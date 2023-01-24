Read full article on original website
Irvine police pursuit ends in San Diego County
A cross-county police pursuit that started in Irvine ended Thursday afternoon near Solana Beach.
treksplorer.com
Best San Diego Hikes: The Top-Rated Hiking Trails & Walks
Craving outdoor adventure on your Southern California trip? Look no further than scrambling along some of the best hikes in San Diego. Wedged between the Laguna Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, San Diego County presents hikers with no shortage of opportunities to immerse themselves in nature. Whether you’re looking for...
sandiegoville.com
Real Estate Firm From Hit Netflix Reality Series "Selling Sunset" Opening San Diego Office
The luxury real estate brokerage firm at the center of Netflix's hit reality series "Selling Sunset" has announced it will soon open an office in San Diego. Selling Sunset is a popular American reality television series that premiered on Netflix streaming service in March 2019 and now has five seasons with more on the way. The program revolves around the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate brokerage firm in the Los Angeles area with offices in West Hollywood and Newport Beach. In 2021, the series was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.
Alohana Acai Bowls To Add New Spot in Oceanside
Healthy Acai Shop Planning Further Expansion in North County
San Diego residents voice frustrations about condition of Guy Street
San Diego city officials say that this section of Guy Street is what's known as an "unimproved" road.
chulavistatoday.com
Wyyerd Fiber launched service in National City and Chula Vista
A new fiber-to-the-premise Internet Service Provider is available to Chula Vista and National City Residents. Wyyerd Fiber recently launched in Chula Vista and National City to provide a full suite of fast and reliable wire-based internet service to residences, businesses, enterprises, carriers, and non-profit partners including government and education entities.
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Moves Closer To Bringing In Sweeping Parking Changes
The city of San Diego moved closer to bringing in sweeping towing changes on Wednesday following new reports that the city is losing $1.5 million due to lost fees and fines. For several years, strict parking rules in San Diego, specifically street parking signs that list odd times that can vary by street, have been racking up fees for many residents in the city. Parking enforcement agents have been especially tenacious in giving fines, with the city even towing and auctioning off 32,000 vehicles in the past six years.
KPBS
San Diego’s growing homeless population counted during yearly tally
Connie Mckrieth knows the pain of being homeless. She had been living out of a U-Haul van in Spring Valley since last August. “I have an income but circumstances with the economy — I can't afford the permanent roof over my head,” she told KPBS. Now Mckrieth is...
Eater
20 Romantic Restaurants in San Diego for Date Night
San Diego might be known as a casual town, but our restaurants sure do know how to set the scene if you’re looking to make an impression on a first date or celebrate a relationship milestone. From dimly-lit bistros to splashy Michelin-starred venues, here are 20 spots ready to help you sweep that special someone off their feet as Valentine’s Day approaches.
7 places to eat empanadas in San Diego
The savory Latin American staple sure makes its mark around these parts. 🥟
KPBS
Families of people who died in custody call for group meeting with San Diego County sheriff
Justice reform activists and family members of people who died in custody held a news conference in front of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Wednesday to express their frustration over not being able to meet with Sheriff Kelly Martinez as a group. "We see it as an ugly start...
KPBS
Homelessness across San Diego County
Whistleblowers alerted San Diego County about alleged poor treatment of employees in its public defender office in late 2020, before a multi-million dollar verdict. In other news, volunteers took to the streets to do the annual point-in-time count Thursday. Plus, we have details on some weekend arts events happening around San Diego County.
4 San Diego-area restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in US
This year, eateries across 30 states and Washington, D.C. made the list, though some states have far more restaurant representation than others.
This San Diego Pizza Is One of the 100 Best In America
Here’s where you can get one of the best pizzas in the nation, right here in San Diego!
News 8 KFMB
San Diego COVID emergency to end in Feb., vaccine mandate in March
SAN DIEGO — Almost three years after it was first instated, San Diego's COVID-19 State of Emergency will come to an end on Feb. 28. On Tuesday, San Diego City Council voted unanimously to take this step, along with ending its controversial vaccine mandate for city employees. The City...
How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?
SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams Opening First Scoop Shop in San Diego
Santa Barbara Born Ice Cream Shop Joining The Forum in Carlsbad
KPBS
Historically Black colleges and universities seek San Diego students
The sixth annual Black College Expo in Southeast San Diego was attended by almost 3,000 high school students from across the county, Thursday. The event is sponsored by the San Diego County Office of Education and the National College Resources Foundation. Both are committed to supporting students from marginalized communities and breaking the cycle of poverty.
travelmag.com
5 of the best Korean spas in and around San Diego
Characterised by their emphasis on the communal, Korean Spas are specialty sanctums whose origins can be traced back to the East. Among the array of indulgent spas that can be found in and around San Diego are several Korean Spas, each offering treatments and therapies that first emerged in the bathhouses of east Asian way back in the 15th century. Today, these spas combine time-honoured body-and-mind soothing rituals with contemporary decadence and luxury. Here are five of the best Korean spas in San Diego and nearby.
San Diego plotting to tax drivers 'into submission' with new highway mileage toll
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond says local leaders are trying to tax drivers "into submission" by converting more than 800 freeway miles into toll lanes.
