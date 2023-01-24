ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
backcountryhunters.org

Take Action for Fairfield Lake State Park

Despite many efforts over the last few months by Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD) Chairman Aplin, TPWD executive staff, and various legislators (including Chairmen Perry and King, Senator Schwertner, and Rep. Harris), negotiations for the purchase and continuance of Fairfield Lake State Park are not progressing. Fairfield Lake State...
FAIRFIELD, TX
azlenews.net

Property Taxes Can Be Lowered By Keeping Bees

Texas law allows bees and bee hives to qualify for reducing property taxes on plots ranging from 5 to 20 acres similar to livestock or raising hay. Property taxes on small acreages can now be lowered by keeping bees on the property. The bees do not have to be owned by the landowner.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy