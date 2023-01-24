ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Chicago Weather to Remain Snowy As Forecast Calls For More Accumulation, Colder Temperatures

It's starting to look a lot more like a typical January in Chicago -- and this week's snow is just the beginning. While most of the region dealt with wintery conditions Wednesday, the snowy, slick pattern is set to continue Thursday and Friday in the form of scattered snow flurries and patchy, slick spots on the roads, creating potentially slippery travel conditions.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Much Snow Will We See? Latest Weather Timeline, Snow Totals With More On the Way

While Wednesday's winter weather advisory has come to an end, the snow and dropping temperatures aren't going away anytime soon. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, light, scattered snow showers are in the forecast Thursday and Friday, with a more aggressive system on the way Saturday predicted to bring heavier, widespread snow that's more likely to stick.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

How does the 1967 “Big Snow” compare to the “Blizzard of 1979” compare?

Two snowstorms that stand out in my memory were the 1967 “Big Snow” and the “Blizzard of 1979”. How do they compare?. The 23-inch Jan. 26-27, 1967, Big Snow is Chicago’s benchmark snowstorm. The snow began falling shortly before 5 a.m. on Jan. 26 and ended just before noon on Jan. 27. Strong northeast winds up to 53 mph created huge drifts, paralyzing the city for more than a week. The Jan. 12-14, 1979, blizzard produced 20.3 inches of snow and at the time was the city’s second heaviest snow. Snow began early in the afternoon of January 12 and finally ended about 2 a.m. on January 14. Winds were not strong during the height of the snowfall, but blizzard conditions set in as the snow waned. Today, the blizzard of ’79 ranks as the city’s fourth heaviest snow, surpassed by the 21.6-inch 1999 New Year’s storm and the 21.2-inch Groundhog Blizzard in 2011.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

With More Snow in the Forecast, Here's How Many Inches Chicago Could See and When

January in Chicago is finally living up to its hype, with a cold and snowy weekend on the way, beginning with a period of "wind whipped snow" late Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, a "period of wind whipped snow" is expected to develop later Friday morning, with a "burst" of heavy snow possible between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the NBC 5 Storm Team adds.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's winter is playing catch up with cold and snow

Chicago - We nearly tripled January's snowfall in one day. January had seen just 1.9 inches of snow before Wednesday. O'Hare ended up seeing the biggest snowfall of the season yesterday with 3.6 inches of accumulation. That was the biggest one-day snowfall since Feb. 2, 2022. Groundhog day last year was the last time we had more than 5 inches of snow in a single day.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What to Expect and When as Weather System Brings Snow to Chicago Area

Snow is expected across the Chicago area this week, but how much you could see and when will depend on a few things. Forecast models show a system traveling up from the south is expected to hit to parts of the are around midnight, bringing with it accumulating, on-and-off snowfall beginning overnight Wednesday, with snowy conditions lasting although at least Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Snow likely Wednesday, then polar air arrives this weekend

WEEKEND SNOW COVERS PART OF METRO AREA Saturday night to Sunday snow totals FORECAST TRACK/TIMING OF SYSTEM Midweek system may bring modest snowfall to Chicago APPROACHING WINTER STORM Winter weather advisories, watches, warnings raised from southern Plains to Midwest in advance of approaching storm SATELLITE IMAGERY REVEALS EXTENT OF AREA SNOW COVER NATION’S SNOW COVER […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Tuesday marks the calm before the storm in Chicago

CHICAGO - Tuesday is the calm before the storm. It will be cloudy but not too cold with highs in the mid 30s. No snow is expected for the evening commute unless your drive starts after midnight. Snow will then move in from the south and is expected to continue through Wednesday across the Chicago area.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Mid-week snow system snowfall amounts to depend on storm track

Chicago seasonal snow well below normal A total of 1.5 inches of snow was recorded officially for Chicago at O’Hare Airport Sunday.  The 1.5 inch snowfall was the highest daily total for the 2022-2023 snow season.  A daily snowfall total of 1.3 inches occurred twice this snow season at O’Hare, on December 16th and December […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Radio shopping show helping listeners get deals in the northwest suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you're looking to save money, we have a spot you may know about.The answer may be as simple as tuning into your radio.Located in Northwest suburban Elgin, radio host Leah Unser is taking calls and saving listeners 50% or more on products, services and travel."Anything you can imagine," General Manager Steve Marten said. "If it's out there, we've probably sold it over the radio."The station's general manager told CBS 2 for the past 41 years, it's a tried and true format."It's a win for the advertisers because they don't have to pay any money to advertise, its...
ELGIN, IL

