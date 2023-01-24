ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Albany man gets 25 to life in 2019 murder

The man who killed a woman in his Albany apartment back in 2019 will spend 25 years to life behind bars. Paul Babaritano was sentenced in Albany County Court on Friday morning. He was found guilty back in July of killing Nicole Jennings, 29, in his apartment on Brevator Street.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Man guilty in choking, stabbing death of woman, sentenced to prison

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man will spend the next 25 years to life in prison. Paul Barbaritano was convicted, found guilty of choking and stabbing 29-year-old Nicole Jennings to death in July of 2019. His attorney says it was a horrible accident during a sexual encounter, something...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Saratoga County reloading resources as opioid overdoses, deaths rise

Saratoga County — More than 100 people attended a Saratoga County Department of Health Naloxone Kit giveaway last weekend, equipping residents with resources needed to prevent and respond to opioid overdoses. This giveaway came as the County saw 10 overdoses in a 7 day stretch in January, and already...
WRGB

Citizen of India sentenced for role in local law enforcement phone scam

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Kirtankumar Dalwadi faced a federal judge on January 25th, sentenced for his role in an law enforcement scam. As part of his guilty plea Dalwadi, 27, admitted that in June and July 2021, while temporarily residing in Albany, he was contacted by scammers he knew in India, who asked him to pick up quantities of U.S. currency from several locations in the eastern United States, and to transport and deliver the currency to various people in New Jersey.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Cohoes man pleads guilty in Quail Street homicide

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Cohoes man faces 25 years to life in prison, after he pleaded guilty to a murder charge. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced Tuesday that Ahlaumion Hall, 26, of Cohoes, pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree, before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court Tuesday afternoon.
COHOES, NY
wwnytv.com

St. Lawrence County warns public about SNAP scam

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County is sounding the alarm after more than 2 dozen residents have fallen victim to a scam that’s stealing money intended to put food on the table. The scammers target people who get government help to buy food. It’s called SNAP, short...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg handyman accused of stealing from employer

TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A handyman for a St. Lawrence County restaurant is accused of stealing from the business. State police arrested 62-year-old Justin Morrow of Ogdensburg on a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, the owner of The Lakehouse, located on County Route...
OGDENSBURG, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County

Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Officials say that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying a learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Capital Region to see dispensaries opening in Schenectady, Rensselaer

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WRGB) — The Capital Region could soon see legal, state-regulated cannabis sales as early as next month. Business owner Don Andrews is turning his now CBD shop, Upstate CBD, on Union Street in Schenectady into his dispensary. He tells CBS6’s Briana Supardi that he has already received...
SCHENECTADY, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff Asking for Assistance in Identifying Suspects

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying three suspects involved in a possible burglary that took place on January 11th at the Real Deals Store on Route 281 in Cortlandville. The three suspects (pictures below) appear to be looking through shipping boxes located in the rear...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy