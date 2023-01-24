ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

KYTV

8:30AM UPDATE: See update on road clearing in Springfield

Midday Update: Crews clearing main roads in Branson, Mo. KY3 First Alert Forecaster Nicolette Zangara. Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks. Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. 8:30 AM UPDATE: See road conditions in Branson, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Fire totals Springfield house Thursday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire at Nettleton and Webster on Thursday, January 26, at about 8 p.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but Springfield Fire Captain Chad Davis said the house is a total loss. Captain Davis said that the fire department conducted a search, but […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Photos: Ozarks hit with January snowstorm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on January 24 that has resulted in several inches of snow for most of the viewing area. You can view the photos below in our slideshow. If you have any photos you would like to submit, email news@kolr10.com or reply to our Facebook post. We will then […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

More snow to come Tuesday night

Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Thousands without power following winter storm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of people across Northeast and North Central Arkansas awoke Wednesday morning to cold, dark homes. As of noon, Jan. 25, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 57,137 customers were without power following a winter storm that swept through Tuesday night. The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTTS

Heavy Snow Causes Power Outages For Thousands

(KTTS News) — Utility crews are still busy trying to restore power from the latest round of snow. Most of the outages are southeast of Springfield. More than 6,600 customers are offline in Howell County and 4,200 in Texas County. Up to a foot of snow was reported earlier...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Local snow totals triple previous daily record

Heavy snowfall over the last 24 hours has caused a previous snow total record to be broken. A snow total of nine inches has been recorded at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The previous record set in 1978 was a snow total of three inches.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KOLR10 News

10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
PLEASANT HOPE, MO
KTLO

Twin Lakes Area to see nearly 1/2 foot of snow

The Twin Lakes Area could be seeing nearly a half-foot of snow, if not more, beginning Tuesday night. A winter storm warning will be in effect for north central Arkansas from noon Tuesday through 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri from 4 Tuesday afternoon through 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri from 6 Tuesday evening through noon Wednesday.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATED: Hundreds of Greene County residents without power

UPDATE 2:15 P.M. — Webster Electric Co-op has decreased its number of customers without power from 650 to around 480. In Springfield, there are still around 140 customers without power. The majority of those customers are 134 from the eastern section of Sunshine Street that leads into East State Highway D. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Know this before you hire for snow removal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you plan to pay someone for snow removal, On Your Side has a checklist of things to consider. Whether it’s a company or the neighborhood kid, here are a few questions to ask before they start shoveling. If you’re paying the neighbor’s kid, it’s...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark couple is rebuilding their lives after their apartment collapsed along with a coffee shop on the historic Ozark square. Luckily the newlyweds were out of town when the collapse happened on December 29. Demolition crews tore down the lofts. ”I got a text that...
OZARK, MO
ksmu.org

National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible

Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Sledders slide down hills across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kids of all ages took advantage of Wednesday’s snow day across the Ozarks. KY3 Photojournalist Ben Knaup captured sledders at the famous Pat Jones YMCA hill in Springfield. Check out the sights above!. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

