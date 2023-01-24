Read full article on original website
O’Keefe: Come to hearing on Fields project, please
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 3 p.m. at the Eagle County building in El Jebel, the public will finally get a chance to voice their opinion before the Eagle County commissioners on the proposed Fields development. The Eagle County Planning Department has given its nod of approval to this development...
Aspen Times
Thompson: Seems obvious
Eric Simon (“Let’s be practical about the entrance”) lays out the alternatives with the Castle Creek Bridge but makes the wrong choice. The city freely admits that its straight-shot proposal would not improve traffic flow. It should also be conceded that the p.m. rush hour would be worse due to shifting the traffic light from Cemetery Lane to 7th and Main. Indeed, it is billed as an infrastructure improvement and not a traffic-management solution.
Aspen Times
Oliver: I found the answer!
Eureka! The best thing for Aspen traffic is giving buses their own lane all the way to and from Main Street, right? Keep buses in their own lane, and the other lane will flow regular traffic better, too. This is possible with a couple of one-way, two-lane bridges in and out of Aspen.
Skier dies in accident at Snowmass
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after a skiing accident at Snowmass. The Pitkin County Coroner's Office said in a release Thursday that they were investigating the death of 27-year-old Tyler James Updegraff of Silverthorne. The release said Updegraff was hurt on the first jump feature at...
Colorado's most famous nature photographer donates life work to public domain
For the past eight months at his home in the Summit County hills, John Fielder spent most every morning and afternoon sifting through photographs tucked away for decades. They were transparencies from his years of hauling heavy film equipment deep into Colorado's backcountry. The transparencies needed paring down — duplicates in which the exposure and/or contrast wasn't quite right. Fielder estimated copies to number around 150,000, with another 50,000 or so from his digital days after 2008.
Aspen Daily News
Court case could affect thousands of Western Slope water users
An ongoing water case in Colorado’s Division Five water court in Glenwood Springs could impact a vital source of water for users across the Western Slope. The case developed from a dispute between the Snake River Water District in Summit County and the state’s Division 5 Engineers regarding administration of Green Mountain Reservoir’s Historic User Pool.
Aspen Times
Brinkman: Friend as well as pioneering surgeon
Dr. Richard Steadman’s passing reminds us not only of his lasting impact on. orthopedics, but also on the many who called him “friend.”. As a native of Tahoe, my family befriended the Steadmans as soon as Dick opened his practice in South Shore in 1970. My parents, David...
Noted orthopedic surgeon J. Richard Steadman dies at 85
VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Dr. J. Richard Steadman, an orthopedic surgeon who founded the renowned Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, where many of the world's elite athletes have gone for career-saving treatment, has died at age 85. Steadman died in his sleep Friday at his home in Vail, said...
Construction company owner arrested after fatal trench collapse
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The owner of Vail construction company faces charges after an investigation that "deteriorating conditions" led to a deadly trench collapse at a site in November 2021, the Department of Labor (DOL) said. Peter Dillon, the owner of the now-defunct A4S LLC, turned himself into authorities in...
Aspen Times
Reynolds: Record number of fatalities on road
2022 resulted in a 17% increase in roadway deaths for our state — the count: 745. This new high translates to deadly lows for hundreds whose lives have been impacted. What those who survive live with now: loss of connection, loss of income, loss of stability. Please take a...
What We Know About Missing Colorado Woman Suzanne Morphew Nearly 3 Years Later
Missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew disappeared from her Chaffee County home on May 10, 2020. Nearly three years later, here's what we know. After months of searching, authorities shifted Suzanne's case to a homicide investigation and arrested her husband, Barry Morphew, for first-degree murder in May 2021. Following multiple public...
Photographer captures Vail aerial shots from open-air helicopter
Fine arts photographer Gray Malin took aerial photos of Vail for the resort's 60th anniversary.Photo byGray Malin’s Vail series titled The Legendary Back Bowls, Vail. (Vail, Colo) Vail turned 60 in December, and as part of its diamond anniversary celebrations this season, the mountain posed for an epic photo shoot.
