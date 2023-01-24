ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

newhavenarts.org

Black Haven Takes A BITE Out Of History

Cutting the ribbon on the celebration. From left to right: BLOOM Owner Alisha Crutchfield, City Economic Development Administrator Mike Piscitelli, Stetson Branch Manager Diane Brown, Black Haven Founder and Director Salwa Abdussabur, State Senior Development Specialist Lindy Lee Gold, Filmmaker and Musician Kolton Harris, and City Cultural Affairs Director Adriane Jefferson. Lucy Gellman Photos.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Retirement Had To Wait

When Nancy Jordan does her ​“clap-out dance” at police headquarters Friday, she doesn’t plan to make people wait outside. Jordan is retiring that afternoon after 23 years as a community-focused police officer. The ​“clap-out” ritual accompanies retiring officers on their last days: The ritual begins in the third-floor atrium with speeches by the chief and colleagues. The officer gives final remarks then calls in a radio ​“signal 13,” meaning she is going off duty (in this case for good). The departing dance follows, downstairs, to the front outdoor entrance to the 1 Union Ave. entrance, where fellow officers and friends and families line the ramps and applaud.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem

HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

The Phoenix Building, Hartford

- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
HARTFORD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Debate Over Who Could Occupy World War II Public Housing in West Hartford

In 1943, a dispute erupted between West Hartford residents and federal housing officials over whether or not African Americans should be allowed to live in the World War II public housing tract called Oakwood Acres. During this period, public housing tracts were created to shelter the many war workers and their families drawn to the Hartford area by the availability of defense-related jobs. The United States government funded these developments; therefore, local housing officials needed to abide by federal laws regarding occupancy. Federal Housing authorities eventually did require West Hartford to admit African Americans; however, town residents and leaders prevailed by specifying residency criteria in such a way as to maintain the demographic makeup of their virtually all-white community. Racist actions such as these, even when they occurred decades ago, have been factors in shaping the present-day demographics of West Hartford and other towns in the state.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Editorial: Senator Looney’s Predatory Legislation

Connecticut’s legislature, and our Greenwich delegation, have returned for their “long session” when they produce a two-year budget and can consider bills on any topics. With inflation, fear of recession, surging health insurance premiums, energy costs, and more weighing down Connecticut residents, you would think legislators would be looking to bring relief to state residents. This is what Governor Lamont has said he wanted to do.
GREENWICH, CT
zip06.com

A Tale Of Two Women, Clarity From Long Wharf, Indecent, And More

Innovation: Hartford Stage is presenting the New England premiere of Espejos: Clean, a bilingual play (English and Spanish) that will feature supertitles continuously in both languages. It tells the story of two women: Adriana, who is the manager of housekeeping at a Cancun resort, and Sarah, a Canadian attending her sister’s destination wedding. The show runs through Sunday, Feb. 5. For tickets, visit HartfordStage.org.
HARTFORD, CT
newhavenarts.org

Eddie Henderson Sends New Haven Into A Reverie

The horn let out a long and passionate sigh, and its blue tones mourned something just out of the mind’s eye. A dreamy melody caressed and held the audience. At the end of long phrases, the horn fluttered like the desperate calls of a songbird. Soft purple lighting and string-lights enhanced the romantic and moody atmosphere.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven, Website Says

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

City officials pitch controversial $1.3 million purchase of Monterey Club

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker evoked the names of Charlie Parker, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington on Monday morning in the hopes of securing support for a $1.3 million deal to buy the run-down Monterey Club and its surrounding buildings. All four performed at the Monterey Club while it was open between 1934 and 1991.
NEW HAVEN, CT

