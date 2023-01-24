A man was shot dead by his dog over the weekend, according to authorities in Kansas. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place at around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday near the city of Geuda Springs, close to the Oklahoma border. The victim was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup truck while his hunting gear and a rifle were slung on the backseat, the sheriff’s office said. “A canine belonging to the owner of the pickup stepped on the rifle, causing the weapon to discharge,” the agency added. “The fired round struck the passenger, who died of his injuries on scene.”Read it at KAKE

GEUDA SPRINGS, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO