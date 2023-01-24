ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battles a housefire Thursday night. TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd. According to TFRD, there were no injuries. However, fire crews did experience water pressure issues with...
TOLEDO, OH
buccaneerstrong.com

Indoor Batting Facility Coming to Bowling Green

If you noticed the construction this morning, you saw the beginning of an indoor batting facility. This facility will give Bowling Green athletes the opportunity to work on their skills even when the weather is not cooperating. We would like to thank our wonderful Bowling Green supporters who have helped...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Strong honors fallen firefighters with annual tradition

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jan. 26, marks nine years since two Toledo firefighters were killed. Stephen A. Machcinski, 42, and James Dickman, 31, died of injuries sustained while fighting a fire at Magnolia Street in north Toledo. Private Machcinski had more than 15 years of service. Private Dickman was appointed to the department in September of that year.
TOLEDO, OH
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Manufacturer Sells Workers with Toledo Plant

A transaction between two manufacturers sees a factory changing hands in Ohio, but that's not all. Contract manufacturer Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) recently sold its plant in Toledo to Tier 1 auto supplier Mayco International. Luckily for the plant’s 300+ workers, they won’t find themselves out of a job....
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo's largest Asian supermarket opens on Secor Road

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kirin Asian Mart is ringing in the new year by ringing up customers eagerly shopping at Toledo's largest Asian supermarket. Although the family-owned store on Secor Road in west Toledo specializes in Asian groceries and goods, its owners aim for a wide appeal. Toledo's diversity is what drew store manager Vicky Wang's family to the Glass City to open a second supermarket around 20 years after opening their first near Ann Arbor.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months

TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Republic Services suspends trash, recycling pick-up due to weather in Toledo region Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Garbage and recycling pick-up for Toledo and the surrounding areas is suspended for the rest of the day Wednesday. In a media release, Republic Services cited weather and the safety of drivers and customers for its decision to suspend pickup Wednesday afternoon. A winter snowstorm dumped a significant amount of snow on the area, leaving residential roads hazardous.
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

University of Toledo Medical Center Completes Record 200 Kidney Transplants in 2022

The University of Toledo Medical Center completed a record 200 successful kidney transplants in 2022 while maintaining its status as one of the fastest kidney transplant programs in the country. “These are life-changing procedures,” said Dr. Obi Ekwenna, transplant surgeon at UTMC and associate professor. “We’re proud of these milestones,...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Scruci to retire

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci is retiring after the school year. Scruci confirmed the news to WTOL 11 Tuesday in a text message: "I am retiring, not resigning. No plans after that at this point. Thanks for reaching out." According to multiple reports, Scruci's...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

WWE 'Sunday Stunner' event coming to Toledo in April

TOLEDO, Ohio — World Wrestling Entertainment will soon make another stop in the Glass City. The Huntington Center will play host to WWE's Sunday Stunner event on April 23. Superstars are to be determined, but the show will start at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30. Tickets start...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo's plow crews prepare for first significant snowfall of the season

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's snow plow crews are busy preparing for Wednesday's snowstorm and based on their data, they already know what their biggest challenges will be. Jeremy Mikolajczyk, the city of Toledo's commissioner of Streets, Bridges and Harbor, said that the combination of predicted heavy, wet snow and the timing, with most of it coming down in the middle of the work day, means his crews will have their work cut out for them.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
