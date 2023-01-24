Read full article on original website
pacbiztimes.com
Housing projects in Ventura are well-funded but need to happen quicker
The Housing Trust Fund of Ventura County has made impressive progress over the last year in its move to develop affordable housing units throughout the county. At its annual meeting on Jan. 18, HTFVC described the steps they’ve taken to ensure future housing projects as well as the state of current projects.
pacbiztimes.com
Next Energy powers up Patagonia’s HQ
Next Energy Technologies has spent the better part of a decade validating the science behind its proprietary solar panel window technology. But last week, the Goleta-based company received a different type of validation from one of the largest climate-positive companies in the world. On Jan. 19, Next announced it successfully...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Homelessness Report: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back
The housing issue is so great that even Santa Barbara County staff were calling the housing hotline asking for help when the pandemic’s eviction moratorium ended in March 2022. That is what Dinah Lockhart, the county’s retiring deputy director of housing and community development, told the county supervisors on Tuesday, as part of the county housing division’s report on ending homelessness.
Noozhawk
Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival
After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
Noozhawk
82-Unit Milpas Street Housing Project Wins Santa Barbara Design Approval
An 82-unit housing project on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside passed a significant hurdle Monday night, winning project design approval from the Architectural Board of Review. Developer Ed St. George and two business partners are behind the complex at 701 N. Milpas St., at East Ortega Street and adjacent to...
Santa Barbara County saw $150 million in storm damages — but there’s a ‘silver lining’
Debris removal will cost the Central Coast county an estimated $83 million.
agnetwest.com
Last Year was the Best Yet for One California Avocado Grower
Ventura County avocado grower Chris Sayer described 2022 as a “banner year” for their operation at Petty Ranch. Production also appeared to be strong throughout the state. Sayer explained that they were seeing prices well over $2 per pound for much of the growing season. “Fortunately for us,...
kclu.org
Federal, local leader tours storm damage in Ventura County
Bethany Mesker has lived in her home in Ojai for 17 years. “We haven’t flooded before, this is pretty intense with the amount of mud inside and outside the house - and having to clear everything," she told KCLU. She’s one of a number of residents Democratic Congressman Salud...
foxla.com
USPS hiring thousands across California: Here are the job fairs in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Looking for a job and live in the Los Angeles area?. The United States Postal Service (USPS) is looking to hire 2,400 new employees statewide during job fairs being held Thursday at 77 post offices across the state. There will be 11 job fairs happening from 10...
Coastal View
Dog park debate roils Carpinteria
A significant part of Monday’s five-hour Carpinteria City Council meeting saw fierce debate over the fate of the El Carro off-leash dog park pilot program, and the council found itself caught between dueling residents. “I’m not a dog hater,” commenter George Lehtinen said during public comment, showing off photos...
foxla.com
Yelp ranks this LA restaurant 1st in its 'Top 100 Places to Eat' list
LOS ANGELES - California is no stranger to delicious foods from all different cultures. That's probably why it comes to no surprise that the Golden State dominated Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list. "From food trucks and sandwich shops to fine dining establishments, the Top 100 list...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Courthouse News Service
Landmark Southern California wedding chapel sues Malibu competitor for trademark infringement
LOS ANGELES (CN) — A landmark Southern California church and wedding venue sued its competitor up the coast in Malibu for allegedly stealing its trademark architectural design, including walls made of glass filling spaces between arched gabled trusses and supports. Wayfarers Chapel in Palos Verdes, California, filed a complaint...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pizza shops in the US? California has 5 — and one spot ranks No. 1, Yelp says
Pizza lovers in California can try some of the top pizza shops in the country, including the spot that ranked No. 1 on a new list. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings on Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured five places in five California cities: Pasadena, Laguna Niguel, Covina, San Diego and Los Angeles.
Ventura County Reporter
Big changes for Santa Paula
Harvard Boulevard Improvement Project to replace pipes, repair road. When Santa Paula Public Works Director Clete Saunier started his job at the city about four years ago, he was not impressed with the condition of Harvard Boulevard, a major thoroughfare crossing the city that parallels Highway 126. “One of the...
Coastal View
The 1969 floods
Early January 2023 brought harsh weather and flooding to Carpinteria, calling to mind, for some, memories of the January 1969 floods. In 1969, the creeks overtopped the Highway 101 bridges and spilled along the highway, flooding Carpinteria neighborhoods along Franklin Creek. The headline of the Jan. 26, 1969 edition of...
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun.
sitelinesb.com
Coda in Montecito’s Upper Village Has Closed
••• Still more change in Montecito’s Upper Village: furniture store Coda has moved out; it opened in October 2020. I’ll say it again: I wish a good coffee shop would open there, with seating out on the terrace. ••• A local real estate agent sent out...
theroyaltourblog.com
The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles
Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
