Motor Vehicle Registrations and title requests to cease for two weeks at Downtown location of Shelby County Clerk's Office

Shelby County Clerk's Office services resume after system glitches restored
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert, statewide glitches in county clerk transaction systems halted all business operations for a short period of time on Monday morning, Jan. 23. Halbert said the glitches have now been fully resolved. Customers may need to plan for delays and...
Memphis Fire Department says it will conclude internal investigation into Tyre Nichols' death next week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, it is currently reviewing video from the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and Memphis Police and will conclude an internal investigation early next week. The fire department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of its employees involved with...
Covington Leader
Undercover operation shows 80% of Covington businesses in compliance with beer laws
A recent compliance check by Covington Police resulted in three arrests, said police chief Donna Turner. On Jan. 20, the department used a confidential informant under the legal drinking age to test whether or not businesses licensed to sell beer would sell to a minor. The operation, done in conjunction...
Woman fires shots near 201 Poplar, picks up shell casings, deputy says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after shooting into the air near the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar on Thursday, January 26, according to a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The deputy said he heard shots fired in the 200 block of Poplar...
WBBJ
Man in Halls arrested following compliance check
HALLS, Tenn. — A man in Halls was arrested following a home compliance check. According to the Halls Police Department, several law enforcement agencies, including their department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Dyersburg Police Department, and the TDOC Probation & Parole, conducted the check. Investigators found a small baggie...
Are robbers posing as utility workers? MLGW offers tips on how to spot an imposter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Could a simple knock on the door turn into a robbery?. A social media post claiming men are posing as Memphis Light Gas and Water employees had many customers worried. But is it true?. The post said: “Just a head up. Apparently there some guys with...
Tyre Nichols' investigation | Attorneys for two of the indicted former Memphis police officers hold news conference
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the former Memphis Police officers indicted for their involvement in the incident that led to Tyre Nichols death have retained attorneys. ABC24 has learned Attorney Bill Massey represents former officer Emmitt Martin, and Desmond Mills Jr. is now being represented by Criminal Defense Attorney Blake Ballin.
Tyre Nichols traffic stop video to be released Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will release video of the police stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after 6 p.m. (CT) Friday. The announcement was made Thursday by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and later confirmed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Officials have said they wanted to give […]
Shelby County D.A. news conference on indictment of 5 former Memphis police officers in death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy has set a news conference for 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, for an update on the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. In a news release, Mulroy said he would be joined by members of the D.A.’s office and the TBI.
Ahead of release of video, Tyre Nichols' family, attorneys call for "Tyre's Law," want SCORPION Unit disbanded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols and their attorneys held a news conference Friday morning, hours before the expected release of video of the confrontation that led to Nichols’ death. The Shelby County District Attorney General said the video was expected to be released after 6...
actionnews5.com
18-wheeler overturned on I-55 causes traffic delays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays on I-55. Memphis Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle between Mallory Avenue exit 9 and Florida Street exit 8 on Wednesday around 5 a.m. Two southbound right lanes of three are blocked. Drivers are encouraged to get off on...
Protestors confront Memphis City Council members about the release of bodycam from Tyre Nichols deadly "confrontation" with police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Activists and protestors confronted Memphis City Council members at a city hall meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24 asking for more transparency in light of the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after what Memphis Police Department refers to as a “confrontation” with police officers on January 7.
FOX13 Investigates: Shelby Co. law enforcement not using key tool in solving interstate shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate shootings are one of Memphis’ ugliest and most visible crime problems, and FOX13 Investigates has been digging into the issue for more than a year. However, a key tool that works in other cities is not being used here. Sharon Ward hopes and prays...
Why is Memphis Police allowed to make traffic stops in unmarked vehicles?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are learning more details in the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. In a press conference on Monday, the family’s attorney, Ben Crump, said officers involved were unmarked. Tyre Nichols’ family attorneys were very clear when it came to traffic...
Former DeSoto County Schools employee arrested for child exploitation, records show
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A former DeSoto County Schools employee is facing charges of child exploitation, the Sheriff’s Office there confirmed Tuesday. Jacob Lollar was arrested Nov. 23, nine days after the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Data System.
From Elton Hayes to Tyre Nichols: Examining the history of police brutality and reform within MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis attorney and civil rights leader Walter Bailey can’t help but notice the similarities between the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols and the 1971 death of 17-year-old Elton Hayes. “(In both cases) you’ve got pursuit by law enforcement officers against alleged traffic violators and the...
Memphis Fire Department suspends 2 employees for involvement in Tyre Nichols death, pending investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of their employees involved with the initial care of Tyre Nichols the day he was confronted by Memphis Police on Jan. 7 have been relieved of duty pending an investigation. This is in addition to the...
MPD officer involved in Tyre Nichols death previously beat an inmate unconscious, lawsuit claims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As details continue to emerge in the Jan. 7 confrontation that led to the death of 29-yeear-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, we're starting to learn more about the officers involved. For one of these officers, Nichols' death seems to not be the first time he's been accused of excessive force while on duty.
19 cars broken into, guns stolen outside newly-opened Memphis Sports & Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into 19 cars outside the Memphis Sports and Events Center and stole three guns during the Memphis Challenge volleyball tournament. The break-ins happened Saturday, Jan. 21, while the victims were inside the $56 million facility, which opened Dec. 10.The facility is a major pillar in the city's Liberty Park project, featuring 16 basketball courts and 32 volleyball courts.
Breaking down the charges officers are facing in the death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the public waits for more information to be released in the death of Tyre Nichols, Thursday, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced charges against the five officers involved in the traffic stop that led to Nichols’ death. The heaviest charge for all five...
WATN Local Memphis
