A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Malibu, California, at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, U.S. Geological Survey officials said. The quake was "too small" to trigger alerts to local cellphones, the USGS said on Twitter. The quake's center was about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach, according to preliminary USGS data.

MALIBU, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO