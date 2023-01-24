ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tressels on committee to fundraise for YSU's Kilcawley

By Stan Boney
WKBN
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Retiring Youngtown State University President Jim Tressel and his wife Ellen have volunteered to be on the committee to raise money for the replacement of the Kilcawley Student Center.

In December, the Board of Trustees approved spending $40 million for the replacement, $15 million of which must be raised. The other $25 million will be borrowed.

“President Tressel seems very, very determined to lead this endeavor and make sure it’s successful. So we’re so honored that although he’s retiring as president, he’s going to continue impacting our university by making sure we have a first-class, new student center,” said YSU Foundation President Paul McFadden.

Jim Tressel says if the money is not raised, the new student center will not be built.

The timetable for demolition and construction is still three to five years away.

