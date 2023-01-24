Read full article on original website
KEYC
Collision on State Hwy 13
BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A two-car collision on Minnesota Highway 13 has left a man with life-threatening injuries. It happened Thursday in the early morning at around 3 a.m. near Blooming Grove Township. A vehicle driven by Sebastian Robert Schumacher. 28, of Waseca was heading northbound when it...
KIMT
Pickup truck on I-90 crashes in Mower County
RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck went off Interstate 90 Wednesday evening, injuring one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamario Trevon Love, 26 of Hempstead, Arkansas, was eastbound on I-90 when his 2020 Ram 3500 left the roadway, entered the median, and rolled. The crash happened around 8:45 pm near mile marker 204 in snowy and ice road conditions.
State Patrol Investigating Injury Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on I-90 in Winona County Thursday morning. The state incident report describes the crash as a rollover. It occurred shortly before 8:45 a.m. about two miles west of the Winona exit. Troopers say a pick-up...
Southern Minnesota News
2 drivers injured, one critically, in Highway 13 crash
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two drivers were injured, one of them critically, early Thursday morning in a crash on Highway 13. Sebastian Robert Schumacher, 28, of Waseca, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened just before 3:30 a.m.
Driver Injured Following Rollover Crash on I-90 Near Rochester
High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Arkansas man was hospitalized following a rollover crash along I-90 in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. State Troopers responded to the wreck at 8:45 p.m. The crash occurred about a mile southwest of the High Forest Interchange. The driver, identified as 26-year-old Jamario Love, was...
KIMT
Freeborn County meth means probation for Rochester man
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A collision that led to the discovery of methamphetamine in Freeborn County results in probation for an Olmsted County man. Troy Christopher Marlow, 52 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to up to five years of supervised probation. Marlow pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree possession of methamphetamine. Charges of fourth-degree DWI were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Rollover Crash on I-90 Near St. Charles Sends Rushford Woman to Hospital
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Winona County sent a Rushford woman to the hospital early Wednesday morning. State troopers responded to the wreck around 3:45 a.m. about two miles east of the St. Charles exit. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Chevy Blazer was traveling east on the freeway when it lost control and rolled.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Buffalo County rollover crash Wednesday evening
TOWN OF CANTON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County Wednesday evening. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said a 23-year-old Thomasville, Ga. woman was driving a pickup truck when she went off of the roadway on County Road JJ near County Road F in the Town of Canton, or about eight miles southeast of Durand, and rolled down an embankment at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
KIMT
Rochester woman pleads not guilty to drunken collision that sent four to the hospital
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A driver is pleading not guilty for a crash that sent four people to the hospital. Patricia Helen Price, 38 of Rochester, was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation and one count of DWI for the collision of two vehicles on June 3, 2022.
KCRG.com
One taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Decorah
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles in Decorah Thursday morning. In a press release, Decorah police said it happened at Highway 52 and Madison Road. Police said 65-year-old Daniel O’Brien, of Ridgeway, tried to drive across Highway 52 in his pickup truck, but was struck on the driver’s side door by another pickup truck that was heading southbound on Highway 52.
KIMT
Chatfield duo to be sentenced for stealing more than $90,000 from dementia patient
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Chatfield duo will be sentenced for stealing money from someone with dementia. The sentencing of Bruce Lynn Amundson, 68, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66, is set for March 16 in Olmsted County District Court. They were charged in May 2022 with six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
KIMT
Five guns, 2,600 rounds of ammo stolen from Olmsted Co. residence
OLMSTED COUNTY Minn. - Around 2,600 rounds of ammo and shells along with multiple guns were stolen from an Olmsted County residence on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said the thefts happened between 6:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Oak Lodge Ln. NE. in Oronoco Township.
KIMT
4 pets die in Albert Lea house fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Multiple pets died during a house fire Monday night in Albert Lea. The fire happened at 6 p.m. at 203 Giles Place and the occupants of the home were able to escape. Two dogs and two cats died as a result of the fire, which caused $50,000 in damage.
KIMT
Chatfield Fire Department extinguishes large shed fire Sunday
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called to a large shed fire just before 9 Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Highway 52 SE just outside of Chatfield. Deputies arrived to find smoke coming from the eaves. They found the shed's owner moving vehicles and...
KAAL-TV
Rochester fire respond to New Horizon Academy
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to New Horizon Academy on Kutzky Court NW Thursday morning, after a malfunctioning electrical outlet required students to be evacuated from a classroom. The outlet began smoking around 10 a.m., but there was no fire or injury, according to the...
Authorities Release Video Stills from Stewartville UTV Theft
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released video stills that captured the theft of a UTV from a Stewartville dealership over the weekend. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies were dispatched to the business in the 500 block of North Main St. in Stewartville around...
dodgecountyindependent.com
Bohlman hangs up gravedigging gig after 58 years
Not many people can say they have been digging their way with shovel in hand toward retirement for almost 60 continuous years. Unless you’re Lyle Bohlman of Owatonna. Bohlman has been pitching dirt and digging graves for the past 58 ½ years at area cemeteries throughout Dodge and Steele counties. At 89 years old, Bohlman has decided to hang up the shovel and pass on the reigns to his grandson, Brandon Bohlman, also of Owatonna.
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
KAAL-TV
Nursing home neglect leads to death
(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
Rochester Man Accused of Bringing Fentanyl Into Walmart Charged
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man, who police say had hundreds of fentanyl pills on him during an arrest at Walmart, was formally charged in Olmsted County Court earlier this week. A Rochester Police Spokesman says officers were dispatched to Walmart in northwest Rochester Monday night on the report...
