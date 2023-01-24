The housing issue is so great that even Santa Barbara County staff were calling the housing hotline asking for help when the pandemic’s eviction moratorium ended in March 2022. That is what Dinah Lockhart, the county’s retiring deputy director of housing and community development, told the county supervisors on Tuesday, as part of the county housing division’s report on ending homelessness.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO