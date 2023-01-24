Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Related
Spokane Valley fire crews respond to record number of incidents
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department said it's seeing the increased growth in the area in the increased incident calls. "The trajectory of our department is only getting bigger and busier in regards to our demand for service," Deputy Chief Zack Bond said. The department reported...
2 people rescued after car crashes into West Spokane house
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were rescued after a car breached the split-level house over the top of a basement bedroom in west Spokane late Monday night. According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), at approximately 11:56 p.m., on Friday, firefighters responded to the 7100 Block of North Fleming Street for a car crash.
Airway Heights couple who transported dead daughter to South Dakota appear in Spokane County court
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. The Airway Heights couple who was arrested in South Dakota after transporting their dead daughter's body out of state in a U-haul is back in Spokane County. The couple is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.
KXLY
Disabled vehicle, crash blocks westbound I-90 lanes
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The center and right exit lane of westbound I-90 are back open after they were blocked blocked from a disabled vehicle and a crash. The Incident Response Team has moved the vehicles to the shoulder. All I-90 lanes are now clear for the time being. COPYRIGHT 2023...
Crash in downtown Spokane knocks down traffic pole
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews are cleaning up in downtown Spokane after a crash that knocked down a traffic pole. The crash happened on Wednesday morning at West 2nd Ave. and South Monroe St. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles knocked down a traffic pole at the intersection.
KXLY
2 people injured in North Spokane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - 2 people are injured after a truck crashed inside a home on 7100 North Fleming St on Monday, Jan. 23. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the scene at around 11:56 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the truck lodged inside a home with a man trapped under the dashboard and steering wheel. Emergency crews had to extract the man from the car.
onekindesign.com
A lakeside paradise cabin with handcrafted details on Lake Coeur d’Alene
Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edwards Smith Construction has created this beautiful lakeside paradise cabin that is nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Set on Swede Bay, one of the most desirable Bays on Lake Coeur d’Alene, this rustic abode provides a heavenly retreat for family gatherings.
KXLY
Fairchild Airmen rescue person near Schweitzer Mountain
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- On January 3, airmen from the 36th Rescue Squadron successfully saved a person near the Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho. The team rescued an injured snowmobiler who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little food and water. The Squadron, which consists of two pilots, two...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0212 Sex Offense. 08:25:38. Incident Address: ALBION, WA 99102. Sheriff’s Deputy received a report of a possible sex offense. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0213 Accident Non-Injury. 11:05:06. Incident Address: OAKESDALE RD; MP 5...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Material things can be replaced, people can’t’: Family of 7 lucky to be alive after truck drives through their home
SPOKANE, Wash. – Multiple people feel grateful to be alive after a truck drove straight through the brick walls of one family’s home in North Spokane Tuesday morning. “I came outside, and I looked, I seen this pickup truck half-way through our house, and my first thought was my daughter,” Wayne Rantamaki said.
KXLY
Spokane County drops lawsuit against WSDOT regarding Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County dropped its lawsuit against WSDOT regarding Camp Hope, according to Jared Webley with Spokane County. "Spokane County has dropped the abatement suit in an effort to facilitate an avenue for direct discussions with the Washington Department of Transportation," Webley said. "The County hopes that this action will promote communications that will eventually lead to the resolution of this issue for the benefit of the community."
Kootenai County approves Hayden law enforcement agreement
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners approved the law enforcement services agreement between the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Hayden for fiscal year 2023, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Because Hayden doesn’t have a municipal police department, it contracts with KCSO. Under the...
KXLY
Spokane Police ask for help identifying theft suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who officers say had multiple stolen guns and fentanyl inside his vehicle. On January 12, officers responded to a reported shoplifting at The General Store. Police say the shoplifting suspect was followed by store employees...
KXLY
Deputies arrest man after bullet flies through family's apartment
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man after a bullet was fired into a family's apartment. Deputies responded to an apartment complex on E. 6th Ave. and S. Farr Road Tuesday night, where a caller said a bullet was fired through her apartment wall. Deputies arrived at...
KXLY
Spokane's annual Point-In-Time Count underway
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -- When picturing homelessness in Spokane, some might think of Camp Hope or other city shelters, but the issue expands far beyond those places. To pinpoint the needs of people experiencing homelessness throughout Spokane County, volunteers go into the city, speaking with those experiencing homelessness, to better understand what can be done to help them.
onekindesign.com
A modern mountain retreat with breathtaking views of Coeur d’Alene Lake
This modern mountain home was beautifully designed by Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edward Smith Construction, perched above Coeur d’Alene Lake, Idaho. The homeowner’s principal residence is in Houston, Texas, so their goal for their vacation home was to bring a dose of Texas Hill Country style to Lake Coeur d’Alene’s SunUp Bay.
KXLY
ISP: Suspected DUI driver crashes, possibly fired gun
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho -- The Idaho State Police has taken a 32-year-old Spokane man into custody for suspected DUI and leading law enforcement on a pursuit. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, ISP responded to eastbound I-90 near Cataldo for a man driving a Dodge pickup, reportedly impaired. Troopers said they...
Detectives share details of surveillance video in Spokane murder trial
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the murder trial for a Spokane man accused of killing a man for practice before murdering his ex-wife continues, attorneys dove into details that stood out in surveillance video of the suspect. Nathan Beal is already serving nearly 32 years in prison for his ex-wife’s...
KXLY
Tips for tidying your home this 'Get Organized' Month
SPOKANE, Wash. --- Want to finally get your space organized this year or maybe you have a big move ahead? You don’t have to wait for spring to start cleaning. January is “Get Organized” Month and like any goals you set at the beginning of a new year, sticking to it is easier if you start small.
KHQ Right Now
Suspect arrested after threatening to kill 3 workers at local business
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) have arrested one suspect after they threatened to kill three employees at a local business on Monday. According to SCSO, an employee called the police after 30-year-old Justin Toombs assaulted the boss of the business, throwing things and yelling racial slurs.
Comments / 0