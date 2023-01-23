Read full article on original website
Kathleen Elizabeth Doup (1958 - 2023)
Kathleen Elizabeth Doup, 64, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Cremation was held and services will be held at a later date by the family. Kathleen was born on June 19, 1958, in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, to Wanda Elaine (Jewell) and William Mackovich,...
Charles 'Keith' Flint (1947 - 2023)
Charles “Keith” Flint, 75, of Scottsbluff, passed away January 5, 2023, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 11am on Thursday, Jan 12, 2023, at the Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jake Roberts officiating. Interment will precede services at 9:30 am at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. It is respectfully requested that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Keith’s honor can be made in care of Camp Rock, or the Keith Flint Memorial in care of Cadence International. Online condolences may be made by viewing Keith’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Family Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Larry 'LJ' E. Johnson (1950 - 2023)
Larry “L J” E. Johnson, 72, of Scottsbluff, NE died Thursday, January 5, 2023, in the presence of his family at Abrazo Arrowhead Campus Hospital. His memorial service will be 1 PM Friday, January 27, 2023 at First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Joseph Schumacher officiating. Private Family inurnment will precede services at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be made by visiting L J’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mysterious message airing over-and-over on 104.3 FM in Kimball area
KIMBALL - If you've been scanning the dial of your radio this week around the Kimball area, you may have noticed the 104.3 FM signal coming through louder and clearer with a repetitive message. "Want to win $1000? Be listening Feb. 1 at 9 a.m." is set on repeat and...
Parts of southeast Gering to be designated for redevelopment
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The Gering City Council will be designating parts of southeast Gering as substandard and blighted and will be looking for ways to improve the area. On Monday, the Gering City Council passed a resolution that would designate 125 acres east of Kimball Avenue, north of Nebraska 71, west of Pappas Boulevard, and south of J Street as an area that is substandard and blighted.
1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland
One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland. According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a...
Air Force town hall draws a large crowd as Kimball residents learn of real estate impacts of Sentinel Program
KIMBALL, Neb.--The United States Air Force and Army Corp of Engineers were in Kimball on Tuesday night to shine a light on the real estate needs of the Sentinel Program that they hope to break ground on in the Fall of 2023. The Sentinel Program aims to upgrade the infrastructure of the minuteman missile silos in and area that stretches from Cheyenne to Sidney, and Sterling to Gering.
Colorado man dies in single-vehicle crash outside Wheatland; 2 others injured
WHEATLAND, Wyo. — A 49-year-old Colorado man died Saturday evening in a single-vehicle wreck along I-25 outside Wheatland. The deceased, identified as Adam Mitchell, was a passenger at the time of the crash. The wreck occurred when the Dodge pickup truck Mitchell was riding in lost control while heading...
Nebraska troopers seize over 300 pounds of marijuana in vehicle near Sidney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Pennsylvanians were arrested Monday after troopers found over 300 pounds of marijuana in their car near Sidney. Around 3:50 p.m., a trooper pulled over a speeding vehicle on a road just south of Dix, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The trooper then smelled...
One dead, teen driver and passenger injured in rollover on icy I-25
CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old juvenile was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one passenger and injured another on Interstate 25 north of Chugwater on Saturday, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release. A 49-year-old Laporte, Colorado resident, identified as Adam Mitchell, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, Highway Patrol said.
Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five for Assault, Drug, Gun Crimes
Wyoming's three federal judges recently sentenced residents from Riverton, Cheyenne and Torrington for various crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to eight months of home confinement for assault, resisting...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202300029 00:15 TRAFFIC STOP : traffic stop on a black 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for a driver's side headlight out. Contacted the driver and discovered he was operating the vehicle on a learners permit only Closed - Charges Recommended. P202300030 19:56 10-44 : MVA NON INJURY1200 E 10th St //...
