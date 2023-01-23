Read full article on original website
Disney World marked 51 years since opening last October, welcoming millions of visitors over the years. It’s promoted as the happiest place on Earth but for some of the over 77,000+ Disney World employees, it’s anything but that. Why? Primary reasons given include the wage, workday tasks, strict guidelines, required hours, and having to mask all this to keep the magical image of happiness alive.
