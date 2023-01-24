Read full article on original website
Looks like an 'Etch A Sketch': Yonkers residents speak out against redistricting map
For the second time this week, every person who spoke on Wednesday shared concerns about the way the maps are currently drawn.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
I was passed over as NYC’s Chief Actuary because I’m Asian and gay, former deputy says in lawsuit
This article was originally published on Jan 25 5 a.m. EST by THE CITY. A former deputy chief actuary has sued the City of New York alleging he was denied a promotion to the top job because of his race and sexual orientation — not his ability to handle billions of dollars of pension and retirement investments.
hamlethub.com
Yonkers Run for District One
District 1, Yonkers NY, is a unique sector on the political map of polar opposites. The northern border at Hawley Terrace merging at Hastings on Hudson, is the gold coast of glam glitz hi rise buildings. It is home to well known sports players and tenants that effortlessly renew their $4000 per month leases.
State hearing to determine if tenured teachers at Babylon school district will be fired
Since fall 2021, one teacher in Babylon was arrested on rape charges and another has resigned.
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland Cider Works Buys Time In Legal Case That Threatens To Shutter The Operation
Neighbors Fighting The Cidery Do Not Want To Post A Bond. The tortured legal dispute over the continued operations of Rockland Cider Works at the Van Houten farm in Orangeburg continued this week in Rockland County Supreme Court, leaving just about every party up in the air. At the Jan....
Mid-Hudson News Network
Committee continues discussions about Valley View land use
GOSHEN – The Orange County-owned Valley View nursing home sits on over 100 acres of land in the Town of Goshen and the legislature’s Valley View Advisory Committee is continuing its discussions about possible alternative uses for that property. On Wednesday, the group, led by Legislator Michael Amo,...
News 12
East Islip attorney who represented Laundries added to pending civil lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito's parents
The East Islip attorney who represented Brian Laundrie's parents has been added as a defendant in a pending civil lawsuit. A Florida judge granted the request of Gabby Petito's parents to add Steven Bertolino to the suit. It alleges that Bertolino was aware that Laundrie had killed the Blue Point...
New York contractor stole millions in Hurricane Sandy funds; Bought properties, luxury cars, feds say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Long Island contractor is accused of stealing millions from Hurricane Sandy victims and using the funds on personal purchases, notably a number of luxury cars, according to an indictment. Alexander Almaraz, 55, allegedly stole $2.5 million from at least 20 victims after Superstorm Sandy...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Putnam County to Push for Property Tax Deduction
CARMEL – Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne is advocating for the adoption of new legislation that will cement a property tax deduction program for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. In late December of 2022, Governor Hochul signed into law A10155A, which was co-sponsored by then-Assemblymen Kevin Byrne and Michael Lawler. The legislation standardizes and simplifies the existing tax breaks, allowing all counties across New York State to opt into the program.
Environmental experts warn Indian Point owner plans to discharge radioactive waste into Hudson River
Environmental experts warn that the discharge into Hudson River could impact about 100,000 people and seven surrounding municipalities.
Former transit cop to challenge longtime police union president Patrick Lynch
The challenger, union financial secretary Corey Grable, says the rank-and-file are fed up with contract delays and ready for a change.
East New York residents fed up as loud neighbors continue clamoring
The residents tell News 12 they've been trying to get help quieting their noisy neighbors for over a year now at 530 Hegeman Ave.
Mount Vernon officials: Teen shot on MTA bus is son of deputy police commissioner
Mount Vernon officials say a teen shot on an MTA bus over the weekend is the son of Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard.
Former employee sues Poughkeepsie hotel where Long Island father was fatally shot
The lawsuit was filed by Oleg Hostyeva, a former employee, against Marriott International and the suspect, Roy Johnson.
Jamaican cleric convicted in NY state terrorism trial
NEW YORK — (AP) — A Jamaican cleric accused of recruiting support for the Islamic State group was convicted Thursday of state terrorism charges after being extradited to New York City following an undercover New York Police Department sting that went international. Abdullah el-Faisal is due to be...
News 12
DA: No charges will be filed in the death of Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins
News 12 has just learned that no charges will be filed in the death of beloved Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins. Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler says the investigation and toxicology report found the driver, Pablo Colector, was not intoxicated when he struck Sillins, who was walking across Robinson Avenue after a shift at night in the city of Newburgh, with his truck in December.
amny.com
Upper East Side school sued by former employee for ‘unsanitary’ facility, child neglect, abusive work environment
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A former employee of an Upper East Side school for students with brain injuries is suing the nonprofit institution for gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and creating a hostile and abusive work environment.
Bronx borough president, New York Sun Works team up to bring hydroponic farms to schools
Gibson told News 12 the partnership will help kids learn about sustainability.
Headlines: No charges in paramedic death, armed standoff in Poughkeepsie, New City church thefts
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Shocking New Details: School Bus Slams Into New York State Home
Police released shocking new details after a school bus crashed into a home. At least two young children were seriously injured. On December 1, just before 9 a.m., the Town of Ramapo Police Department received a call regarding a school bus crash on N. South Gate Drive in the Village of New Hempstead.
