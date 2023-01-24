ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

WTRF- 7News

Ohio Valley restaurant to close its doors

A restaurant in Marshall County will be closing its doors for good after this week but good news for their fans the restaurant will still have a location in Ohio County. Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill Rt.2 South said on their Facebook page that Saturday will be their last day open in Glen Dale. In a […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Wheeling YWCA and Wheeling Heritage present “Hip Hop: A Black Tie Affair”

WHEELING, W.Va. – The Wheeling YWCA and Wheeling Heritage present Hip Hop: A Black Tie. Affair on February 25, at the Wheeling Artisan Center, 1400 Main Street, Wheeling. This event will celebrate hip-hop and the culture associated with it. Wheeling Heritage and the YWCA plan to tap into several forms of art during this event, including visual arts and performing arts.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Downtown construction a challenge for Wheeling business

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One look around town and it’s clear that Wheeling has a lot on its plate in 2023. Its long public projects list is expected to draw new businesses when it’s finished. But some that are already here are finding the construction to be an everyday hassle. From new bridges, to new […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Enjoy the snow season at Oglebay’s WinterFest this weekend

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — With all of the holiday festivities finished, you might think there’s not much to do over the winter months in the Wheeling area. Well, think again. One of the area’s biggest winter parties is set to kick off this weekend, and you can...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Longhorn Steakhouse officially opens in The Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of the most anticipated new businesses at The Highlands is finally open. Dozens of area first responders and law enforcement officials were on hand Tuesday as the Longhorn Steakhouse celebrated their opening. Restaurant staff and management held a lasso cutting just before doors opened to the public.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Farm and Dairy

Vagabond chef Matt Welsch returns home to W.Va.

Standing at 6 feet 3 inches with tattoos covering most of his arms, Matt Welsch might seem like a daunting figure, as he rides his motorcycle across the Ohio Valley of West Virginia. He calls himself a vagabond, wandering from place to place without a home or job, scraping to get by.
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Morgan County, Clay County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
WDTV

No injuries after crash involving Marion County school bus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County roadway was briefly shut down Friday morning after a crash involving a school bus. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Holbert Rd. and involved a Marion County Schools bus. 911 officials told 5 News no one involved was injured. Holbert Rd. is...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Lung cancer-causing gas may be flowing into your home

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the second leading cause of lung cancer. It’s completely undetectable to the naked eye. And high levels of it may be seeping into your house right now. Radon is a radioactive gas that rises up from the earth, and Ohio County health officials are telling us that what we can’t […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Respected, beloved Sheriff Tom Burgoyne dies at age 82

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) Tom Burgoyne was an FBI agent, then became Ohio County Sheriff from 2000 to 2008. He was known for his warmth, professionalism and devotion to family, duty and community. Accolades are rolling in from all parts of the community. They say he was a conscientious...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WDTV

State Auditor proposes bill to compensate scam victims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking to help elderly people who fall victim to scams. They’re proposing a bill that would help put money back in their pockets. “Scam artists are basically parasites.”. Some people say it’s gotten so out of hand they seem to be the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTRF

You can win prizes and help local homeless cats at the same time

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) If you want to help cats and kittens and win prizes, mark your calendar for Feb. 3 and 4. The cats and kittens at the Belmont County Animal Shelter need your help. Their health care is provided—not by the county—but by one organization: Belmont County Cat-Stray-Shun....
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

