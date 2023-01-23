Helen M. Briggs, 91, of Mitchell, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Her funeral service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Mitchell Methodist Church with Tom Youngquist officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. It is respectfully requested that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Helen’s honor be made in care of the Morrill Mall Ladies or the Happy Hour Club. Online condolences may be made by viewing Helen’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

