Nevada Gov. Lombardo proposes Election Day mail-in voting deadline, voter ID

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo is proposing a change in the state’s election laws to end the counting of mail-in ballots by the close of business on Election Day.

“The right to vote is one of the most fundamental rights in American society,” the governor said in his first State of the State Address. “It is not only important that the process itself has integrity but also that the people of Nevada have confidence that the process is free and fair.”

Nevada law allows mail-in ballots to be accepted for four days after an election. The change in the law, passed and signed by former Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, was a compromise and changed from seven days.

The law also required Nevadans to opt-out rather than opt-in to receive a mail-in ballot.

“Sending ballots to more than 1.9 million registered voters is inefficient and unnecessary,” he said. “Not to mention, it’s estimated to cost nearly $7 million dollars in this budget and will increase to over $11 million dollars in future budgets.”

The governor also proposed a voter identification process. He also called for a nonpartisan commission to draw congressional and legislative districts.

“Nevada voters should have the right to select their elected leaders, not the other way around,” he said. “We need an independent, nonpartisan commission that is subject to the Open Meeting Law to redraw districts every ten years.”

The proposals are unlikely to pass a Democratic-controlled Legislature. Lombardo said should the Legislature not work to make these changes, he would work to put the measures before a public vote.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.