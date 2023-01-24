ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Aspen Times

O’Keefe: Come to hearing on Fields project, please

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 3 p.m. at the Eagle County building in El Jebel, the public will finally get a chance to voice their opinion before the Eagle County commissioners on the proposed Fields development. The Eagle County Planning Department has given its nod of approval to this development...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Aspen Times

Thompson: Seems obvious

Eric Simon (“Let’s be practical about the entrance”) lays out the alternatives with the Castle Creek Bridge but makes the wrong choice. The city freely admits that its straight-shot proposal would not improve traffic flow. It should also be conceded that the p.m. rush hour would be worse due to shifting the traffic light from Cemetery Lane to 7th and Main. Indeed, it is billed as an infrastructure improvement and not a traffic-management solution.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Oliver: I found the answer!

Eureka! The best thing for Aspen traffic is giving buses their own lane all the way to and from Main Street, right? Keep buses in their own lane, and the other lane will flow regular traffic better, too. This is possible with a couple of one-way, two-lane bridges in and out of Aspen.
ASPEN, CO
9NEWS

Skier dies in accident at Snowmass

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after a skiing accident at Snowmass. The Pitkin County Coroner's Office said in a release Thursday that they were investigating the death of 27-year-old Tyler James Updegraff of Silverthorne. The release said Updegraff was hurt on the first jump feature at...
SNOWMASS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's most famous nature photographer donates life work to public domain

For the past eight months at his home in the Summit County hills, John Fielder spent most every morning and afternoon sifting through photographs tucked away for decades. They were transparencies from his years of hauling heavy film equipment deep into Colorado's backcountry. The transparencies needed paring down — duplicates in which the exposure and/or contrast wasn't quite right. Fielder estimated copies to number around 150,000, with another 50,000 or so from his digital days after 2008.
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Daily News

Court case could affect thousands of Western Slope water users

An ongoing water case in Colorado’s Division Five water court in Glenwood Springs could impact a vital source of water for users across the Western Slope. The case developed from a dispute between the Snake River Water District in Summit County and the state’s Division 5 Engineers regarding administration of Green Mountain Reservoir’s Historic User Pool.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Times

Brinkman: Friend as well as pioneering surgeon

Dr. Richard Steadman’s passing reminds us not only of his lasting impact on. orthopedics, but also on the many who called him “friend.”. As a native of Tahoe, my family befriended the Steadmans as soon as Dick opened his practice in South Shore in 1970. My parents, David...
VAIL, CO
9NEWS

Construction company owner arrested after fatal trench collapse

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The owner of Vail construction company faces charges after an investigation that "deteriorating conditions" led to a deadly trench collapse at a site in November 2021, the Department of Labor (DOL) said. Peter Dillon, the owner of the now-defunct A4S LLC, turned himself into authorities in...
VAIL, CO
Aspen Times

Reynolds: Record number of fatalities on road

2022 resulted in a 17% increase in roadway deaths for our state — the count: 745. This new high translates to deadly lows for hundreds whose lives have been impacted. What those who survive live with now: loss of connection, loss of income, loss of stability. Please take a...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Brittany Anas

Photographer captures Vail aerial shots from open-air helicopter

Fine arts photographer Gray Malin took aerial photos of Vail for the resort's 60th anniversary.Photo byGray Malin’s Vail series titled The Legendary Back Bowls, Vail. (Vail, Colo) Vail turned 60 in December, and as part of its diamond anniversary celebrations this season, the mountain posed for an epic photo shoot.
VAIL, CO

