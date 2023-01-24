Dancer and choreographer Arianna Davis — best known for her recent appearance on Lizzo's "Watch Out For the Big Grrrls" and as a dancer on Lizzo's recent world tour — is here with a 30-minute beginner hip-hop dance cardio workout that'll make you sweat. Get ready to hit the stage for a full-out feel-yourself dance session. You'll be moving and grooving with Davis as she leads you through this routine joined by class members Poofy Moffitino and Paris Nicole. If this is your first time dancing, you're in the right place! Davis takes it nice and slow as she drills the moves with you. If you don't get it the first time, don't fret; you'll be sure to get it by the final run-through. All you need is some space to move.

1 DAY AGO