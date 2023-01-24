ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘This is really frightening’: 9/11 survivor condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appointment to homeland security committee

A 9/11 survivor has condemned the appointment of Majorie Taylor Greene to a key House security committee – pointing out the Republican congresswoman long denied the attacks happened and instead peddled wild conspiracy theories.Republicans said the Georgia congresswoman, who two years ago was stripped of committee assignments by Democrats after she spread QAnon conspiracies and falsely questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election, would join the House of Representatives’ Homeland Security Committee.The committee has typically played a key role in acting as a safeguard on matters of national security, and the appointment of Ms Greene was widely seen as her...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims

MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
MINNESOTA STATE
Larry Lease

Congressman-Elect Keith Self Causing Tension in Republican Party by Voting Against McCarthy for House Speaker

House Republicans are unable to elect a new House Speaker.Photo byBrandon MowinkelonUnsplash. On Tuesday, Representative-elect Keith Self made history when he voted against the presumptive House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, on three consecutive ballots. WFAA says this resulted in the House being unable to elect a speaker and adjourning without doing so, marking the first time in 100 years that this has happened. Self, who represents a district in Texas that includes parts of Collin and Hunt counties and is the former Collin County judge, explained that he made this decision because the majority of his constituents voiced their concerns about the Speaker of the House and wanted change.
TEXAS STATE
straightarrownews.com

‘Makes no sense’: Sen. Graham calls out Republicans who question Ukraine aid

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is calling out Republicans who question whether the U.S. should continue providing financial and military aid to Ukraine. Graham’s statement came as President Biden announced the U.S. will send the country 31 Abrams tanks to help defeat Russia. “So this idea that we can’t help...
KSBW.com

Who could become the next California US senator after Feinstein? Some Democrats come forward

Although it's more than 600 days away, several California lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are mulling whether to run for Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat. After Southern California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter announced last week that she would run, multiple members of Congress at the time pointed to the series of storms as their main focus. Feinstein herself said she would make a decision on her plans for 2024 at the appropriate time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership

A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
New York Post

AOC mocked for saying she’s ‘here in NY’ — while speaking in front of US Capitol

AOC was in a New York state of mind. The far-left Bronx and Queens lawmaker was mocked on Twitter on Thursday after she referred to being in New York twice in 10 seconds — while speaking in front of the US Capitol. The “Squad” member was among dozens of House and Senate Democrats who gathered to shame the Biden administration over its continuation of the Trump-era Title 42 border policy when she made the figurative statement. “We have governors in states across, across the country, including here in New York with, uh, Gov. Kathy Hochul, saying ‘Expand these legal pathways,’ uh, ‘Make...
The Independent

Who is Hakeem Jeffries? Democrats united behind new leader while GOP’s McCarthy chaos continues

While the Republican battle continues over Kevin McCarthy’s repeated attempts to claim the House speaker’s gavel, Democrats have remained united behind their new leader, New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries. Mr Jeffries is the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress after former Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepped down from the Democratic leadership. House Democrats are now led by a new trio – the 52-year-old Mr Jeffries as the minority leader, Katherine Clark, 59, of Massachusetts as the Democratic whip, and Pete Aguilar, 43, of California as the chairman of the caucus. Mr Jeffries, Ms Clark, and...
MISSOURI STATE
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
53K+
Followers
400
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy