New enrollments in Florida, Texas, Georgia and North Carolina drove much of the growth in new ACA exchange plan sign-ups for 2023, The New York Times reported Jan. 25. CMS reported sign-up data for the 2023 ACA open enrollment period Jan. 25. Of the record 16.3 million people enrolled in ACA marketplace coverage during the open enrollment period from Nov. 1, 2022, to Jan. 15, 2023, 3.6 million (22 percent) are new to the marketplace in 2023.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO