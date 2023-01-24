ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

First Alert Weather Day: Some North Texans could see snow Tuesday

By Scott Padgett
 3 days ago

First Alert Weather Day: Some North Texans could see snow Tuesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We've been precip free for the month of January but that all comes to an end tomorrow.

We've issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday. It will be a cold, windy, dreary day. Everyone is expected to see rain, some will see a little snow mixing in, and breezy north winds will have us feeling like we're in the 30s.

We're expecting widespread rain to start moving in for the morning commute Tuesday, moving in from west to east. Heavy rain will be possible at times so make sure that you plan extra time for your morning and evening commutes. We could see as much as 0.75 to 1.5 inches of rain.

Temperatures start in the mid 40s through most of North Texas. However, the temperatures will fall through the morning into the afternoon. As temps cool, we see a rain/snow mix starting to move in from the west around midday. This mix continues through the afternoon and evening. Anticipate mainly a cold rain through the metroplex but into the early evening hours we could see the rain mix with some snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at noon Tuesday – this is where snow accumulation is most likely, and where some minor travel impacts are expected. The Winter Weather Advisory doesn't include the metroplex but it does include the Red River counties and our northwest counties. Accumulations will mainly be on grassy and elevated surfaces, but some slushy roads are also a possibility to the north and west.

This is a fast moving system and we should see any precipitation come to an end near midnight but the cold sticks around. By Thursday morning, the low temperature dips below the freezing mark.

