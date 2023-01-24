ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Jokingly Admitted That He Wanted LeBron James To Score 40 Points Against The Clippers So He Could Get A Record

Tyronn Lue and LeBron James have a lot of history together, Lue was his Head Coach during the King's second stint in Cleveland. And he was an essential figure in the Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA championship. Those kinds of bonds cannot be severed even if players and coaches move to different situations, and it's apparent that both Ty Lue and LeBron James retain a high opinion of one another.
Detroit News

Pistons snap four-game losing streak, outscore Nets, 130-122

The Pistons snapped a four-game losing streak in a much-needed 130-122 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. It was a game of consistency from start to finish, which has been their Achilles Heel for the majority of this season. Detroit led by as many as 14, but the Nets...
Detroit News

Niyo: Michael Rasmussen is winning battles in breakout season with Red Wings

Detroit — The surest sign you’re starting to carve out a niche for yourself as an NHL player is when your teammates start dropping your name. To the head coach, no less. And so it is for the Red Wings’ Michael Rasmussen these days, midway through what looks to be a breakout season for the hulking 23-year-old forward and once-maligned former first-round pick.
