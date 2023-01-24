ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hamlethub.com

Yonkers Run for District One

District 1, Yonkers NY, is a unique sector on the political map of polar opposites. The northern border at Hawley Terrace merging at Hastings on Hudson, is the gold coast of glam glitz hi rise buildings. It is home to well known sports players and tenants that effortlessly renew their $4000 per month leases.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Committee continues discussions about Valley View land use

GOSHEN – The Orange County-owned Valley View nursing home sits on over 100 acres of land in the Town of Goshen and the legislature’s Valley View Advisory Committee is continuing its discussions about possible alternative uses for that property. On Wednesday, the group, led by Legislator Michael Amo,...
GOSHEN, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Putnam County to Push for Property Tax Deduction

CARMEL – Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne is advocating for the adoption of new legislation that will cement a property tax deduction program for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. In late December of 2022, Governor Hochul signed into law A10155A, which was co-sponsored by then-Assemblymen Kevin Byrne and Michael Lawler. The legislation standardizes and simplifies the existing tax breaks, allowing all counties across New York State to opt into the program.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
News 12

DA: No charges will be filed in the death of Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins

News 12 has just learned that no charges will be filed in the death of beloved Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins. Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler says the investigation and toxicology report found the driver, Pablo Colector, was not intoxicated when he struck Sillins, who was walking across Robinson Avenue after a shift at night in the city of Newburgh, with his truck in December.
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy