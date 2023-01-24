Read full article on original website
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
'We've seen the corruption': House GOP aims to end career politics with vote on term limits for Congress
Republicans are renewing their push for Congressional term limits after taking a majority in the House this month, vowing to end career politics in Washington.
‘This is really frightening’: 9/11 survivor condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appointment to homeland security committee
A 9/11 survivor has condemned the appointment of Majorie Taylor Greene to a key House security committee – pointing out the Republican congresswoman long denied the attacks happened and instead peddled wild conspiracy theories.Republicans said the Georgia congresswoman, who two years ago was stripped of committee assignments by Democrats after she spread QAnon conspiracies and falsely questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election, would join the House of Representatives’ Homeland Security Committee.The committee has typically played a key role in acting as a safeguard on matters of national security, and the appointment of Ms Greene was widely seen as her...
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims
MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
Congressman-Elect Keith Self Causing Tension in Republican Party by Voting Against McCarthy for House Speaker
House Republicans are unable to elect a new House Speaker.Photo byBrandon MowinkelonUnsplash. On Tuesday, Representative-elect Keith Self made history when he voted against the presumptive House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, on three consecutive ballots. WFAA says this resulted in the House being unable to elect a speaker and adjourning without doing so, marking the first time in 100 years that this has happened. Self, who represents a district in Texas that includes parts of Collin and Hunt counties and is the former Collin County judge, explained that he made this decision because the majority of his constituents voiced their concerns about the Speaker of the House and wanted change.
“This is a Republican mess”: Progressives warn Democrats not to cut a speaker deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. At least two progressive groups tell TYT that House Democrats shouldn't make any deal with Republicans to help them elect a speaker, even a unity candidate. The reason: Any guarantees Republicans offer may not stick, given the GOP's inability...
DeSantis thinks Americans misunderstand him. Critics think he is erasing minority voices
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In recent months, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has become a controversial figure in the political landscape due to his attempts to reduce the rights of minorities in the state.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
‘Makes no sense’: Sen. Graham calls out Republicans who question Ukraine aid
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is calling out Republicans who question whether the U.S. should continue providing financial and military aid to Ukraine. Graham’s statement came as President Biden announced the U.S. will send the country 31 Abrams tanks to help defeat Russia. “So this idea that we can’t help...
Who could become the next California US senator after Feinstein? Some Democrats come forward
Although it's more than 600 days away, several California lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are mulling whether to run for Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat. After Southern California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter announced last week that she would run, multiple members of Congress at the time pointed to the series of storms as their main focus. Feinstein herself said she would make a decision on her plans for 2024 at the appropriate time.
Comer not convinced GOP can go 'entire Congress' without motion to vacate speakership
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) says he's confident the majority of Republicans will give Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) a chance to govern as speaker before a motion to vacate.Jan. 8, 2023.
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
'Afraid of people': Former WH aide believes Trump would never have marched to Capitol
Despite his claims to the contrary, former President Donald Trump likely wouldn't have marched with his supporters to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot even if he was permitted by his security detail, according to the former chief of staff to the first lady.
Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership
A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
AOC says chaos in the GOP House shows that the Squad is pretty reasonable in comparison
A group of hard-right Republican representatives is refusing to vote for the party's House speaker candidate Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
AOC mocked for saying she’s ‘here in NY’ — while speaking in front of US Capitol
AOC was in a New York state of mind. The far-left Bronx and Queens lawmaker was mocked on Twitter on Thursday after she referred to being in New York twice in 10 seconds — while speaking in front of the US Capitol. The “Squad” member was among dozens of House and Senate Democrats who gathered to shame the Biden administration over its continuation of the Trump-era Title 42 border policy when she made the figurative statement. “We have governors in states across, across the country, including here in New York with, uh, Gov. Kathy Hochul, saying ‘Expand these legal pathways,’ uh, ‘Make...
Who is Hakeem Jeffries? Democrats united behind new leader while GOP’s McCarthy chaos continues
While the Republican battle continues over Kevin McCarthy’s repeated attempts to claim the House speaker’s gavel, Democrats have remained united behind their new leader, New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries. Mr Jeffries is the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress after former Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepped down from the Democratic leadership. House Democrats are now led by a new trio – the 52-year-old Mr Jeffries as the minority leader, Katherine Clark, 59, of Massachusetts as the Democratic whip, and Pete Aguilar, 43, of California as the chairman of the caucus. Mr Jeffries, Ms Clark, and...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Amendment Flops as Only 13 Republicans Back Her
The House of Representatives rejected a number of proposed amendments to a bill dealing with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
