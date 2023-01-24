ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Motor Vehicle Registrations and title requests to cease for two weeks at Downtown location of Shelby County Clerk's Office

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

Man in Halls arrested following compliance check

HALLS, Tenn. — A man in Halls was arrested following a home compliance check. According to the Halls Police Department, several law enforcement agencies, including their department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Dyersburg Police Department, and the TDOC Probation & Parole, conducted the check. Investigators found a small baggie...
HALLS, TN
WKRG News 5

Tyre Nichols traffic stop video to be released Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will release video of the police stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after 6 p.m. (CT) Friday. The announcement was made Thursday by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and later confirmed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Officials have said they wanted to give […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

18-wheeler overturned on I-55 causes traffic delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays on I-55. Memphis Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle between Mallory Avenue exit 9 and Florida Street exit 8 on Wednesday around 5 a.m. Two southbound right lanes of three are blocked. Drivers are encouraged to get off on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD officer involved in Tyre Nichols death previously beat an inmate unconscious, lawsuit claims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As details continue to emerge in the Jan. 7 confrontation that led to the death of 29-yeear-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, we're starting to learn more about the officers involved. For one of these officers, Nichols' death seems to not be the first time he's been accused of excessive force while on duty.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

19 cars broken into, guns stolen outside newly-opened Memphis Sports & Events Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into 19 cars outside the Memphis Sports and Events Center and stole three guns during the Memphis Challenge volleyball tournament. The break-ins happened Saturday, Jan. 21, while the victims were inside the $56 million facility, which opened Dec. 10.The facility is a major pillar in the city's Liberty Park project, featuring 16 basketball courts and 32 volleyball courts.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy