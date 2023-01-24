Read full article on original website
Housing projects in Ventura are well-funded but need to happen quicker
The Housing Trust Fund of Ventura County has made impressive progress over the last year in its move to develop affordable housing units throughout the county. At its annual meeting on Jan. 18, HTFVC described the steps they’ve taken to ensure future housing projects as well as the state of current projects.
