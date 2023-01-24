News 12 has just learned that no charges will be filed in the death of beloved Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins. Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler says the investigation and toxicology report found the driver, Pablo Colector, was not intoxicated when he struck Sillins, who was walking across Robinson Avenue after a shift at night in the city of Newburgh, with his truck in December.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO