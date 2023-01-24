Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
New warehouse expects to launch the First State Crossing project in Claymont
The long-awaited redevelopment of 420 acres at the old Evraz Claymont Steel site and some of the surrounding area is about to see signs of life. After delays caused by the pandemic and changes to the plans for the site, the First State Crossing project is preparing to begin work on the first piece of its project – a 358,000-square-foot distribution center.
WBOC
Steps Being Taken to Protect People Crossing Coastal Highway in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The resort town is ramping up their "Walk Smart" campaign that was first launched in 2019. It encourages people to use crosswalks, and do so at the right time. This summer, "Walk Smart" ads will be placed on 12 buses, billboards and possibly even a banner...
WBOC
Rehoboth Boulevard to Close For Drawbridge Repairs
MILFORD, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) and NE Front Street (SR 14) for drawbridge repairs. According to DelDot, the repairs are for damage resulting from oversized vehicles hitting the bridge in Dec. 2021 and again...
Cape Gazette
State planners: Put hold on Freeman applications
One of the largest projects ever proposed in Sussex County was reviewed by state officials during an Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting Jan. 25. Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with 2,000 units, including 950 single-family homes, 300...
WBOC
Upgrade to Raw Water Line and Traffic Pattern Change Along Naylor Mill Rd.
SALISBURY, Md - There will be a change of traffic on Monday Jan 30, due to upgrades to a raw water line along Naylor Mill Road. During routine maintenance and inspections, a support issue was identified for a raw water line that brings water from the well field to the Paleo Water Treatment Plant for treatment. Due to higher than normal rain amounts and unusual temperatures, the pilons supporting the raw water line have shifted and decayed faster than anticipated and compromised the structure.
WBOC
DNREC Funds New Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Stations
Electric vehicle drivers will have more opportunities to charge up along Delaware roads with the installation of 14 new DC Fast Charging stations funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Grants were awarded to several businesses and one Delaware municipality for the 14 sites. The chargers will...
Cape Gazette
Sussex council approves Ritter application
Howard Ritter & Sons can continue selling landscape materials at their location off Plantation Road, which they have been doing since the 1970s. At its Jan. 24 meeting, Sussex County Council unanimously approved a conditional-use application filed by the company to continue sales of stone, mulch, soil and other related outdoor products at its existing 51-acre borrow pit near Lewes.
Latino groups in Delaware protest pilot program they say would limit their ability to get state contracts
With signs up in the air, Latino groups protested inside and outside Legislative Hall in Dover this week to protest against the Community Workforce Agreement Act. The state Senate this week approved a pilot program that’s designed to improve diversity and inclusion on projects funded by the state. A similar effort last spring failed to get off the ground.
WBOC
First Responders Feel Impact of Numerous Tragedies In and Around Laurel
LAUREL, Del. -- Within the last week, several tragedies have occurred in and around the Town of Laurel, deeply affecting the community, especially the first responders that have answered to each call. It began last Tuesday with a fatal head-on collision on Laurel Rd. that killed legendary pro wrestler Jamin...
WBOC
House Fire Causes Thousands in Damage
CENTREVILLE, Md.- A house fire in Queen Anne's County caused thousands of dollars in damage Thursday afternoon. The State Fire Marshal's office says the fire started around noon at a one-story home on Hunters Lane in Centreville. No injuries were reported. It took 10 firefighters from the Goodwill Volunteer Fire...
Cape Gazette
Sussex’s fourth medical marijauna dispensary opening soon
Sussex County is weeks away from getting its fourth medical marijuana dispensary – this one in Seaford. It’s an area of the county that’s drastically underserved, said Greg Huggler, general manager of Fresh Delaware. Patients won’t have to drive all the way to the beach or Georgetown anymore, he said.
4 taken to hospitals after chemical incident at Cecil County YMCA pool
The Cecil County YMCA says they have reopened their pool after a chemical incident sent four people to the hospital yesterday.
WBOC
Ocean City Running Festival Coming This Fall
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Corrigan Sports Enterprises announced the creation of the Ocean City Running Festival. The event will feature a full marathon, half marathon, 8k and 5k race distances. The inaugural event is slated for Oct. 28, 2023 the event will fall between Corrigan Sports established Baltimore Running Festival and Bay Bridge Run.
delawarepublic.org
Avelo Airlines bringing commercial flight back to Wilmington next week, booking trends are "strong"
Avelo Airlines kicks off commercial air flight from the Wilmington Airport next week. The inaugural flight to Orlando February 1st is almost full, says Head of Avelo Marketing Travis Christ, and other flights through the end of May are filling up too. “For an airline when you add service to...
WGMD Radio
Sussex County Council Discusses a 2023 Rules of Procedure Amendment; Deny Frankford Boat Restoration Business
The Sussex County Council discussed an amendment to the 2023 Rules of Procedure regarding resolutions, tributes and proclamations. This was brought up by Council President Mike Vincent two weeks ago. County Administrator Todd Lawson says the amendment removes resolutions, which by Code are related to an Ordinance and require review and approval by a vote of the Council. Tributes and proclamations do not trigger Council review and approval. The change would have all requests for proclamations and tributes submitted in writing, then it would be circulated to the entire Council for further review or action. Councilman Vincent wants to research the issue further so action on the proposed amendment has been deferred.
WDEL 1150AM
Where's The Snow? | Wilmington nearing historic snow drought to start season
There are still about two months left in Winter, but if things continue, it could be a record that lovers of snow will probably despise. It is already the 5th latest that Wilmington has not officially recorded more than a trace of snow at the Airport, since snow records were first officially kept in the 1942-43 season.
WDEL 1150AM
Carnage continues on Delaware roads
Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
WGMD Radio
Update on New Route 113 Traffic Signals
Work continues on two new, “full color,” steady stop-and-go traffic signals, which are being installed along Route 113 at Governor Stockley Road and Avenue of Honor–between Georgetown and Millsboro. The new traffic lights are aimed at improving intersection safety. Once complete, the new steady, green/yellow/red signal operations will be in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you’re driving in that area, you should expect minor delays and lane closures nightly from 8 pm to 6 am–except for Friday and Saturday nights. You’ll see flaggers and state troopers in that area. The work is expected to be completed by May, weather permitting.
firststateupdate.com
Man In Wheelchair Struck By Vehicle Late Monday
At approximately 9:27 pm, New Castle County Paramedics and Minquadale Fire Company, were dispatched to the 200 block of N. DuPont Highway for a motor vehicle collision with a subject in a wheelchair struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, New Castle County Paramedics found a 66-year-old male patient in the...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
Delaware is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
