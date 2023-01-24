Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Related
WNYT
Albany man gets 25 to life in 2019 murder
The man who killed a woman in his Albany apartment back in 2019 will spend 25 years to life behind bars. Paul Babaritano was sentenced in Albany County Court on Friday morning. He was found guilty back in July of killing Nicole Jennings, 29, in his apartment on Brevator Street.
WRGB
Man guilty in choking, stabbing death of woman, sentenced to prison
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man will spend the next 25 years to life in prison. Paul Barbaritano was convicted, found guilty of choking and stabbing 29-year-old Nicole Jennings to death in July of 2019. His attorney says it was a horrible accident during a sexual encounter, something...
Police arrest woman following a narcotics investigation
Police discovered a number of narcotics and arrested the sole occupant of the residence.
WRGB
Saratoga County reloading resources as opioid overdoses, deaths rise
Saratoga County — More than 100 people attended a Saratoga County Department of Health Naloxone Kit giveaway last weekend, equipping residents with resources needed to prevent and respond to opioid overdoses. This giveaway came as the County saw 10 overdoses in a 7 day stretch in January, and already...
WRGB
Citizen of India sentenced for role in local law enforcement phone scam
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Kirtankumar Dalwadi faced a federal judge on January 25th, sentenced for his role in an law enforcement scam. As part of his guilty plea Dalwadi, 27, admitted that in June and July 2021, while temporarily residing in Albany, he was contacted by scammers he knew in India, who asked him to pick up quantities of U.S. currency from several locations in the eastern United States, and to transport and deliver the currency to various people in New Jersey.
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
WRGB
Cohoes man pleads guilty in Quail Street homicide
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Cohoes man faces 25 years to life in prison, after he pleaded guilty to a murder charge. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced Tuesday that Ahlaumion Hall, 26, of Cohoes, pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree, before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court Tuesday afternoon.
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County warns public about SNAP scam
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County is sounding the alarm after more than 2 dozen residents have fallen victim to a scam that’s stealing money intended to put food on the table. The scammers target people who get government help to buy food. It’s called SNAP, short...
WRGB
Guilty plea for man accused of killing Albany man in hit & run crash
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has pleaded guilty for his role in a crash that killed another Albany man. Police say just after 6:00 PM on October 24th, officers responded to the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street for reports of a person struck by a car.
Police Send Warning After Girl was Allegedly Abducted in Rensselaer County
Police in Rensselaer County posted a message on their Facebook page to warn residents about an abduction that allegedly took place in the parking lot of a Home Depot on Wednesday. The North Greenbush Police edited out the name of the person who posted it, but their allegations were terrifying...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg handyman accused of stealing from employer
TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A handyman for a St. Lawrence County restaurant is accused of stealing from the business. State police arrested 62-year-old Justin Morrow of Ogdensburg on a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, the owner of The Lakehouse, located on County Route...
Two accused of public drug possession in Albany
State police arrested Laquicia N. Fox, 38 of Albany and Kanetta Louis, 36 of Albany on January 22. Fox and Louis were allegedly trying to use drugs in public in Albany.
New York State Man Charged With DWI After Passing Out Behind the Wheel
You snooze, you lose. This was the case for one New York state man, who offcials say passed out behind the wheel in the middle of the road early Friday morning. There is no word exactly how intoxicated the suspect allegedly was at the time of his siesta. But it's clealry safe to say this guy had no business operating a motor vehicle of any kind.
Two caught with drugs, driving a stolen vehicle in Oneonta
Two Otsego County residents were arrested earlier this month after they were found driving a stolen vehicle.
WNYT
Man charged with shoplifting $1,600 in goods at Granville Price Chopper
A Washington County man is accused of shoplifting more than $1,600 worth of items from the Price Chopper in Granville, last month. David Bratianu Jr. surrendered on Tuesday, state police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star.
Catskill PD facing $20M lawsuit after tasing incident
The Catskill Police Department is facing a lawsuit from the family of a man who died after he was tased.
Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County
Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Officials say that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying a learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
WRGB
Capital Region to see dispensaries opening in Schenectady, Rensselaer
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WRGB) — The Capital Region could soon see legal, state-regulated cannabis sales as early as next month. Business owner Don Andrews is turning his now CBD shop, Upstate CBD, on Union Street in Schenectady into his dispensary. He tells CBS6’s Briana Supardi that he has already received...
wxhc.com
Sheriff Asking for Assistance in Identifying Suspects
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying three suspects involved in a possible burglary that took place on January 11th at the Real Deals Store on Route 281 in Cortlandville. The three suspects (pictures below) appear to be looking through shipping boxes located in the rear...
Snowmobiler survives scary crash in town of Berne
A 25-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he crashed his snowmobile near Cole Hill Road in Berne, early Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0