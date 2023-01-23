Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
MA at 30 million members: AHIP's Matt Eyles talks the future of the program
Medicare Advantage enrollment topped 30 million in 2023, a benchmark AHIP, the trade group representing the industry, called a milestone. Matt Eyles, president and CEO of AHIP, sat down with Becker's to discuss why Medicare Advantage plans are so popular among older adults and why it's important to keep the program strong in the future.
Most people disenrolled from Medicaid have some form of insurance 12 months later
Most people who are disenrolled in Medicaid are enrolled in some kind of health coverage within 12 months, according to an analysis by Kaiser Family Foundation published Jan. 25. HHS estimates up to 15 million people could be disenrolled from Medicaid when redeterminations begin on April 1. According to the...
'A strategic acquisition': Elevance to see $4.5B revenues from BCBS Louisiana
Elevance Health expects to add 1.6 million members and $4.5 billion in revenue from its acquisition of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, according to a Jan. 25 earnings call with investors. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, CFO John Gallina said, so...
New ACA enrollees make up nearly a quarter of 16.3M insured in 2023
CMS said Jan. 25 that a record 16.3 million people enrolled in ACA marketplace coverage during the open enrollment period from Nov. 1, 2022 to Jan. 15, 2023. Among all enrollees, 3.6 million (22 percent) are new to the marketplace in 2023, while 78 percent, or 12.7 million people, had active ACA coverage in 2022.
How payers stack up on employee wages
Cigna and Humana are leading among healthcare companies for offering fair wages to employees, according to Just Capital's ranking of the "most just" companies. The rankings, published Jan. 10, compared the top 1,000 publicly traded companies in the U.S. on several different social responsibility categories, including supporting workers, communities, customers, shared governance and environment.
Majority of states looking to regulate prior authorization this year
As many as 42 states could introduce bills this year to limit or change prior authorization, Miranda Motter, AHIP's vice president of state affairs, told Axios Jan. 27. So far, 26 bills have been introduced in 16 states, according to the report. Prior authorization reforms have been targeted by states...
Elevance Health posts $949M profit in fourth quarter
Elevance Health reported double-digit revenue growth and beat investor expectations in 2022, but posted a slight dip in profits year-over-year, according to the company's fourth quarter earnings report published Jan. 25. "Last year marked the fifth consecutive year in which we met or exceeded our long-term adjusted earnings per share...
Cigna claims exec's departure to CVS violated noncompete agreement
Cigna is suing former executive Amy Bricker and CVS, alleging her departure to the rival violated a noncompete agreement, according to a federal lawsuit filed Jan. 26. Ms. Bricker served as president of Cigna's pharmacy benefit manager, Express Scripts. She resigned Jan. 10 to take an executive leadership position with Cigna's "chief competitor" CVS, according to the lawsuit. Ms. Bricker is slated to start as CVS' executive vice president and chief product officer-consumer in February.
Can California deliver on its Medi-Cal reform goals?
California's reversal on its Medicaid managed care contracts has left industry insiders and consumer advocates questioning if the state will stick to its intention to reform Medi-Cal, California Healthline reported Jan. 26. In December, California's Department of Health Care Services said it would award Blue Shield of California Promise Health...
UnitedHealth Group puts $10M behind SDOH in Appalachia
UnitedHealth Group is putting $10 million toward community development initiatives in Appalachian counties across six states. The company said Jan. 26 it is a lead investor in the first round of the Invest Appalachia Fund, which is a regional initiative aimed at increasing funding around social determinants in parts of Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
