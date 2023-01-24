ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewartville, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYC

Collision on State Hwy 13

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A two-car collision on Minnesota Highway 13 has left a man with life-threatening injuries. It happened Thursday in the early morning at around 3 a.m. near Blooming Grove Township. A vehicle driven by Sebastian Robert Schumacher. 28, of Waseca was heading northbound when it...
WASECA, MN
KIMT

Pickup truck on I-90 crashes in Mower County

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck went off Interstate 90 Wednesday evening, injuring one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamario Trevon Love, 26 of Hempstead, Arkansas, was eastbound on I-90 when his 2020 Ram 3500 left the roadway, entered the median, and rolled. The crash happened around 8:45 pm near mile marker 204 in snowy and ice road conditions.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

State Patrol Investigating Injury Crash Near Winona

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on I-90 in Winona County Thursday morning. The state incident report describes the crash as a rollover. It occurred shortly before 8:45 a.m. about two miles west of the Winona exit. Troopers say a pick-up...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 drivers injured, one critically, in Highway 13 crash

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two drivers were injured, one of them critically, early Thursday morning in a crash on Highway 13. Sebastian Robert Schumacher, 28, of Waseca, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened just before 3:30 a.m.
WASECA, MN
KROC News

Driver Injured Following Rollover Crash on I-90 Near Rochester

High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Arkansas man was hospitalized following a rollover crash along I-90 in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. State Troopers responded to the wreck at 8:45 p.m. The crash occurred about a mile southwest of the High Forest Interchange. The driver, identified as 26-year-old Jamario Love, was...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Freeborn County meth means probation for Rochester man

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A collision that led to the discovery of methamphetamine in Freeborn County results in probation for an Olmsted County man. Troy Christopher Marlow, 52 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to up to five years of supervised probation. Marlow pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree possession of methamphetamine. Charges of fourth-degree DWI were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Rollover Crash on I-90 Near St. Charles Sends Rushford Woman to Hospital

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Winona County sent a Rushford woman to the hospital early Wednesday morning. State troopers responded to the wreck around 3:45 a.m. about two miles east of the St. Charles exit. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Chevy Blazer was traveling east on the freeway when it lost control and rolled.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in Buffalo County rollover crash Wednesday evening

TOWN OF CANTON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County Wednesday evening. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said a 23-year-old Thomasville, Ga. woman was driving a pickup truck when she went off of the roadway on County Road JJ near County Road F in the Town of Canton, or about eight miles southeast of Durand, and rolled down an embankment at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
KCRG.com

One taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Decorah

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles in Decorah Thursday morning. In a press release, Decorah police said it happened at Highway 52 and Madison Road. Police said 65-year-old Daniel O’Brien, of Ridgeway, tried to drive across Highway 52 in his pickup truck, but was struck on the driver’s side door by another pickup truck that was heading southbound on Highway 52.
DECORAH, IA
KIMT

4 pets die in Albert Lea house fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Multiple pets died during a house fire Monday night in Albert Lea. The fire happened at 6 p.m. at 203 Giles Place and the occupants of the home were able to escape. Two dogs and two cats died as a result of the fire, which caused $50,000 in damage.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Chatfield Fire Department extinguishes large shed fire Sunday

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called to a large shed fire just before 9 Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Highway 52 SE just outside of Chatfield. Deputies arrived to find smoke coming from the eaves. They found the shed's owner moving vehicles and...
CHATFIELD, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester fire respond to New Horizon Academy

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to New Horizon Academy on Kutzky Court NW Thursday morning, after a malfunctioning electrical outlet required students to be evacuated from a classroom. The outlet began smoking around 10 a.m., but there was no fire or injury, according to the...
ROCHESTER, MN
dodgecountyindependent.com

Bohlman hangs up gravedigging gig after 58 years

Not many people can say they have been digging their way with shovel in hand toward retirement for almost 60 continuous years. Unless you’re Lyle Bohlman of Owatonna. Bohlman has been pitching dirt and digging graves for the past 58 ½ years at area cemeteries throughout Dodge and Steele counties. At 89 years old, Bohlman has decided to hang up the shovel and pass on the reigns to his grandson, Brandon Bohlman, also of Owatonna.
OWATONNA, MN
KAAL-TV

Nursing home neglect leads to death

(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
AUSTIN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy