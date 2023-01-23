Read full article on original website
Related
panhandlepost.com
Elouise Cora Ballard (1930 - 2023)
Elouise Cora Ballard, 92, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Gordon Countryside Care. Elouise was born February 7, 1930, near Gordon, Nebraska, to Harold and Hulda Ballard. She grew up in a Sod house north of Gordon, Nebraska, where she lived for many years until moving to the home on the ranch which was built after she was married. Elouise graduated from Gordon High School. On August 30, 1948, Elouise married her first and only love, Norman Schwarting at the Ballard farm. They were active members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elouise also participated in the Ladies Guild of St. Paul’s.
KETV.com
Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries
OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
Chadron police release details on 'reported' rumors
As many community members are aware, there are a lot of rumors being heard about a call of service the Chadron Police Department took on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Some of the rumors we have heard and observed on different medium include allegations that there was a stabbing, abduction and sexual assault.
KEVN
Snowfall expected for the rest of the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Northern Black Hills and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northeast Wyoming, Southeastern Montana, and Spearfish. Both will go into effect at 11pm this evening and last until 11pm tomorrow night. Snowfall will move into the area overnight and continue for most of the day tomorrow. The Northern Black Hills are expected to receive consistent snowfall, while other places will see on and off snow. For those in the Winter Storm Warning, accumulations of 8 to 14 inches are possible. For those in the advisory, expect accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Another round of snowfall is expected to impact the area Friday evening through Sunday morning, with the heaviest snowfall occurring overnight Friday. Unlike the snowfall we expect the next few days, the snowfall over the weekend appears to be much more consistent from place to place. A swath of around 4 to 8 inches is possible from the northwestern portion of the Black Hills all the way southeast towards Martin. This includes Rapid City. This system is still several days out so the snowfall totals are subject to change. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder than today with much of our area only getting into the 30s and upper 20s. We also are going to see some windy weather. Wind gusts tomorrow could reach 40 mph, and then Thursday we’ll see wind gusts between 50-60 mph. The windy weather will get better by Friday. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be around 40° for Rapid City, but much colder temperatures are expected over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the teens with lows possibly below zero.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202300029 00:15 TRAFFIC STOP : traffic stop on a black 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for a driver's side headlight out. Contacted the driver and discovered he was operating the vehicle on a learners permit only Closed - Charges Recommended. P202300030 19:56 10-44 : MVA NON INJURY1200 E 10th St //...
Comments / 0