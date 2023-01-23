Read full article on original website
'A strategic acquisition': Elevance to see $4.5B revenues from BCBS Louisiana
Elevance Health expects to add 1.6 million members and $4.5 billion in revenue from its acquisition of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, according to a Jan. 25 earnings call with investors. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, CFO John Gallina said, so...
UnitedHealth Group puts $10M behind SDOH in Appalachia
UnitedHealth Group is putting $10 million toward community development initiatives in Appalachian counties across six states. The company said Jan. 26 it is a lead investor in the first round of the Invest Appalachia Fund, which is a regional initiative aimed at increasing funding around social determinants in parts of Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
Elevance Health in the headlines: 7 recent updates
Elevance Health is expanding its business in 2023, adding 400,000 members and acquiring Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. Here are seven updates about the Indianapolis-based payer Becker's has reported since Dec. 8. Across its lines of business, Elevance Health is expecting over 400,000 new members in 2023, even...
BCBS Texas, Ascension reach deal to avoid split
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and Ascension Texas have reached a new contract agreement, avoiding going out-of-network in a dispute that could have affected 66,000 patients. The Austin American Statesman reported Jan. 26 that BCBS Texas said details of the contract are still being finalized, but an agreement...
PacificSource Health Plans names CEO
PacificSource Health Plans named John Espinola, MD, its president and CEO, effective April 3. Dr. Espinola mostly recently served in a dual role as executive vice president as well as chief strategy and product officer with Premera Blue Cross, and as CEO of Kinwell Physician Network, a subsidiary of Premera, according to a Jan. 24 news release from PacificSource.
Can California deliver on its Medi-Cal reform goals?
California's reversal on its Medicaid managed care contracts has left industry insiders and consumer advocates questioning if the state will stick to its intention to reform Medi-Cal, California Healthline reported Jan. 26. In December, California's Department of Health Care Services said it would award Blue Shield of California Promise Health...
MA at 30 million members: AHIP's Matt Eyles talks the future of the program
Medicare Advantage enrollment topped 30 million in 2023, a benchmark AHIP, the trade group representing the industry, called a milestone. Matt Eyles, president and CEO of AHIP, sat down with Becker's to discuss why Medicare Advantage plans are so popular among older adults and why it's important to keep the program strong in the future.
Geisinger Health Plan fined $125K for wrongly rejected claims
Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health Plan has been fined $125,000 for wrongly rejecting health insurance claims, PennLive reported Jan. 27. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department uncovered the issues during routine audits, according to the report. Many of the wrongful denials involved mental healthcare and substance abuse treatment. The department said it found...
New Mexico Medicaid director departing role
New Mexico Medicaid Director Nicole Comeaux is leaving her role, the Albuquerque Journal reported Jan. 24. Ms. Comeaux has served as the program's director since 2019, according to the report. She helped lead the effort to move to a revamped Medicaid program called Turquoise Care, which is set to begin in 2024.
