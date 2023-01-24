ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, KS

Great Bend Post

Driver who died in crash fleeing police had history of crime

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon fleeing police died from injuries in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. On Thursday morning, police were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassal in Wichita following up on information regarding a vehicle that had been involved in several larcenies in the Wichita area, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff IDs Kan. man who died after dog steps on rifle

SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hunting accident involving a dog stepping on a rifle have identified the man who died as 30-year-old Joseph Austin Smith of Wichita, according to the Sumner County Sheriff. Just after 9:30a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to the area of 80th Street...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Police investigating murder-suicide near Mt. Vernon and Seneca

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. Police say the shooting this morning that killed one and gravely injured another was a murder-suicide. The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident. The incident happened in the 800 block of W. Mount Vernon. Police responded to a...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. high school evacuated after student found with grenade

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 259 are investigating a student brought a grenade to school. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, a student reported seeing an image on Snapchat of another student having a grenade at Derby High School, 920 Rock Road in Derby, according to the school district's social media page.
DERBY, KS
kfdi.com

South Wichita shooting believed to be murder-suicide

A shooting in south Wichita is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of W. Mt Vernon around 11:45 Thursday night. A out-of-state caller claimed a man had called before the shooting, and told them what he planned to do. The out-of-state caller got in touch with Wichita police and told them a woman had been shot by her husband.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

OSHA cites Kansas plant after employee fatally injured

KINGMAN, Kan. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration this week issued a Citation and Notification of Penalty to Great Lakes Polymer Technologies LLC, which operates as FabPro Polymers in Kingman. Multiple serious violations were cited. The OSHA report noted that on August 4, 2022, an employee was fatally...
KINGMAN, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas farm dog helps to bury canine best friend

Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. Updated: 17 hours ago. A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Group continues effort for...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police: Man accused of raping teen at a motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway. Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout

KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 5 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
DODGE CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Derby High School evacuated after grenade discovered

Derby High School was evacuated late Wednesday afternoon after a grenade was discovered at the school. A Derby school spokesperson said a student reported seeing an image on social media of another student having a grenade at school. An investigation started and the student with the grenade told authorities the device was not live.
DERBY, KS
TheDailyBeast

Dog Shoots Man Dead, Kansas Sheriff’s Office Says

A man was shot dead by his dog over the weekend, according to authorities in Kansas. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place at around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday near the city of Geuda Springs, close to the Oklahoma border. The victim was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup truck while his hunting gear and a rifle were slung on the backseat, the sheriff’s office said. “A canine belonging to the owner of the pickup stepped on the rifle, causing the weapon to discharge,” the agency added. “The fired round struck the passenger, who died of his injuries on scene.”Read it at KAKE
GEUDA SPRINGS, KS
