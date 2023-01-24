Read full article on original website
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
swimswam.com
Penn State Swim & Dive Welcomes Villanova at McCoy Natatorium
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State swimming and diving concludes a streak of three consecutive home meets at McCoy Natatorium Friday at 4 p.m. against Villanova. Friends, family and fans can follow the action with a live stream on B1G+ and live results through the Meet Mobile app. The Nittany...
swimswam.com
How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 1/26-1/31
The #5/#4 NC State men and women will travel to Texas this weekend for a two-day dual to face the #2-ranked Texas Longhorns. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Conference season is quickly approaching as we near the end of January, but dual meets are far from over this weekend.
Daughter of WCU Basketball Hall of Famer Follows in Her Father’s Footsteps
Abington’s Cire Worley, who will continue her basketball career at UMass Lowell, is following in the footsteps of her father, West Chester University Hall of Famer Eric Worley, writes Joey Piatt for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Worley played at Central High School before being recruited by West Chester University. He...
Bishop McDevitt QB Stone Saunders has a big Wednesday ahead, a couple new offers on the list
Stone Saunders appears to have a big Wednesday ahead. The Bishop McDevitt sophomore quarterback tweeted out earlier this week that he will be in Nebraska to check out what Matt Rhule and his staff have been up to trying to rebuild that program. This comes after Saunders continued to add...
Tennessee vs Texas: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge
And Texas are set to face off Saturday afternoon in arguably the premier matchup of this year’s 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Volunteers and Longhorns faced off previously a year ago in the 2022 SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Austin, a game in which Texas won, 52-51. Ranked as the No. 4 team in the country according to the latest AP Poll, Tennessee comes into this matchup with a 17-3 overall record, one that includes a 7-1 mark in SEC play. The Volunteers are also currently on a three-game winning streak that dates back to January 17, one that includes’ wins over Mississippi State, LSU, and Georgia.
Neumann University Senior Lands Internship in Washington, D.C.
Marlene Konadu-Adjei, a Political Science major at Neumann University will spend the entire spring semester in Washington, D.C., as an intern for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF). She is one of only 26 students in the country who was accepted for this competitive internship. A senior, Konadu-Adjei will learn...
thedailytexan.com
UT alumnus sues Texas medical schools over admission policies
The American First Legal Foundation’s Center for Legal Equality filed a class-action lawsuit on Jan. 10, claiming unfair admissions practices against six Texas medical schools and their top faculty, including Dell Medical School and UT President Jay Hartzell, on behalf of a white male plaintiff. The legal organization that...
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval
AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
Ascension Seton faces a slew of problems, expert says it impacts patients
- In the past few weeks, one of Central Texas' three major healthcare systems, Ascension Seton, has faced a slew of problems.
KTRE
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
The Kings of Ka-Ching: Pottstown’s Got One of the Most Expensive High Schools in the U.S.
The Hill School in Pottstown is a co-ed prep school for grades 9-12. The most expensive high schools in the U.S. can be pricier than some universities. That’s no exception for an independent Pottstown boarding school on 860 Beach Street. The Hill School’s annual tuition currently runs at a...
'No Confidence' in Robbinsville School District Superintendent, Business Administrator Teachers Say
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Robbinville’s teachers have lost confidence in District Superintendent Brian Betze and Business Administrator Nick Makres, the Robbinsville Education Association (REA) will announce Tuesday. Union officials will present the results of the vote at this week’s Robbinsville Board of Education meeting. The vote comes as the teachers have been without a current employee contract with the District for more than 200 days. The REA said the vote is "fueled by Superintendent Betze and Business Administrator Makres’ inability to effectively lead Robbinsville Public Schools." “Our members deserve to work under district leadership who value transparency, treat its employees with respect, and honor the...
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Union League Stands Strong …
Last November, when the Union League, the old guard bastion of the powerful and connected in Philadelphia, announced its plans to award its highest honor to Florida governor Ron DeSantis, it made clear to anyone who was paying attention just where it stands in our national and local conversation on democracy and civic culture.
PhillyBite
5 Unique Must-Try Restaruants in New Hope, PA
- Whether you are a local, visiting, or just passing through New Hope, Pennsylvania, you'll want to find some of the best restaurants in the area. We've got you covered. Located in the heart of New Hope, Pennsylvania, The Burgerly is a local burger joint that serves handcrafted burgers, hot dogs, and fries. It is considered the number one burger destination in the state of Pennsylvania. With its excellent service, bold flavors, and fresh ingredients, burgerly is a top-rated restaurant in New Hope. While Burgerly may be known for its burgers, the best thing about this restaurant is its service. It has a friendly staff and is located near Lenape Park. With its beautiful decor and well-cooked food, it is sure to leave its patrons satisfied.
KENS 5
Three Texas cities top list of downtown living experience by study
DALLAS — A new study has named Dallas as the nation's best place for downtown living. The study, conducted by StorageCafe, took the 30 most-populous cities and matched the zip codes for each (treating each New York City borough as an independent city), then ranked them based on the following criteria and their respective weightings:
phillyvoice.com
Former Chester County golf course to be converted into public park
The site of the decades-old Loch Nairn Golf Club in Chester County will reopen next year as a 106-acre public park. New Garden Township purchased the property last summer from its longtime owners, who sought to conserve the land instead of selling it to developers. The golf course, which was...
KXAN
The domino effect behind the diabetic drug shortage that’s hitting Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN)– A nationwide diabetes drug shortage is now hitting Austin, according to experts. “We’re seeing a lot of shortages in a lot of the injectable diabetes medications,” said Rannon Ching, Pharmacist in Charge at Tarrytown Pharmacy. He and others said it does not have anything to...
Austin Chronicle
Could State Employees Get First Cost-of-Living Raise in 21 years?
Austin’s own Rep. John Bucy has filed a bill to do just that. Last Wednesday, state employees rallied at the Capitol for pay raises and pension increases, which they haven't seen since 2015. That last raise was designed to absorb the increase to their pension contribution; there has not been a true cost-of-living adjustment since 2002. "Over the last seven years, I've seen dozens of qualified, experienced workers leave the state because of low pay and unmanageable workloads," said San Antonio employee Sabrina Bedford in a Texas State Employees Union press release. "We're here to help our communities, but we have to be able to support our own families, as well."
fox7austin.com
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday afternoon. Police said around 3:20 p.m., first responders responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of E Palm Valley Blvd. When first responders arrived, they provided aid to a woman involved in...
