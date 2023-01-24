Read full article on original website
Aspen Times
Thompson: Seems obvious
Eric Simon (“Let’s be practical about the entrance”) lays out the alternatives with the Castle Creek Bridge but makes the wrong choice. The city freely admits that its straight-shot proposal would not improve traffic flow. It should also be conceded that the p.m. rush hour would be worse due to shifting the traffic light from Cemetery Lane to 7th and Main. Indeed, it is billed as an infrastructure improvement and not a traffic-management solution.
Aspen Times
Best: Can new batteries help Aspen achieve climate goals?
Holy Cross Energy aims to distribute 100% emission-free electricity to its 55,000 members in the Aspen, Rifle, and Vail areas by 2030. How will it do that?. Tri-State Generation and Transmission, Colorado’s second-largest utility, has a different but related problem. It wants to best use infrastructure associated with its coal-burning operations at Craig after the last unit closes before 2030.
Aspen Times
Oliver: I found the answer!
Eureka! The best thing for Aspen traffic is giving buses their own lane all the way to and from Main Street, right? Keep buses in their own lane, and the other lane will flow regular traffic better, too. This is possible with a couple of one-way, two-lane bridges in and out of Aspen.
Aspen Times
Reynolds: Record number of fatalities on road
2022 resulted in a 17% increase in roadway deaths for our state — the count: 745. This new high translates to deadly lows for hundreds whose lives have been impacted. What those who survive live with now: loss of connection, loss of income, loss of stability. Please take a...
soprissun.com
Wolves are coming: Livestock growers voice concerns
“Wolves are coming!” was an oft-repeated statement at Saturday’s Holy Cross Cattlemen’s Association meeting in Rifle. And, indeed, they are. In fact, if all goes according to plan, wolves will be released into Colorado in December of this year. But, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) draft plan, made public in December 2022, is complicated.
Aspen Times
Letters from Snowmass
Let’s face it: Aspen is a full-grown city. It is not limited to its residents. Every day, hoards of residents, visitors, tourists, and workers come into and out of the city. Every day, there is unacceptable traffic congestion. Every day, there is lots of talk about the entrance to Aspen. And, every day, nothing is done about it.
Aspen Daily News
Court case could affect thousands of Western Slope water users
An ongoing water case in Colorado’s Division Five water court in Glenwood Springs could impact a vital source of water for users across the Western Slope. The case developed from a dispute between the Snake River Water District in Summit County and the state’s Division 5 Engineers regarding administration of Green Mountain Reservoir’s Historic User Pool.
Construction company owner arrested after fatal trench collapse
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The owner of Vail construction company faces charges after an investigation that "deteriorating conditions" led to a deadly trench collapse at a site in November 2021, the Department of Labor (DOL) said. Peter Dillon, the owner of the now-defunct A4S LLC, turned himself into authorities in...
Owner of construction company tied to fatal 2021 trench collapse in Breckenridge faces manslaughter charges
The owner of a Vail construction company is facing felony manslaughter charges related to a trench collapse in Summit County that killed a construction worker in 2021. Peter Dillon, the owner of the now defunct A4S LLC, surrendered to law enforcement after the Summit County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest Jan. 24, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
Aspen Times
Brinkman: Friend as well as pioneering surgeon
Dr. Richard Steadman’s passing reminds us not only of his lasting impact on. orthopedics, but also on the many who called him “friend.”. As a native of Tahoe, my family befriended the Steadmans as soon as Dick opened his practice in South Shore in 1970. My parents, David...
Photographer captures Vail aerial shots from open-air helicopter
Fine arts photographer Gray Malin took aerial photos of Vail for the resort's 60th anniversary.Photo byGray Malin’s Vail series titled The Legendary Back Bowls, Vail. (Vail, Colo) Vail turned 60 in December, and as part of its diamond anniversary celebrations this season, the mountain posed for an epic photo shoot.
What We Know About Missing Colorado Woman Suzanne Morphew Nearly 3 Years Later
Missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew disappeared from her Chaffee County home on May 10, 2020. Nearly three years later, here's what we know. After months of searching, authorities shifted Suzanne's case to a homicide investigation and arrested her husband, Barry Morphew, for first-degree murder in May 2021. Following multiple public...
