Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
Edible Mountain values community input for East Wheeling development
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Talks of development in East Wheeling have been underway, and Edible Mountain’s open meeting brought community members together for feedback and to hear their thoughts on the future of the area. The goal of this meeting was to look at the planning and ideas...
Ohio Valley restaurant to close its doors
A restaurant in Marshall County will be closing its doors for good after this week but good news for their fans the restaurant will still have a location in Ohio County. Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill Rt.2 South said on their Facebook page that Saturday will be their last day open in Glen Dale. In a […]
WTRF
Wheeling YWCA and Wheeling Heritage present “Hip Hop: A Black Tie Affair”
WHEELING, W.Va. – The Wheeling YWCA and Wheeling Heritage present Hip Hop: A Black Tie. Affair on February 25, at the Wheeling Artisan Center, 1400 Main Street, Wheeling. This event will celebrate hip-hop and the culture associated with it. Wheeling Heritage and the YWCA plan to tap into several forms of art during this event, including visual arts and performing arts.
Downtown construction a challenge for Wheeling business
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One look around town and it’s clear that Wheeling has a lot on its plate in 2023. Its long public projects list is expected to draw new businesses when it’s finished. But some that are already here are finding the construction to be an everyday hassle. From new bridges, to new […]
WTRF
Enjoy the snow season at Oglebay’s WinterFest this weekend
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — With all of the holiday festivities finished, you might think there’s not much to do over the winter months in the Wheeling area. Well, think again. One of the area’s biggest winter parties is set to kick off this weekend, and you can...
WTRF
Longhorn Steakhouse officially opens in The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of the most anticipated new businesses at The Highlands is finally open. Dozens of area first responders and law enforcement officials were on hand Tuesday as the Longhorn Steakhouse celebrated their opening. Restaurant staff and management held a lasso cutting just before doors opened to the public.
WVNT-TV
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
Farm and Dairy
Vagabond chef Matt Welsch returns home to W.Va.
Standing at 6 feet 3 inches with tattoos covering most of his arms, Matt Welsch might seem like a daunting figure, as he rides his motorcycle across the Ohio Valley of West Virginia. He calls himself a vagabond, wandering from place to place without a home or job, scraping to get by.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Morgan County, Clay County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Harrison County Commission exploring possible sale of bonds for Menards development
The Commission voted to send a letter to a brokerage company regarding the sale of bonds related to the Charles Pointe development, specifically the Menards area.
WDTV
No injuries after crash involving Marion County school bus
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County roadway was briefly shut down Friday morning after a crash involving a school bus. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Holbert Rd. and involved a Marion County Schools bus. 911 officials told 5 News no one involved was injured. Holbert Rd. is...
WDTV
Morgantown residents concerned about water flow over road due to plugged culvert
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Residents said over the summer, a culvert on Pounds Hollow Road got plugged up. Since then, water had been flowing across the road. Resident Keith Wolfe explained that the constant flow of water had created problems for him in his everyday life. “That used to...
Lung cancer-causing gas may be flowing into your home
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the second leading cause of lung cancer. It’s completely undetectable to the naked eye. And high levels of it may be seeping into your house right now. Radon is a radioactive gas that rises up from the earth, and Ohio County health officials are telling us that what we can’t […]
WTRF
Respected, beloved Sheriff Tom Burgoyne dies at age 82
OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) Tom Burgoyne was an FBI agent, then became Ohio County Sheriff from 2000 to 2008. He was known for his warmth, professionalism and devotion to family, duty and community. Accolades are rolling in from all parts of the community. They say he was a conscientious...
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
WTRF
Smith Selected to Participate in “So You Want to Be a Coach” Program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team was selected to participate in the 20th “So You Want to Be a Coach” Program, as announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). Smith is one of 62...
West Virginia traffic stop leads to high-speed 118-mile chase, suspect takes own life
Police in West Virginia say a man is dead after a 118-mile-long, high-speed chase happened early Thursday morning.
WDTV
State Auditor proposes bill to compensate scam victims
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking to help elderly people who fall victim to scams. They’re proposing a bill that would help put money back in their pockets. “Scam artists are basically parasites.”. Some people say it’s gotten so out of hand they seem to be the...
Former Ohio County Sheriff passes away
Thomas Burgoyne served Ohio County from 2000-2008 and was a former FBI agent.
WTRF
You can win prizes and help local homeless cats at the same time
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) If you want to help cats and kittens and win prizes, mark your calendar for Feb. 3 and 4. The cats and kittens at the Belmont County Animal Shelter need your help. Their health care is provided—not by the county—but by one organization: Belmont County Cat-Stray-Shun....
Comments / 0