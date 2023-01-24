ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Rihanna Debuts New Super Bowl Collab: Shop the Fenty x Mitchell & Ness Limited Collection

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fenty and football: A perfect match. With just three weeks left until Rihanna makes her Super Bowl halftime debut , the superstar dropped a new collection of merch to help fans suit up for game day.

The “Lift Me Up” singer teamed with sporting goods giant Mitchell & Ness for a capsule collection available at NFLshop.com , Fanatics.com and MitchellandNess.com .

Related

Super Bowl 2023: Where to Buy Tickets to See Rihanna’s Halftime Show & How to Watch…

01/23/2023

The Fenty x Mitchell & Ness collection showcases “diversity, equality and freedom.” Featured among the nine unisex pieces are oversize, long-sleeve shirts , along with tees and hoodies available in black or white.

The collection includes a full-snap coaches jacket (only available in black) with NFL and Super Bowl LVII patches embroidered on the front and football and Fenty U.S.A. on the back. Every piece from the collection features either screen-printed graphics or embroidered logos.

Looking for something nostalgic? Rihanna has you covered. The collection includes a retro-style tee with the words “Fenty Athletics” airbrushed across the front. There’s also shirts and hoodies with a photo of Rihanna’s hand holding up a football (the same photo used in Rihanna’s and the NFL’s halftime announcement last year.)

Unisex Fenty for Mitchell & Ness White Super Bowl LVII Airbrush T-Shirt $49.99 Buy Now 1

This latest Fenty collab is the second drop behind the Savage x Fenty Game Day Collection . Released earlier in the month, the 17-piece limited collection is comprised of football jerseys, boxers, hats, hoodies and a sold-out graphic tee that reads: “Rihanna Concert Interrupted a Football Game Weird But Whatever.”

The Fenty x Mitchell & Ness collection starts at $44.99 for the shirts and up to $134.99 for the hoodies and coaches jacket. Pieces from the collection are available in sizes S-2XL.

Shop the Fenty x Mitchell & Ness collab below. Use code SIDELINE for free shipping at NFLShop.com and code 24BOLT to get free shipping at Fanatics on orders over $24.

FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Long Sleeve T-Shirt – Black $44.99 Buy Now 1 FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Long Sleeve T-Shirt – White $59.99 Buy Now 1 FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Jersey Pullover Hoodie – Black $134.99
Buy Now 1 FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Long Sleeve T-Shirt – Black $59.99 Buy Now 1 Fenty for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Pullover Hoodie- White $134.99 Buy Now 1 FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Full-Snap Coaches Jacket – Black $119.99 Buy Now 1 More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Socks Former Stylist At “Baddies West” Red Carpet Premiere

Chrisean Rock gets into it with a woman on the red carpet of “Baddies West.”. After announcing her pregnancy and subsequently getting into an altercation, Chrisean Rock got into another scuffle on Sunday night. This time, she swung on someone at the red carpet premiere of Baddies West. Chrisean...
Billboard

Ozzy Osbourne Is the Co-Worker From Hell in Preview of Super Bowl LVII Commercial

Imagine hanging in the office break room with the Prince of Darkness. Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne gets dressed up for work in a dress shirt, tie and an office-appropriate amount of eyeliner in the 15-second preview of his upcoming Super Bowl LVII commercial for workplace finance/HR software company Workday in which the Blizzard of Oz tries to fit in with his fellow desk jockeys. Related Chris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph to Help Kick-Off Super Bowl LVII 01/26/2023 In the clip, Ozzy plays the fresh face in the typing pool who doesn’t quite fit in with the rest of the worker bees. “Who’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Billboard

DJ Khaled Thanks Rihanna for Casting Him in Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Campaign

DJ Khaled is ready to become America’s next top model. The producer dished on his role as a Savage X Fenty brand ambassador and model in a new interview on Thursday (Jan. 26). Related Rihanna Ushers In 'Heartbreaker Szn' for Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Drop With Steamy… 01/26/2023 “I’ve been trying to tell the world I wear a lot of hats. You see me in that robe,” he told BET of modeling for the brand’s Valentine’s Day campaign. “I’ve got a modeling career ahead of me, you know.” Khaled continued: “I want to thank Rihanna and Savage X Fenty for letting me be part...
Billboard

Harv Launches Solo Career: Pop Producer Details Inspiring Debut Single ’Losses’

Harv has envisioned this day for years. The producer-songwriter — known for his work with artists like Justin Bieber, Skrillex and Normani — is launching a solo career with his debut single, “Losses,” he exclusively reveals to Billboard. Due out Friday (Jan. 27) through Range Music Partners, “Losses,” featuring Kyle, is the culmination of a long-held belief and patient pursuit. “You don’t care about the losses / Losses, yeah, the losses / You say you got too many options,” Kyle sings on the ethereal, silky single. And as Kyle dissects a love lost, Harv commands the bass and drums — he...
Footwear News

A Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Collab Surfaces on Twitter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A sneaker collaboration between Tiffany & Co. and Nike is reportedly in the works. Twitter user @Gabeagool shared images yesterday of an unreleased Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837.” According to sneaker leak social media account @Soleretriever on Twitter, the sneaker project will hit retail this spring. The images shared by @Gabeagool shows that the forthcoming Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837” collab is executed with a premium black suede upper that’s offset...
People

Doja Cat Covered Her Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals for Fashion Week: 'Magical, Mesmerizing Masterpiece'

Makeup pro Pat McGrath and her team spent nearly five hours hand-placing the crystals for Doja Cat's appearance at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris Doja Cat was the cherry on top of Paris Fashion Week this weekend. The "Need to Know" singer stepped out to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fashion show sparkling in red crystals.  Doja's grand entrance on the first day of Couture Week saw the star encrusted with 30,000 hand-placed Swarovski crystals, draped in a red silk faille bustier and wearing a hand-knit skirt of...
Billboard

Lizzo Shows Off New Short Haircut & Sips Latte Art of Herself: ‘It’s Giving Bobbiana’

Lizzo took to social media Tuesday (Jan. 24) to reveal that she’d gotten a chop and is now sporting a chic new bob. “ITS GIVING BOBBIANA,” the pop star captioned the carousel of selfies on Instagram, which show that, in addition to the cut, she’d lightened her famous tresses with blond highlights. In the first two photos, she smizes down the camera, looking over the top of her sunglasses from the front seat of a car while wearing a black trench coat. The next video gives fans a peek at the hairstyle in motion as she touches up her locks with...
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Gorgon City, Mau P & More

This week in dance music: we dug deep on the new app helping choreographers get paid, Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter announced a forthcoming orchestral album, Detroit’s Movement festival announced the phase one lineup for its 2023 show, we spoke with SG Lewis on the occasion of his new album, out today (Jan. 27), and we surveyed a bunch of DJ on how they manage their hard earned cash. And, as you’ve likely already guessed, there is indeed more. Let’s dig in. Gorgon City, “Rumblah” Are you ready for a b-side rumbler? Gorgon City’s latest release “Rumblah” is exactly that to the...
Footwear News

Lauren London Brings Barbiecore Style in Pink Minidress & Mules to ‘Baddies West’ Premiere

Lauren London is the latest celebrity to embrace the Barbiecore trend. The actress arrived at the premiere of Zeus Network’s show “Baddies West” in North Hollywood, Calif., yesterday in an all-pink ensemble. London wore a pink strapless dress that was covered in long pink feathers, trailing down to a sheer midsection with a crystal-embellished piece and a ribbed pink miniskirt.  London wore her hair parted in the middle and styled in soft waves, and went with a soft-glam look of thick lashes, glossy lip, flushed pink cheeks, and a soft pink bedazzled stiletto manicure. For accessories, she added a pair of dangly diamond...
Vibe

T.I. Passed On Offering Young Thug And 21 Savage $1M Record Deals

T.I. reveals he once had the opportunity sign both Young Thug and 21 Savage on separate occasions, but ultimately chose to pass on the deal, which was reportedly worth $1 million. The rapper recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe and delved into his reasoning behind declining the offer. “At this point in my career, I find it honorable to be able to tell new artists when they come up to me,” the 42-year-old began. “You know, 21 Savage, [Young] Thug. A lot of them come up to me, ‘Aye man, give me a million, Tip. I...
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

back number Talk New Album ‘Humor,’ Viral Hit ‘Suiheisen’ & More: Interview

J-pop band back number continue to enjoy lasting hits, with their 2016 album Encore still charting in the top 100 of Billboard Japan’s Hot Albums tally. The group’s recent hit song “Suiheisen” (“Horizon”) — created in the wake of the cancellation of the 2020 All Japan High School Sports Championships due to the pandemic — was released in August 2021 and finished at No. 9 on the 2022 year-end Billboard Japan Hot 100, becoming another signature song for the band that already has a long list of familiar hits under its belt. The trio’s latest studio album, Humor, debuted at No....
Billboard

SZA Congratulates Miley Cyrus on Hot 100 No. 1 & Teases ‘Surprises Coming Soon’

SOS: Things are definitely not all quiet on the SZA front. Though it’s only been less than two months since she dropped her critically-acclaimed, chart-dominating new album SOS, the R&B star is already teasing that there are still more projects from her on the horizon — all while sharing the love with fellow female artists like Miley Cyrus, whose single “Flowers” just debuted one slot ahead of SZA’s “Kill Bill” at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “MAJOR congrats to Miley !!!” SZA wrote Wednesday morning (Jan. 25), replying to a tweet about Cyrus’ recent chart triumph. “Excited for her...
Billboard

Chlöe’s Sleek New Single ‘Pray It Away’ Is Here

Chlöe Bailey is giving fans the first taste of her upcoming debut solo album with a brand new single, “Pray It Away,” which arrived on Friday (Jan. 27). The song, which details the feelings of a wasted relationship, comes just a day after the 24-year-old singer-songwriter teased the release with a stunning image of herself draped in white and sheer fabric, holding her hands up in prayer.  Meanwhile, Chlöe’s debut album, In Pieces, is set to arrive in March, though an exact date has yet to be shared. While this is the star’s first full solo project, as part of Chloe x Halle, the...
Billboard

How Coi Leray Got Her Swagger Back With the Success of ‘Players’

Last year, Coi Leray’s confidence level was low after her first album, Trendsetter, debuted at No. 89 on the Billboard 200. With a rough opening week, a residue of doubt seeped into her career and caused the affable star to hit the pause button. Despite her dismal debut, acts such as 50 Cent and Nicki Minaj lent support and encouraged her to stay positive, because they knew success was near. Fast forward nine months later, and Leray is smiling again, thanks to the success of her blistering Hot 100 hit “Players.”  Related Coi Leray On Her Rise to Fame & Deal With Republic...
Billboard

Lil Yachty Guides Listeners on a Trippy Journey with ‘Let’s Start Here’ Album: Stream It Now

Prepare to take a trip with Lil Yachty on Let’s Start Here, his fifth studio album that dropped on Friday (Jan. 27) via Concrete Records, Motown Records and Quality Control Music. In an interview with Ice Box last year, the rapper revealed he was going in a different direction with the sound of his upcoming studio effort. “My new album is a non-rap album,” he declared. “It’s alternative, it’s sick… It’s like a psychedelic alternative project. It’s different. It’s all live instrumentation.”  Related Lil Yachty Announces New Album 'Let's Start Here’ 01/27/2023 This wouldn’t be Yachty’s first dip into the genre, as he collaborated with Tame Impala on a...
Billboard

Stray Kids Hold Top 5 of Hot Trending Songs Chart After ‘The Sound’ Album Announcement

Songs from Stray Kids’ upcoming album The Sound reach Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, dated Jan. 28, led by the title track at No. 1. Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Jan. 13-19. The tracklist of The Sound was announced Jan. 15, featuring multiple newly...
Billboard

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ Is Here: Stream It Now

MOA, it’s finally here: TOMORROW X TOGETHER has released its highly anticipated new EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, on Friday (Jan. 27). The EP is now available to stream on all platforms. The project features a total of five tracks from the K-pop group: “Sugar Rush Ride,” “Devil by the Window,” “Happy Fools” featuring Coi Leray, “Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock)” and “Farewell, Neverland.”  “Sugar Rush Ride” was released as the lead single for the The Name Chapter: Temptation. The lush, nature-themed video for the track arrived alongside the rest of the album on Friday, and featured some of the...
Billboard

Who Is SG Lewis? On His Highly Personal (And Yacht Rock-Inspired) New LP, The U.K. Producer Is Figuring It Out Along With Us

At the height of lockdown, SG Lewis did something unusual for an artist, even by pandemic standards: He finished his first full-length studio album, then immediately began making his second. Related Takeover Tuesday Playlist: SG Lewis Sets Up the Perfect Coachella Afterparty With Kaytranada… 01/26/2023 On a Zoom call two days before the 2022 Christmas holiday, Lewis admits with a laugh that he always intended to take a break from producing after wrapping that debut, 2021’s times, acknowledging that traditional touring cycles would “almost dictate a break from the studio anyway.”  But neither touring nor anything else in that period were traditional. If they had...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy