in need of basic items and volunteers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign Township opened their low-barrier shelter back in December. Now, there is a high demand for basic items such as plastic eating utensils, new men's underwear, and more. Community Relations Coordinator, Charlene Murray explained the need for food and how that can impact...
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
whporadio.com
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROLS
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion/Macon County during January. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
taylorvilledailynews.com
IAAF Announces 112th Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield last weekend. Every year, the IAAF names the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. This year, 20-year-old Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville took home the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen crown. She...
WAND TV
Former Coles Co. Assistant State's Attorney charged with bribery and misconduct
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Friday he charged a former assistant Coles County state’s attorney with 32 counts of misconduct over interactions he had in his official capacity with three Coles County women between the ages of 18 and 35. Brady Allen, 33, formerly...
WAND TV
Woman who gives back to the community shares her battle with cervical cancer
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Beth Ballinger created 'Feeding Springfield One Lasagna at a Time'. Three years later, over 22,000 people have been fed by Ballinger's family and the community. "I call it my little village that we've created. And until food insecurity isn't a thing anymore, we're going to keep...
25newsnow.com
Downstate sheriffs continue opposition to assault weapon ban as three lawsuits loom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - While a circuit court, appellate court, and federal court battle loom for the constitutionality of the assault weapon ban, three sheriffs are saying they will continue not to enforce the ban. Crawford County Sheriff William Rutan, Jasper County Sheriff Brandon Francis, and Lawrence County Sheriff...
WAND TV
Decatur Park District to host hiring fair for spring and summer positions
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Park District is getting an early start on hiring for the upcoming seasons. The district will be holding a hiring fair for part-time and seasonal positions on February 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center. Positions include opportunities...
