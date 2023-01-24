ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Balance attack leads Pirates past Bulldogs

By By Patrick Obley Sports Editor
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BM9s7_0kOtYwSy00

PORT CHARLOTTE — Facing a DeSoto County team that was finally back at full strength on Monday, the Port Charlotte girls basketball team packed a lunch pail and put in some blue-collar work to pull out a 51-42 victory.

With Genesis Goldwire back in the heart of the Bulldogs’ starting five, DeSoto County’s defense and rebounding proved to be an obstacle in the early going for Port Charlotte.

After senior Bryanna Griffiths scored the Pirates’ last nine points of the first quarter, Port Charlotte mustered just one bucket from the field in the second period. Fortunately for them, the Pirates converted 10 of 10 free-throw attempts. The last four came courtesy of senior Nayeliz Figuera Verges and that proved to be the difference in a 26-22 halftime lead.

After a feisty first half, DeSoto came out flat in the third quarter and Port Charlotte made its move, getting out in transition off missed shots and turnovers. An 11-2 run staked the Pirates to a 39-29 lead, which they maintained throughout the remainder of the game.

“A lot of times, we come out in the third quarter and their energy is low,” DeSoto County coach Ardine Primus said. “The games when they come out in the third quarter and they’re really on fire, it flows into the fourth quarter, but I don’t know when they’re going to come out at do that.”

Senior Chloe Reece was instrumental in expanding the DeSoto County defense with her perimeter shooting, which freed up Griffifths and sophomore Hailey Cohen to damage the Bulldogs inside.

“Chloe has got a very good outside shot and it’s just a matter of her finding her rhythm,” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. “We’re trying to do what we can right now to get that rhythm going, because if she starts hitting that outside shot with Bryanna’s outside shot, it really spreads the floor for us to go ahead and have Hailey in there, because she’s a slasher.”

Yahri Tyler tied Griffiths for game-high scoring honors with 18 points for the Bulldogs. Lazaiya Kinville had 11. Goldwire just missed a double-double with nine points and a game-high 13 rebounds. DeSoto struggled mightily at the free throw line, hitting just 8 of 23 shots, and had 15 turnovers, which seemed to come in bunches and led to quick Pirate points.

“We’ll go back to the gym and get a few things iron out … definitely turnovers,” Primus said. “We’ll watch some film and see where we need to be and where we aren’t and just build on that.”

DeSoto (11-9) has lost six of its last seven games, but looked closer to the team that was 10-4 before the hard-luck stretch. The Bulldogs will have one more game before district play begins, playing host to Palmetto on Tuesday for their own senior night.

“Genesis is back and giving us good defense underneath, good rebounds, so tomorrow we will have another shot at it, and work on playing together,” Primus said. “This is the first time everyone has been together in five games.”

Beyond Griffith’s 18 points, Reece finished with 13 for Port Charlotte (14-10). The Pirates hit all 14 of their free throws and wound up winning the rebounding battle 31-23 behind a group effort. Senior Iyjanae Matthews didn’t score, but led the team with seven rebounds. Griffiths and Reece each had six.

Cohen had just eight points, but her fearless forays to the hoop often left Reece and Griffiths wide open outside. Verges also finished with eight points.

The balanced play allowed Port Charlotte to cut minutes for junior Aryianna Lockey-Progl, who is dealing with an ankle injury.

“That’s why she didn’t play a lot; she’s getting therapy right now on it,” Progl said. “We have a couple of girls who are banged up so it’s a matter of resting them and getting healed up at this point.”

Port Charlotte closes out the regular season on Thursday against Fort Myers.

“Fort Myers here on Thursday is going to be a big test,” Progl said. “Theyre a good team. We’ve got to get through that and then worry about the playoffs.”

Comments / 0

 

