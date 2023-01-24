Read full article on original website
8:30AM UPDATE: See update on road clearing in Springfield
Midday Update: Crews clearing main roads in Branson, Mo. KY3 First Alert Forecaster Nicolette Zangara. Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks. Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. 8:30 AM UPDATE: See road conditions in Branson, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Fire totals Springfield house Thursday evening
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire at Nettleton and Webster on Thursday, January 26, at about 8 p.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but Springfield Fire Captain Chad Davis said the house is a total loss. Captain Davis said that the fire department conducted a search, but […]
Driving instructor shares tips for winter conditions in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the winter storm rolls in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, safe driving is top of mind in conditions like these. KY3 rode along with driving teachers today with “Premier Driving Academy,” who say the number one thing to do is to slow down.
Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
Photos: Ozarks hit with January snowstorm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on January 24 that has resulted in several inches of snow for most of the viewing area. You can view the photos below in our slideshow. If you have any photos you would like to submit, email news@kolr10.com or reply to our Facebook post. We will then […]
More snow to come Tuesday night
Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
Thousands without power following winter storm
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of people across Northeast and North Central Arkansas awoke Wednesday morning to cold, dark homes. As of noon, Jan. 25, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 57,137 customers were without power following a winter storm that swept through Tuesday night. The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative...
Heavy Snow Causes Power Outages For Thousands
(KTTS News) — Utility crews are still busy trying to restore power from the latest round of snow. Most of the outages are southeast of Springfield. More than 6,600 customers are offline in Howell County and 4,200 in Texas County. Up to a foot of snow was reported earlier...
Local snow totals triple previous daily record
Heavy snowfall over the last 24 hours has caused a previous snow total record to be broken. A snow total of nine inches has been recorded at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The previous record set in 1978 was a snow total of three inches.
10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire
PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
PICTURES: Viewers share snowy snapshots from around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out the snowy sights from around the Ozarks. KY3 Viewers shared these images of the snow. Upload your weather pictures on the KY3 First Alert Weather app. Download it today. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
Twin Lakes Area to see nearly 1/2 foot of snow
The Twin Lakes Area could be seeing nearly a half-foot of snow, if not more, beginning Tuesday night. A winter storm warning will be in effect for north central Arkansas from noon Tuesday through 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri from 4 Tuesday afternoon through 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri from 6 Tuesday evening through noon Wednesday.
UPDATED: Hundreds of Greene County residents without power
UPDATE 2:15 P.M. — Webster Electric Co-op has decreased its number of customers without power from 650 to around 480. In Springfield, there are still around 140 customers without power. The majority of those customers are 134 from the eastern section of Sunshine Street that leads into East State Highway D. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. […]
On Your Side: Know this before you hire for snow removal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you plan to pay someone for snow removal, On Your Side has a checklist of things to consider. Whether it’s a company or the neighborhood kid, here are a few questions to ask before they start shoveling. If you’re paying the neighbor’s kid, it’s...
Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark couple is rebuilding their lives after their apartment collapsed along with a coffee shop on the historic Ozark square. Luckily the newlyweds were out of town when the collapse happened on December 29. Demolition crews tore down the lofts. ”I got a text that...
Rezoning of intersection causes a stir for Nixa residents
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo. Sen. Josh Hawley says the popular App TikTok poses a security issue to millions of Americans from the Chinese government.
National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible
Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
Power outages impacting customers in northern Arkansas, southern Missouri
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The heavy snow led to power outages across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. Up to 12 inches of snow fell on the area. The weight of the snow snapped trees, downing power lines. Linemen say the restoration process could take days. A tree fell on a...
Sledders slide down hills across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kids of all ages took advantage of Wednesday’s snow day across the Ozarks. KY3 Photojournalist Ben Knaup captured sledders at the famous Pat Jones YMCA hill in Springfield. Check out the sights above!. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
Ozarks school districts keeping eye on the weather forecast, considering school cancellations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many students around the area hope for a snow day on Wednesday. Dr. Travis Shaw, the executive director of Operations for Springfield Public Schools, also has his eyes on the radar. He’s part of the team who decides if schools will be canceled. Tuesday, things...
