Read full article on original website
Related
8newsnow.com
First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation as second location files to unionize
While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully vote to do so still remains mostly unrepresented. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully...
8newsnow.com
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully vote to do so still remains mostly unrepresented.
8newsnow.com
Nevada's Cortez Masto proposes investigation into oil companies, potential price gouging
Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto reintroduced a bill Wednesday to investigate if large oil companies took advantage of consumers as gasoline prices skyrocketed last year. Nevada’s Cortez Masto proposes investigation into …. Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto reintroduced a bill Wednesday to investigate if large oil companies...
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Forecast: Thursday, Jan 26
First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully vote to do so still remains mostly unrepresented. Data shows racial graduation gap continues to widen …. The effects of the pandemic are still felt...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas couple found dead in Death Valley from apparent murder-suicide, National Park Service says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas couple found were found dead in Death Valley National Park earlier this month died from an apparent murder-suicide, according to the news release from the National Park Service. The elderly couple identified as 73-year-old Paul Fisher and 72-year-old Mary Fisher was found...
8newsnow.com
Take a trip to the Pacific Northwest with Oregon’s Mt. Hood Territory
Oregon’s Mt. Hood Territory’s Casey Knopik tells us about the adventures the mountain has to offer, from skiing and other winter activities to breweries and wineries. For more information, head to mthoodterritory.com/winter.
8newsnow.com
I-15 freeway closure for Tropicana project begins Friday night
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers should prepare for the closure of I-15 near Tropicana Avenue over the weekend. The freeway will be completely closed starting at 10 p.m. between Flamingo and Russell roads and won’t reopen until Monday, Jan. 30, at 5 a.m, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
Comments / 0