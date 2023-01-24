ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

WVWC softball tabbed as favorites in MEC South Division

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – West Virginia Wesleyan softball has been picked as the favorites to win the MEC South Division, the league announced on Thursday. The Bobcats tallied 63 points in the poll, the most of any team in the conference. Charleston was selected to finish second in...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Watson scores winner as Elkins edges Lewis County, 60-59

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Malachi Watson glided to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 17.4 seconds left, then Lewis County couldn’t score on its final two trips as the Tigers won a thriller, 60-59, between the two Route 33 rivals. Tanner Miller scored 21...
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

WVU, needing wins, hosts Auburn in SEC\Big 12 Challenge

West Virginia's men's hoop team needs wins, plain and simple. While the Mountaineers are o.k. in most metrics, such as the NET, their win total of 12 lags behind many of their competitors for spots in the NCAA Tournament, and while there's no baseline cutoff for consideration there, WVU needs at least six or seven more triumphs to get into consideration. With as few as 12 games remaining, this is one that Bob Huggins' team needs to get.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

The anatomy of Okonkwo’s blocked shot

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer men’s basketball team had lost 12 straight road games against Big 12 opponents when it traveled to Lubbock this past Wednesday to face Texas Tech. The Red Raiders jumped out to a 10-point lead in the early going in front of a rowdy...
LUBBOCK, TX
WVNews

WVU baseball picked sixth in Big 12

The West Virginia baseball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2023 Big 12 Conference Preseason Baseball Poll, the league announced on Thursday. The Mountaineers tallied 28 points in the poll, which was voted on by the conference’s nine head coaches, after narrowly missing a postseason bid in 2022.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Subs, smaller lineup lead WVU to road win over Texas Tech

After Saturday's loss to Texas, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some players on his team that were getting minutes that they did not deserve. He didn't identify any of them, but it wasn't the first time that he intimated that changes might be coming to the Mountaineer rotation.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Rhonda Arnold

BAYARD, W.Va. — Rhonda Lynn Arnold, 64, of Bayard, W.Va., passed away Jan. 25, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born on March 25, 1958, in Oakland, she was a daughter of Shelby (McDonald) Duckett and the late Richard Arnold.
BAYARD, WV
WVNews

WVU Medicine UHC Main Laboratory receives accreditation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to United Hospital Center Main Laboratory, Bridgeport, based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs. The facility’s director, Gerald T. Wedemeyer, MD, was...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Valley Health joins Peak Health

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., and WINCHESTER, Va. — Valley Health has joined with West Virginia University (WVU) Health System, Mountain Health Network, and Marshall Health as an owner of Peak Health, a provider-led health insurance services company with the mission of making healthcare more accessible, understandable, and collaborative. “Valley Health and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Upshur County Commission hears Strawberry Festival update

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Upshur County Commission met Thursday morning for its regularly scheduled meeting. Commissioners approved the review of the overtime/compensatory time policy within the Upshur County Employee Handbook of Personnel Guidelines as discussed by the Policy board on Jan. 19.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia University researcher aims to capitalize on untapped natural gas resources

MORGANTOWN — Madelyn Ball, an assistant professor of chemical and biomedical engineering at the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, received $110,000 in funding from the American Chemical Society to conduct research that will convert alkane hydrocarbons from shale gas into olefins, a class of chemicals made up of hydrogen and carbon such as ethylene and propylene, that can be used in the production of plastics and other complex chemicals.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Milly Lucas

KITZMILLER — Milly Lucas, 79, of Kitzmiller, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Jan. 24, 2023. Born on June 22, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Mable (Paugh) Greaser.
KITZMILLER, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy