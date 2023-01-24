Pacific Rim: Keiji Muto's other choices for his final opponent

Jim Valley & Fumi Saito reveal who Muto spoke with about his final match.

The Pacific Rim Pro Wrestling podcast is back with myself and Fumi Saito.

Fumi was live at Yokohama Arena for the Great Muta Final Bye-Bye event. This week, he shares his thoughts on Muta, Sting, Darby Allin, Hakushi and the crowd that night.

With that, the Keiji Muto Grand Final Card has been announced. Tetsuya Naito will be Muto's final opponent, but before he issued his challenge, Muto considered a few different people before choosing Naito. You won't believe who Muto talked with to be his last opponent.

Plus, we talk about Jake Lee and also NOAH and NJPW going forward.

This is a very newsworthy show so hear it for yourself and don't wait to read about it later.

