Cowgirls Shoot Down War HawksHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bankhead Named Men’s Soccer Head CoachHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
"Dunk the Presidents" at ACU, HSU or McMurry!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Texas, Ascension reach deal to avoid split
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and Ascension Texas have reached a new contract agreement, avoiding going out-of-network in a dispute that could have affected 66,000 patients. The Austin American Statesman reported Jan. 26 that BCBS Texas said details of the contract are still being finalized, but an agreement...
beckerspayer.com
Elevance Health in the headlines: 7 recent updates
Elevance Health is expanding its business in 2023, adding 400,000 members and acquiring Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. Here are seven updates about the Indianapolis-based payer Becker's has reported since Dec. 8. Across its lines of business, Elevance Health is expecting over 400,000 new members in 2023, even...
beckerspayer.com
Geisinger Health Plan fined $125K for wrongly rejected claims
Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health Plan has been fined $125,000 for wrongly rejecting health insurance claims, PennLive reported Jan. 27. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department uncovered the issues during routine audits, according to the report. Many of the wrongful denials involved mental healthcare and substance abuse treatment. The department said it found...
beckerspayer.com
Can California deliver on its Medi-Cal reform goals?
California's reversal on its Medicaid managed care contracts has left industry insiders and consumer advocates questioning if the state will stick to its intention to reform Medi-Cal, California Healthline reported Jan. 26. In December, California's Department of Health Care Services said it would award Blue Shield of California Promise Health...
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealth Group puts $10M behind SDOH in Appalachia
UnitedHealth Group is putting $10 million toward community development initiatives in Appalachian counties across six states. The company said Jan. 26 it is a lead investor in the first round of the Invest Appalachia Fund, which is a regional initiative aimed at increasing funding around social determinants in parts of Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
beckerspayer.com
Texas, Florida and Georgia accounted for most ACA growth
New enrollments in Florida, Texas, Georgia and North Carolina drove much of the growth in new ACA exchange plan sign-ups for 2023, The New York Times reported Jan. 25. CMS reported sign-up data for the 2023 ACA open enrollment period Jan. 25. Of the record 16.3 million people enrolled in ACA marketplace coverage during the open enrollment period from Nov. 1, 2022, to Jan. 15, 2023, 3.6 million (22 percent) are new to the marketplace in 2023.
beckerspayer.com
PacificSource Health Plans names CEO
PacificSource Health Plans named John Espinola, MD, its president and CEO, effective April 3. Dr. Espinola mostly recently served in a dual role as executive vice president as well as chief strategy and product officer with Premera Blue Cross, and as CEO of Kinwell Physician Network, a subsidiary of Premera, according to a Jan. 24 news release from PacificSource.
