WDAM-TV
1 lightning strike in Petal caused damage to several homes
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Only three weeks into 2023.. and already, The Pine Belt already has seen two, First Alert Weather days. Minimal damage was reported across the Pine Belt, but one lighting strike reportedly touched the ground. Over the past few weeks, we have seen hundreds of lightning strikes across...
WTOK-TV
Solar panel farm in Clarke County has some residents upset
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When the residence of the Barnett community, just south of Pachuta saw land being cleared in September of 2022, it wasn’t a cause for concern. Generations of their families have lived in the area for 100+ years so timber being cleared to sell has happened before.
Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
WDAM-TV
House numbers should be visible in case of emergency
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - When emergency services respond to calls, they must be able to find the exact location. “There are some calls, such as major trauma, stroke or heart attacks that do need a really rapid response,” said Chuck Carter, chief executive officer of AAA Ambulance Services.
WDAM-TV
U.S. Forest Service conducts controlled burns in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forest rangers will conduct prescribed burns in Jones County on Friday, Jan. 27. The controlled burns will take place over 1,952 acres in the Chickasawhay Wildlife Management Area, around 3 miles northeast of Ovett. Crews will be working along Forest Service Roads 201 and 205.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg ‘Candy Shop’ locations searched by FBI, DEA
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Local, state and federal law enforcement executed three search warrants on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Candy Shop & Kratom locations around Hattiesburg. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD), agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), HPD, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Forrest and Lamar county sheriff’s departments, FBI and Mississippi Attorney General’s Office are involved in the investigation.
WDAM-TV
Beer and light wine coming to Purvis
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The way was officially cleared Tuesday night to allow beer and light wine sales in the City of Purvis. The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to pass the city’s ordinance regarding alcohol sales in the city’s limits. The city’s businesses now can apply...
WDAM-TV
LIST: Pine Belt shelters open as severe weather moves in
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt prepares for an incoming severe weather system late Tuesday night, counties in the area will have facilities open for citizens to take shelter. Below is a list of the shelters that will be open:. The Lamar County Shelter, located at 105...
WDAM-TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: HPD seeking 2 suspects in vandalism case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two people wanted for vandalizing property. According to a video uploaded to HPD’s Facebook page, two people are seen who are believed to have spray-painted multiple sections of walls in the 200 block of Forrest Street on Monday, Jan. 23.
mageenews.com
Do not judge other people
WDAM-TV
FCSO 'Off Duty Management' Initiative
The Petal School District is getting ready to host its annual teacher job fair on Thursday, Jan. 26. A native of Perry County, Nobles said he spent the first decade of his career with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.
WDAM-TV
PRCC food truck began serving Forrest County campus this week
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at the Forrest County campus of Pearl River Community College are enjoying a new option when it comes to catching a quick bite between classes. A new food truck operated by PRCC and Aladdin Campus Dining has begun serving hamburgers, tacos, chicken tenders and Philly...
WDAM-TV
Lau-tori’s Fine Foods closed to clean, make repairs after weekend break-in
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Police Department is currently investigating a break-in that took place over the weekend at a local restaurant. According to a Facebook post on Monday, Lau-tori’s Fine Foods was broken into over the week. The restaurant announced that they will not be open as they are cleaning up damages and making repairs.
WDAM-TV
Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in Jones County are being fed spiritually and physically, thanks to a local church. Bethlehem Community Church in Laurel is wrapping up the final day of its two-night ‘Convoy of Hope’ event. During the Convoy of Hope, any family who attends service either...
WDAM-TV
Florida man’s bond set after Tuesday manhunt in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Florida man arrested in Forrest County after a brief manhunt through the woods Tuesday had his bond set at his initial appearance Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Amos Gaston, 37, of St. Petersburg, Fla., was given a $200,000...
WDAM-TV
Perkins, other sheriffs support county radar bill
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi sheriffs are hoping state lawmakers will enact new legislation to let them to use radar on county roads. House Bill 42 is making its way through the Legislature and it has the support of Covington County sheriff Darrell Perkins. It would allow deputies to use...
State investigating after horses shot, killed in Mississippi counties
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
impact601.com
Jones County Sheriff's Department receives game-changing donation
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has received an anonymous donation that Sheriff Joe Berlin is calling a, "game changer." The department on Friday received the anonymous donation of twenty-five Safe Life Defense Level IIIA+ ballistic vests. The ballistic vests cost $606.87 each for a total cost of $15,171.75. “We...
‘Jesus loves me’: Mississippi school mask policy changed after legal challenge
A conservative legal group said Wednesday that a Mississippi school district has agreed to retract a policy that banned political or religious slogans on face masks, in response to a lawsuit from the family of a girl who was told not to wear one with the slogan “Jesus Loves Me.”
