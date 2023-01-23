Read full article on original website
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Bronson Speed Co. Drops ‘Best of 2022’ Edit
Bronson Speed Co. has released their ‘Best of 2022’ Megamix edit featuring highlights from their various segments throughout the year including Death Race at the Tick Ditch, Worst Skatepark Ever, Speed is Infinite, Southwest Sizzle, Full Speed Ahead, and Life in the Fast Lane. Check out the full 2022 recap, above.
Case In Point | Proof You Can Have Fun Anywhere On A Skateboard
Introducing Case In Point! Throw a dart to pick the spot, choose a case to pick the item, and go skate! We’re putting a new twist on an old classic with Leandre Sanders, Tyler Peterson, Trevor Colden and Becker Dunn to show that you can have fun skateboarding anywhere, anytime, with any obstacle… and here’s the proof. Case In Point.
Mike Mo Breaks Down His Lakai ‘Fully Flared’ Video Part
It’s hard to imagine a more impactful skate video than Lakai‘s Fully Flared. With it’s mind blowing slo-mo intro that introduced Mike Mo‘s opening video part with a literal BANG (which even has it’s own NFT), this video lives rent free in most of our heads. Now, 15 years after it’s release, Mike Mo sits down with the boys from The Nine Club to break down some behind the scenes tidbits of the iconic intro and his classic video part that put him in the limelight. Check out the full video breakdown from “More Nine Club” YouTube Channel above!
The Dern Brothers Explore Carlsbad High School’s Skateboarding History
The Dern Brothers, comprised of Dalton, Kanaan, and Destin, have been hard at work lately. You might remember them as the prize-winning homewrecking homeboys in Liquid Death’s Murder Your House contest in 2020. But recently, they’ve been outside skating, exploring, and growing their Dern Brothers YouTube Channel. For their latest video, Kanaan and Destin roam around Carlsbad High School to explore the infamous schools skate spots, both living and gone (RIP Carlsbad Gap). The pair take us on a stroll down memory lane, sharing the spots history, iconic tricks that have gone down there, and even skated some of the schools newer spots.
Thunder Trucks presents 35th North Knows with Johnny Matarazzo
In Case You Missed It… Seattle’s Johnny Matarazzo spent some time down south working on a new Thunder Trucks part for his local shop 35th North. You might remember Johnny from our Fight Night battles, in which he played one of the gnarliest games we’ve ever seen against Kevin Tshala, last year. It looks like he spent some extra time in LA filming for this incredible part while he was at it and, judging by the part, it was time well spent. As Bam would say: “Keep an eye on this kid… he’s got the SSBSTS lurkin’.” Check out Thunder’s 35th North Knows Johnny Matarazzo, above!
Manny Santiago No Longer Rides for Jart Skateboards
Manny Santiago has announced through his Instagram that he no longer rides for Jart Skateboards. The announcement comes less than 1 year since starting his journey with the brand. Manny had this to say about the departure: “Just want to take the time and let you guys know I no longer ride for JART skateboards , To the team I just want to let you know that it was an honor being able to skate with you guys and share a lot of funny moments. Thanks Alex Braza for the opportunity, As for now I have no plans but to just skate and have as much fun as I can…. Just how it all started.” Including the hashtag #VideoPartComingSoon at the end of the post, teasing his next steps. Speculations have already start surrounding his next board home and we’re excited to see where Manny ends up!
