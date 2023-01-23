Read full article on original website
Helen M. Briggs (1931 - 2023)
Helen M. Briggs, 91, of Mitchell, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Her funeral service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Mitchell Methodist Church with Tom Youngquist officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. It is respectfully requested that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Helen’s honor be made in care of the Morrill Mall Ladies or the Happy Hour Club. Online condolences may be made by viewing Helen’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Parts of southeast Gering to be designated for redevelopment
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The Gering City Council will be designating parts of southeast Gering as substandard and blighted and will be looking for ways to improve the area. On Monday, the Gering City Council passed a resolution that would designate 125 acres east of Kimball Avenue, north of Nebraska 71, west of Pappas Boulevard, and south of J Street as an area that is substandard and blighted.
Scottsbluff-Gering Area Awarded Class B Girls State Golf Another Four Years
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Class B Girls State Golf Tournament will be in the Scottsbluff-Gering area another four years. The Nebraska Schools Activities Association making the announcement Wednesday. After a successful past couple years of hosting Class B state girls action at both Scotts Bluff Country Club and Monument Shadows Golf Course the area will host the event again in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.
Mysterious message airing over-and-over on 104.3 FM in Kimball area
KIMBALL - If you've been scanning the dial of your radio this week around the Kimball area, you may have noticed the 104.3 FM signal coming through louder and clearer with a repetitive message. "Want to win $1000? Be listening Feb. 1 at 9 a.m." is set on repeat and...
Kathleen Elizabeth Doup (1958 - 2023)
Kathleen Elizabeth Doup, 64, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Cremation was held and services will be held at a later date by the family. Kathleen was born on June 19, 1958, in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, to Wanda Elaine (Jewell) and William Mackovich,...
Road Trip: Wonderful House in Scottsbluff
Happy Thursday. I have again found myself in Scottsbluff for appointments, so when in Rome...This week I decided to stop into one of my favorite spots for lunch. Wonderful Kitchen is right by the Walmart store on the corner (across the road from Chilis). Their food and staff are beyond...
Air Force town hall draws a large crowd as Kimball residents learn of real estate impacts of Sentinel Program
KIMBALL, Neb.--The United States Air Force and Army Corp of Engineers were in Kimball on Tuesday night to shine a light on the real estate needs of the Sentinel Program that they hope to break ground on in the Fall of 2023. The Sentinel Program aims to upgrade the infrastructure of the minuteman missile silos in and area that stretches from Cheyenne to Sidney, and Sterling to Gering.
Nebraska troopers seize over 300 pounds of marijuana in vehicle near Sidney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Pennsylvanians were arrested Monday after troopers found over 300 pounds of marijuana in their car near Sidney. Around 3:50 p.m., a trooper pulled over a speeding vehicle on a road just south of Dix, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The trooper then smelled...
Three arrested after two separate incidents in Kimball County
KIMBALL, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people in two separate drug-related incidents in Kimball County. Troopers said they saw a Toyota van parked on the shoulder of Interstate 80, near mile marker 8 in Kimball County, at 11:40 a.m. MT on Jan. 22. The Toyota reportedly had vehicle trouble and the troopers stopped to assist the driver.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202300029 00:15 TRAFFIC STOP : traffic stop on a black 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for a driver's side headlight out. Contacted the driver and discovered he was operating the vehicle on a learners permit only Closed - Charges Recommended. P202300030 19:56 10-44 : MVA NON INJURY1200 E 10th St //...
