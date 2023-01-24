Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13abc.com
Massive renovation project underway on two of Toledo’s most historic buildings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Spitzer and Nicholas buildings have been part of the downtown Toledo landscape for more than a century. After sitting empty for years, work to restore them to their former glory is underway. The two buildings anchor one of the most historic blocks in downtown Toledo,...
WTOL-TV
Schneider Park getting $1.3M makeover to encourage growth, potential of soccer in Toledo
Improved fields, parking, turf, and concessions are just some of the upgrades planned for Schneider Park. The hope is to make the park a hub for soccer in Toledo.
13abc.com
TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battles a housefire Thursday night. TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd. According to TFRD, there were no injuries. However, fire crews did experience water pressure issues with...
buccaneerstrong.com
Indoor Batting Facility Coming to Bowling Green
If you noticed the construction this morning, you saw the beginning of an indoor batting facility. This facility will give Bowling Green athletes the opportunity to work on their skills even when the weather is not cooperating. We would like to thank our wonderful Bowling Green supporters who have helped...
Toledo Strong honors fallen firefighters with annual tradition
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jan. 26, marks nine years since two Toledo firefighters were killed. Stephen A. Machcinski, 42, and James Dickman, 31, died of injuries sustained while fighting a fire at Magnolia Street in north Toledo. Private Machcinski had more than 15 years of service. Private Dickman was appointed to the department in September of that year.
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Manufacturer Sells Workers with Toledo Plant
A transaction between two manufacturers sees a factory changing hands in Ohio, but that's not all. Contract manufacturer Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) recently sold its plant in Toledo to Tier 1 auto supplier Mayco International. Luckily for the plant’s 300+ workers, they won’t find themselves out of a job....
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
Toledo's largest Asian supermarket opens on Secor Road
TOLEDO, Ohio — Kirin Asian Mart is ringing in the new year by ringing up customers eagerly shopping at Toledo's largest Asian supermarket. Although the family-owned store on Secor Road in west Toledo specializes in Asian groceries and goods, its owners aim for a wide appeal. Toledo's diversity is what drew store manager Vicky Wang's family to the Glass City to open a second supermarket around 20 years after opening their first near Ann Arbor.
Children's Mentoring Connection cuts ribbon on new Findlay location
FINDLAY, Ohio — The Children's Mentoring Connections of Hancock County, a nonprofit that has been pairing children with adult volunteer mentors for decades, now has a new home at The Family Center in north Findlay. The volunteers help the youths ages six to 14 through school, new hobbies or...
Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
Republic Services suspends trash, recycling pick-up due to weather in Toledo region Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Garbage and recycling pick-up for Toledo and the surrounding areas is suspended for the rest of the day Wednesday. In a media release, Republic Services cited weather and the safety of drivers and customers for its decision to suspend pickup Wednesday afternoon. A winter snowstorm dumped a significant amount of snow on the area, leaving residential roads hazardous.
Toledo snow angels helps residents in need clear snow from driveways, walkways
TOLEDO, Ohio — From Toledo's roadways to sidewalks to walkways and driveways, not everyone is physically able to grab a shovel and get clear snow. So, the city of Toledo brought back its Snow Angels Shoveling Program to assist older residents and those with disabilities. The program was made...
utoledo.edu
University of Toledo Medical Center Completes Record 200 Kidney Transplants in 2022
The University of Toledo Medical Center completed a record 200 successful kidney transplants in 2022 while maintaining its status as one of the fastest kidney transplant programs in the country. “These are life-changing procedures,” said Dr. Obi Ekwenna, transplant surgeon at UTMC and associate professor. “We’re proud of these milestones,...
Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Scruci to retire
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci is retiring after the school year. Scruci confirmed the news to WTOL 11 Tuesday in a text message: "I am retiring, not resigning. No plans after that at this point. Thanks for reaching out." According to multiple reports, Scruci's...
WWE 'Sunday Stunner' event coming to Toledo in April
TOLEDO, Ohio — World Wrestling Entertainment will soon make another stop in the Glass City. The Huntington Center will play host to WWE's Sunday Stunner event on April 23. Superstars are to be determined, but the show will start at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30. Tickets start...
Unusual Facts About Toledo You Never Knew
Toledo, Ohio is a city located on the western end of Lake Erie, known for its rich history and cultural heritage. But did you know that Toledo has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
Building cracks displaced these Michigan seniors. Have they fallen through the cracks, too?
ADRIAN, MI - Wanda Goodman leans against her walker in the frigid Michigan weather outside her room at an abandoned Travelodge in Adrian. Just north of 80 pounds, she hugs her rescue chihuahua Baby Girl close to keep them both warm. Goodman suffers from a host of medical issues. A...
Level 1 snow emergency activated in some Northeast Ohio counties: Here's what each level means for you
SANDUSKY, Ohio — As wintry weather moves through Northeast Ohio, your county may be under a snow emergency due to slick road conditions. The decision to activate a snow emergency is made by the sheriff in each county. There are three snow emergency levels that carry very different restrictions.
Toledo's plow crews prepare for first significant snowfall of the season
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's snow plow crews are busy preparing for Wednesday's snowstorm and based on their data, they already know what their biggest challenges will be. Jeremy Mikolajczyk, the city of Toledo's commissioner of Streets, Bridges and Harbor, said that the combination of predicted heavy, wet snow and the timing, with most of it coming down in the middle of the work day, means his crews will have their work cut out for them.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 2