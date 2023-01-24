Read full article on original website
Driver who died in crash fleeing police had history of crime
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon fleeing police died from injuries in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. On Thursday morning, police were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassal in Wichita following up on information regarding a vehicle that had been involved in several larcenies in the Wichita area, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Sheriff IDs Kan. man who died after dog steps on rifle
SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hunting accident involving a dog stepping on a rifle have identified the man who died as 30-year-old Joseph Austin Smith of Wichita, according to the Sumner County Sheriff. Just after 9:30a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to the area of 80th Street...
Wichita couple charged after 2-year-old child shoots mom in foot
A man and a woman were charged on Thursday in connection to an incident where a mother was shot in the foot by her two-year-old child.
Police investigating murder-suicide near Mt. Vernon and Seneca
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. Police say the shooting this morning that killed one and gravely injured another was a murder-suicide. The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident. The incident happened in the 800 block of W. Mount Vernon. Police responded to a...
Updated with video: Man dies in rollover crash after chase with Wichita police
Police said the chase was called off shortly after it started but the driver continued speeding. Police said they were looking for the vehicle in connection to multiple larcenies.
Kan. high school evacuated after student found with grenade
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 259 are investigating a student brought a grenade to school. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, a student reported seeing an image on Snapchat of another student having a grenade at Derby High School, 920 Rock Road in Derby, according to the school district's social media page.
Wichita mom accused of attempted murder in 8-car crash told hospital she wrecked on purpose
Paloma Adame was recorded speeding 116 mph with her daughter in the front seat before she slammed into cars at U.S. 54 and 143rd, an affidavit released by the court says.
South Wichita shooting believed to be murder-suicide
A shooting in south Wichita is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of W. Mt Vernon around 11:45 Thursday night. A out-of-state caller claimed a man had called before the shooting, and told them what he planned to do. The out-of-state caller got in touch with Wichita police and told them a woman had been shot by her husband.
Rape arrest: Kansas felon caught with 13-year-old at motel
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged child sex crime and have arrested a Kansas felon. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a 36-year-old woman reported to police that a 13-year-old was at a motel in the 2300 block of S. Broadway with a man identified as 37-year-old Lorenzo Gary, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Employee tied up during armed robbery of Kan. long term care home
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help with information. Just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to an armed robbery call at a longterm care home in the 600 block of S. Maize Court in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
OSHA cites Kansas plant after employee fatally injured
KINGMAN, Kan. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration this week issued a Citation and Notification of Penalty to Great Lakes Polymer Technologies LLC, which operates as FabPro Polymers in Kingman. Multiple serious violations were cited. The OSHA report noted that on August 4, 2022, an employee was fatally...
Police identify Kansas hunter who died after dog stepped on rifle in backseat of pickup truck
GEUDA SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - The man killed over the weekend after his dog stepped on a rifle was Joseph Smith. Smith was 30 years old and was from Wichita. The Sumner County Sheriff's Office says a man died over the weekend after his dog stepped on a rifle, causing the firearm to discharge.
Kansas farm dog helps to bury canine best friend
Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. Updated: 17 hours ago. A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Group continues effort for...
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his car
Sheriffs came to the conclusion that a 32-year-old Kansas hunter was killed when his dog stepped on the trigger of his gun after he was discovered dead in his car on Saturday. The unidentified Wichita resident was discovered close to the hamlet of Geuda Springs, which has 194 residents and is located just north of the Oklahoma border, 50 miles south of Wichita.
Suspects tied up employee, stole medications from west Wichita long-term home, police say
Police are asking for the public’s help in the case.
Wichita police: Man accused of raping teen at a motel
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway. Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the […]
KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout
KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 5 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
Derby High School evacuated after grenade discovered
Derby High School was evacuated late Wednesday afternoon after a grenade was discovered at the school. A Derby school spokesperson said a student reported seeing an image on social media of another student having a grenade at school. An investigation started and the student with the grenade told authorities the device was not live.
Dog Shoots Man Dead, Kansas Sheriff’s Office Says
A man was shot dead by his dog over the weekend, according to authorities in Kansas. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place at around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday near the city of Geuda Springs, close to the Oklahoma border. The victim was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup truck while his hunting gear and a rifle were slung on the backseat, the sheriff’s office said. “A canine belonging to the owner of the pickup stepped on the rifle, causing the weapon to discharge,” the agency added. “The fired round struck the passenger, who died of his injuries on scene.”Read it at KAKE
Kansas hunter fatally shot by dog in tragic accident: 'He was loved by all of us'
WICHITA, Kansas (TND) — A man who was tragically killed after a dog accidentally shot him during a hunting trip has been identified as plumber Joseph Smith, who is remembered for being a "kind, funny, smart, and very loving" person that was also always the welcomed "goofball." Joseph Austin...
