Ventura County, CA

pacbiztimes.com

Next Energy powers up Patagonia’s HQ

Next Energy Technologies has spent the better part of a decade validating the science behind its proprietary solar panel window technology. But last week, the Goleta-based company received a different type of validation from one of the largest climate-positive companies in the world. On Jan. 19, Next announced it successfully...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Homelessness Report: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back

The housing issue is so great that even Santa Barbara County staff were calling the housing hotline asking for help when the pandemic’s eviction moratorium ended in March 2022. That is what Dinah Lockhart, the county’s retiring deputy director of housing and community development, told the county supervisors on Tuesday, as part of the county housing division’s report on ending homelessness.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
agnetwest.com

Last Year was the Best Yet for One California Avocado Grower

Ventura County avocado grower Chris Sayer described 2022 as a “banner year” for their operation at Petty Ranch. Production also appeared to be strong throughout the state. Sayer explained that they were seeing prices well over $2 per pound for much of the growing season. “Fortunately for us,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Federal, local leader tours storm damage in Ventura County

Bethany Mesker has lived in her home in Ojai for 17 years. “We haven’t flooded before, this is pretty intense with the amount of mud inside and outside the house - and having to clear everything," she told KCLU. She’s one of a number of residents Democratic Congressman Salud...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

Dog park debate roils Carpinteria

A significant part of Monday’s five-hour Carpinteria City Council meeting saw fierce debate over the fate of the El Carro off-leash dog park pilot program, and the council found itself caught between dueling residents. “I’m not a dog hater,” commenter George Lehtinen said during public comment, showing off photos...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Big changes for Santa Paula

Harvard Boulevard Improvement Project to replace pipes, repair road. When Santa Paula Public Works Director Clete Saunier started his job at the city about four years ago, he was not impressed with the condition of Harvard Boulevard, a major thoroughfare crossing the city that parallels Highway 126. “One of the...
SANTA PAULA, CA
Coastal View

The 1969 floods

Early January 2023 brought harsh weather and flooding to Carpinteria, calling to mind, for some, memories of the January 1969 floods. In 1969, the creeks overtopped the Highway 101 bridges and spilled along the highway, flooding Carpinteria neighborhoods along Franklin Creek. The headline of the Jan. 26, 1969 edition of...
CARPINTERIA, CA
KTLA

USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties

Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

Coda in Montecito’s Upper Village Has Closed

••• Still more change in Montecito’s Upper Village: furniture store Coda has moved out; it opened in October 2020. I’ll say it again: I wish a good coffee shop would open there, with seating out on the terrace. ••• A local real estate agent sent out...
MONTECITO, CA
theroyaltourblog.com

The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles

Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
LOS ANGELES, CA

