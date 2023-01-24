The Sussex County Council discussed an amendment to the 2023 Rules of Procedure regarding resolutions, tributes and proclamations. This was brought up by Council President Mike Vincent two weeks ago. County Administrator Todd Lawson says the amendment removes resolutions, which by Code are related to an Ordinance and require review and approval by a vote of the Council. Tributes and proclamations do not trigger Council review and approval. The change would have all requests for proclamations and tributes submitted in writing, then it would be circulated to the entire Council for further review or action. Councilman Vincent wants to research the issue further so action on the proposed amendment has been deferred.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO