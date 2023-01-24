Read full article on original website
PopSugar
Dancer and choreographer Arianna Davis — best known for her recent appearance on Lizzo's "Watch Out For the Big Grrrls" and as a dancer on Lizzo's recent world tour — is here with a 30-minute beginner hip-hop dance cardio workout that'll make you sweat. Get ready to hit the stage for a full-out feel-yourself dance session. You'll be moving and grooving with Davis as she leads you through this routine joined by class members Poofy Moffitino and Paris Nicole. If this is your first time dancing, you're in the right place! Davis takes it nice and slow as she drills the moves with you. If you don't get it the first time, don't fret; you'll be sure to get it by the final run-through. All you need is some space to move.
With new music comes a new style era for Chlöe. The singer wore a striking red latex gown to announce her debut album, "In Pieces," on Jan. 24. In a teaser video posted across her social media pages, Chlöe posed in the custom-made Venus Prototype dress, which featured sharp structured shoulders, a triangular chest cutout that created a sweetheart neckline, and long sleeves that extended to cover part of her hands.
As a beauty editor and a self-proclaimed bronzer aficionado, I try lots of formulas and I'm very picky about what I like. What separates the good bronzers from the great ones is my laundry list of requirements, which includes having a buttery formula that's easy to blend, a satin or matte finish because shimmer can look chunky, something that isn't too warm-toned or orangey, something that I don't have to carefully apply, and finally, something that doesn't fade or get patchy. I know, it's a long list but when I find something that checks all of these boxes, then I know I've truly found something special.
