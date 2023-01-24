Read full article on original website
talkofthesound.com
Councilmember Yadira Ramos-Herbert Announces Run for Democratic Nomination for Mayor
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 24, 2023) — Council Member Yadira Ramos-Herbert (District 3) has announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for New Rochelle Mayor. Ramos-Herbert was first elected to the New Rochelle City Council in 2019. In a statement issued by her campaign, Ramos-Herbert said she wants to...
Looks like an 'Etch A Sketch': Yonkers residents speak out against redistricting map
For the second time this week, every person who spoke on Wednesday shared concerns about the way the maps are currently drawn.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
I was passed over as NYC’s Chief Actuary because I’m Asian and gay, former deputy says in lawsuit
This article was originally published on Jan 25 5 a.m. EST by THE CITY. A former deputy chief actuary has sued the City of New York alleging he was denied a promotion to the top job because of his race and sexual orientation — not his ability to handle billions of dollars of pension and retirement investments.
hamlethub.com
Yonkers Run for District One
District 1, Yonkers NY, is a unique sector on the political map of polar opposites. The northern border at Hawley Terrace merging at Hastings on Hudson, is the gold coast of glam glitz hi rise buildings. It is home to well known sports players and tenants that effortlessly renew their $4000 per month leases.
Mayor Adams says city’s landmark right-to-shelter doesn’t apply to NYC asylum-seekers
The mayor recently announced plans to move up to 1,000 migrant men to a so-called relief center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. The mayor’s remarks drew immediate backlash from housing and immigration groups. [ more › ]
State hearing to determine if tenured teachers at Babylon school district will be fired
Since fall 2021, one teacher in Babylon was arrested on rape charges and another has resigned.
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland Cider Works Buys Time In Legal Case That Threatens To Shutter The Operation
Neighbors Fighting The Cidery Do Not Want To Post A Bond. The tortured legal dispute over the continued operations of Rockland Cider Works at the Van Houten farm in Orangeburg continued this week in Rockland County Supreme Court, leaving just about every party up in the air. At the Jan....
Mayor Adams outlines 'Working People's Agenda' in State of the City
The mayor's agenda for New York City in 2023 rests on four pillars: jobs, safety, housing and care.
News 12
East Islip attorney who represented Laundries added to pending civil lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito's parents
The East Islip attorney who represented Brian Laundrie's parents has been added as a defendant in a pending civil lawsuit. A Florida judge granted the request of Gabby Petito's parents to add Steven Bertolino to the suit. It alleges that Bertolino was aware that Laundrie had killed the Blue Point...
New York contractor stole millions in Hurricane Sandy funds; Bought properties, luxury cars, feds say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Long Island contractor is accused of stealing millions from Hurricane Sandy victims and using the funds on personal purchases, notably a number of luxury cars, according to an indictment. Alexander Almaraz, 55, allegedly stole $2.5 million from at least 20 victims after Superstorm Sandy...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Putnam County to Push for Property Tax Deduction
CARMEL – Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne is advocating for the adoption of new legislation that will cement a property tax deduction program for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. In late December of 2022, Governor Hochul signed into law A10155A, which was co-sponsored by then-Assemblymen Kevin Byrne and Michael Lawler. The legislation standardizes and simplifies the existing tax breaks, allowing all counties across New York State to opt into the program.
Environmental experts warn Indian Point owner plans to discharge radioactive waste into Hudson River
Environmental experts warn that the discharge into Hudson River could impact about 100,000 people and seven surrounding municipalities.
Former transit cop to challenge longtime police union president Patrick Lynch
The challenger, union financial secretary Corey Grable, says the rank-and-file are fed up with contract delays and ready for a change.
Mayor Adams unveils proposal to convert Midtown offices into apartments
In his second annual address as mayor, Adams is proposing to rezone a portion of Midtown Manhattan for housing. The mayor’s plan comes as housing development trails in Manhattan. [ more › ]
Mount Vernon officials: Teen shot on MTA bus is son of deputy police commissioner
Mount Vernon officials say a teen shot on an MTA bus over the weekend is the son of Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard.
Former employee sues Poughkeepsie hotel where Long Island father was fatally shot
The lawsuit was filed by Oleg Hostyeva, a former employee, against Marriott International and the suspect, Roy Johnson.
NYC Mayor Eliminates More than 4,300 Vacant Job Openings
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. If you can’t fill ’em, get rid of ’em. With tens of thousands of unfilled government jobs and precarious economic headwinds, New York City directed its agencies to eliminate half of the vacant city-funded full-time positions in a bid to help find savings in the budget.
News 12
Rockland County clerk's office restored following cyberattack last month
The Rockland County Clerk's Office database is now restored after a cyberattack last month. If anyone continues to have issues using the online system, they are asked to contact the Rockland County Clerk's Office. To stay safe, experts recommend not to click on links you don't recognize and to create...
Orange and Rockland county executives take to the racetrack to raise money for sick kids
Proceeds from the Race For A Cause will help kids who are dealing with serious illnesses.
News 12
DA: No charges will be filed in the death of Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins
News 12 has just learned that no charges will be filed in the death of beloved Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins. Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler says the investigation and toxicology report found the driver, Pablo Colector, was not intoxicated when he struck Sillins, who was walking across Robinson Avenue after a shift at night in the city of Newburgh, with his truck in December.
