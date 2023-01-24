Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Natalya Says WWE Didn’t Want Her Talking About Her Father’s Battle With Alzheimer’s On Total Divas
WWE superstar and former two-time women’s champion Natalya Neidhart recently joined The Bellas podcast to discuss her experience on the hit reality series Total Divas, and how WWE didn’t want her talking too much about her father, the late Jim Neidhart, during her appearance on the show. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
ringsidenews.com
Chelsea Green Turns Heads In Skimpy Black One-Piece Photo Drop
Chelsea Green debuted in WWE back in 2018 and fans hoped she would make a huge impact. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a big disappointment after Green got injured during her main roster debut on Smackdown. She was subsequently released and went on to become a better wrestler in other places. Green is known to share thirst traps often and it seems she did so again recently.
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Boss Addresses Britt Baker Injury
It's another Wednesday, and you know what that means: "AEW Dynamite" is set to air this evening. We already know the most significant moment of the night will be when Mark Briscoe wrestles Jay Lethal as a tribute to his late brother Jay. Elsewhere on the card, it was previously announced that there would be a three-way match pitting Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho. Unfortunately, a sudden change of events has led to a shift in the plans for "Dynamite."
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
wrestlinginc.com
Jojo Wasn't Invited To WWE Star's Wedding Over Total Divas Cast Change
JoJo said her departure from E!'s "Total Divas" led to some cold shoulders from one of her former cast members in the years afterwards. During a recent episode of "The Bellas Podcast," former "Total Divas" cast members Natalya and JoJo joined Nikki and Brie Bella to discuss the reality show's upcoming 10th anniversary. The E! Series ran for nine seasons from 2013 until 2019, becoming one of WWE's most successful crossovers into mainstream entertainment.
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Possible Men’s Royal Rumble Winner
The Royal Rumble is set to air live from San Antonio this weekend and anticipation for the event is at an all time high. After this weekend fans should have a better idea of what the WrestleMania card will look like, and there’s been a lot of talk about who could be winning the Royal Rumble matches.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Buying WWE, Working With Vince McMahon
A look at the possibility of AEW’s Tony Khan and his father Shad Khan buying or merging with WWE, and potentially working with Vince McMahon. The upcoming WWE sale is one of the hottest topics in wrestling right now, so let’s take a look at it…. Could Tony...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend’s Son Discusses Joining Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling School
A WWE legend’s son has discussed joining Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling training school. The top faction in WWE is currently The Bloodline who is represented by the Anoa’i family with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns serving as “The Head of the Table”. Also, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa represent the highly touted stable.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Set To Debut On AEW Dynamite Next Week
In the world of All Elite Wrestling right now MJF is the man to beat as he’s the current AEW World Champion. Bryan Danielson is looking to challenge MJF for the belt in an Iron Man match at the Revolution pay-per-view in March, but MJF is making Bryan work for it.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Believes Current WWE Star Has Reached 'Living Legend' Status
Rey Mysterio has stood the test of time. Mysterio, who made his pro wrestling debut in 1989 when he was just 14, made his way to WWE in 2002 and went on to win a number of championships, including the WWE Title and World Heavyweight Title. After nearly four years away, Mysterio returned to WWE in 2018 to begin his second run there.
ComicBook
Bryan Danielson's Next AEW Dynamite Opponent is a Former WWE Star
Bryan Danielson's quest to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship will continue next week as "The American Dragon" will face Timothy Thatcher from Pro Wrestling Noah. American wrestling fans will likely recognize Thatcher as a former WWE NXT star as he worked for the company from 2020-22. He was best known during his time with the developmental brand for filling in as the NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Matt Riddle, teaming with Tommaso Ciampa and winning the first two Fight Pit Matches in the brand's history.
ringsidenews.com
Nikkita Lyons Transported To Hospital After Sneak Attack During NXT
Nikkita Lyons made an impact upon her NXT debut in February 2022. She quickly rose through the ranks and became one of the most popular stars on the white and gold brand. It appears that her time in NXT is coming to an end. Nikkita Lyons was the victim of...
PWMania
WWE Registers SmackDown Star’s Ring Name as a Trademark
WWE has secured trademark rights to the Emma name. The company applied for the term on January 20 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification. The following is the description:. “Mark For: EMMA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services,...
stillrealtous.com
WWE SmackDown Star Doesn’t Think Of His Character As A Human Being
WWE has brought quite a few wrestlers back to the company since Triple H took over WWE creative last summer and Karrion Kross & Scarlett were two of the first names who returned. Karrion Kross has been a mainstay on SmackDown since his return, and he’s been portrayed as one...
Comments / 0