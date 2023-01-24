Read full article on original website
Chicago Area to See ‘Burst' of ‘Wind Whipped Snow' Friday, More Snowfall Through Weekend
The final weekend of January in Chicago is shaping up to be cold and snowy, as another round of snow moving in from the west is set to bring several inches of accumulating snow Saturday and into Sunday, with the highest snow totals likely across northern Illinois, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.
Timeline, Snowfall Projections Show More Winter Weather in Store for Chicago in Coming Days
While most of the Chicago area dealt with accumulating snow and slick roads on Wednesday, the wintry conditions are just beginning for the upper Midwest thanks to a parade of weather disturbances that are threatening to deliver more snow for the foreseeable future. Due to Wednesday’s weather system, portions of...
Chicago Weather to Remain Snowy As Forecast Calls For More Accumulation, Colder Temperatures
It's starting to look a lot more like a typical January in Chicago -- and this week's snow is just the beginning. While most of the region dealt with wintery conditions Wednesday, the snowy, slick pattern is set to continue Thursday and Friday in the form of scattered snow flurries and patchy, slick spots on the roads, creating potentially slippery travel conditions.
NBC Chicago
How Much Snow Will We See? Latest Weather Timeline, Snow Totals With More On the Way
While Wednesday's winter weather advisory has come to an end, the snow and dropping temperatures aren't going away anytime soon. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, light, scattered snow showers are in the forecast Thursday and Friday, with a more aggressive system on the way Saturday predicted to bring heavier, widespread snow that's more likely to stick.
Another Round of Snow Could Bring Several Inches to Parts of Chicago Area
Editor's Note: Our latest snow forecast is here. Our original story continues below. Another round of snow could dump several inches on parts of the Chicago area that already saw some accumulation this week -- and that's just the beginning of the winter blast set to hit. While there continue...
WGNtv.com
How does the 1967 “Big Snow” compare to the “Blizzard of 1979” compare?
Two snowstorms that stand out in my memory were the 1967 “Big Snow” and the “Blizzard of 1979”. How do they compare?. The 23-inch Jan. 26-27, 1967, Big Snow is Chicago’s benchmark snowstorm. The snow began falling shortly before 5 a.m. on Jan. 26 and ended just before noon on Jan. 27. Strong northeast winds up to 53 mph created huge drifts, paralyzing the city for more than a week. The Jan. 12-14, 1979, blizzard produced 20.3 inches of snow and at the time was the city’s second heaviest snow. Snow began early in the afternoon of January 12 and finally ended about 2 a.m. on January 14. Winds were not strong during the height of the snowfall, but blizzard conditions set in as the snow waned. Today, the blizzard of ’79 ranks as the city’s fourth heaviest snow, surpassed by the 21.6-inch 1999 New Year’s storm and the 21.2-inch Groundhog Blizzard in 2011.
With More Snow in the Forecast, Here's How Many Inches Chicago Could See and When
January in Chicago is finally living up to its hype, with a cold and snowy weekend on the way, beginning with a period of "wind whipped snow" late Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, a "period of wind whipped snow" is expected to develop later Friday morning, with a "burst" of heavy snow possible between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the NBC 5 Storm Team adds.
Chicago's winter is playing catch up with cold and snow
Chicago - We nearly tripled January's snowfall in one day. January had seen just 1.9 inches of snow before Wednesday. O'Hare ended up seeing the biggest snowfall of the season yesterday with 3.6 inches of accumulation. That was the biggest one-day snowfall since Feb. 2, 2022. Groundhog day last year was the last time we had more than 5 inches of snow in a single day.
How Much Snow Could Fall? Latest Weather Timeline, Projected Snowfall Totals For Chicago Area
A winter weather advisory now in effect across the entire Chicago area has brought low visibility, slick, slippery roads, and widespread snow, with "peak snowfall rates" occurring during the Wednesday morning commute, the National Weather Service says. Although the advisory will stretch until 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, the snow's strongest,...
Blizzard of '67: Thursday marks 56 years since Chicago's biggest snowstorm
Thursday is the 56th anniversary of the 1967 Blizzard in Chicago.
Skilling: First of 3 snow systems to blanket Chicago area Wednesday
For the latest on Wednesday’s Winter Weather, visit our latest story here. Winter 2022-23 looks in the next one to two weeks to be catching up on lost time. Two and possible as many as three snow systems will have to be monitored between now and mid-next week. The...
What to Expect and When as Weather System Brings Snow to Chicago Area
Snow is expected across the Chicago area this week, but how much you could see and when will depend on a few things. Forecast models show a system traveling up from the south is expected to hit to parts of the are around midnight, bringing with it accumulating, on-and-off snowfall beginning overnight Wednesday, with snowy conditions lasting although at least Sunday.
How Much Will It Snow? Forecast Calling For Accumulation, ‘Hazardous Travel Conditions'
So far this winter it's been cold, cloudy and wet -- but not in the form of measurable snow. In fact, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the area is seeing a snow deficit, with nearly a foot below average. However, a winter weather pattern on the way is...
Here's How Much Snow Is Predicted To Hit Chicago This Weekend
Commuters will want to allocate extra time for their morning drive to work.
Chicago weather: Several inches of snow forecast to fall on parts of area Wednesday
A winter weather storm is forecast to dump several inches of snow on parts of the Chicago area Wednesday.
Snow likely Wednesday, then polar air arrives this weekend
WEEKEND SNOW COVERS PART OF METRO AREA Saturday night to Sunday snow totals FORECAST TRACK/TIMING OF SYSTEM Midweek system may bring modest snowfall to Chicago APPROACHING WINTER STORM Winter weather advisories, watches, warnings raised from southern Plains to Midwest in advance of approaching storm SATELLITE IMAGERY REVEALS EXTENT OF AREA SNOW COVER NATION’S SNOW COVER […]
Measurable snow forecasted for Chicago area tomorrow
Snow is expected to fall through much of the day Wednesday across the Chicago area, with accumulations ranging from an inch north of the city to 5 inches or more to the south.
fox32chicago.com
Tuesday marks the calm before the storm in Chicago
CHICAGO - Tuesday is the calm before the storm. It will be cloudy but not too cold with highs in the mid 30s. No snow is expected for the evening commute unless your drive starts after midnight. Snow will then move in from the south and is expected to continue through Wednesday across the Chicago area.
Mid-week snow system snowfall amounts to depend on storm track
Chicago seasonal snow well below normal A total of 1.5 inches of snow was recorded officially for Chicago at O’Hare Airport Sunday. The 1.5 inch snowfall was the highest daily total for the 2022-2023 snow season. A daily snowfall total of 1.3 inches occurred twice this snow season at O’Hare, on December 16th and December […]
