Billboard

From Jimin to Jeonghan, Which K-Pop Star Was Best-Dressed at 2023 Paris Fashion Week So Far? Vote!

By Jeff Benjamin
 3 days ago

Not only did Paris Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear shows include more representation than ever from South Korea, but its stars also helped set the tone as ongoing evidence of the country’s importance in luxury fashion.

Opening PFW on Jan. 17, 2023, Saint Laurent delivered a show consisting of sleek trench coats and oversize blouses in its signature black and white color palette, with many looks boasting low cuts and ample skin shown despite the cold weather in Paris. Attendees included SEVENTEEN ‘s Jeonghan, LØREN and TEN of NCT and WayV , who all embraced the night’s attitude, with the former two draped in chic coats while TEN bared his chest with a V-cut nearly down to his midriff.

After being named Givenchy’s newest global ambassador, Taeyang of BIGBANG returned to Paris again after last attending a show for the fashion house in 2014. With Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams’ collection detailed by distressed elements, plus layered hoodies and jackets, Taeyang’s tattered sweater and acid-washed jeans were all perfectly in line at the Jan. 18 showing.

BTS Jimin took his new role as Dior’s global ambassador seriously with a crisp gray suit, while his bandmate J-Hope donned a dark-gray skirt-pant combo. Both looks beautifully matched the theme of elevated classics that Dior men’s artistic director Kim Jones brought to the runway on Jan. 20.

Elsewhere throughout the city of love, KARD ‘s BM looked like he could have been part of Kenzo’s colorful Jan. 20 showcase with his vest, scarf and hat combo. Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton global ambassador Jackson Wang’s silhouette-lengthening jacket and J-Hope’s colorful camouflage both hit the mark in Vuitton’s unconventional show that included a performance from Rosalía on Jan. 19.

See all the K-pop looks from the menswear shows of Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 here and then vote for best dressed below.

