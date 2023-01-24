Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Related
WFMJ.com
Trumbull Co. Prosecutor opposes parole of convicted Newton Falls murderer
The Trumbull County Prosecutor's Office is arguing against the parole of a convicted killer from Newton Falls. Prosecutor Dennis Watkins sent a letter to the Ohio Adult Parole Authority in hopes of keeping John Frederick Johnson behind bars. Johnson was convicted of the 1980 murder of Wyoma Teutsch and the...
whbc.com
Moore Retrial Delayed: An Explanation
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s been a delay in the retrial of Robert Moore, the Alliance-area man accused of murder in the 2009 disappearance of 16-year-old Glenna White, also from Alliance. You’ll recall Moore was acquitted of aggravated murder in the Mahoning County case last...
Juveniles accused of throwing rocks on I-680 in Youngstown
Police said that this was at the Mahoning Avenue overpass.
City paying $39K to fired Youngstown officer facing criminal charges
He was promoted to lieutenant in 2006
WYTV.com
Boardman police called to investigate suspicious notes left at businesses
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating suspicious notes and paperwork that were deemed threatening and were left at Boardman businesses. Monday morning, officers were sent to Premier Bank on Hillman Way, where an employee reported finding several pieces of suspicious paperwork. The employee said 14 pages were found...
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 26, 2023
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office receives new equipment
On Wednesday, the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office got some new equipment that will help keep violent offenders accountable and communities safer.
WYTV.com
East Palestine weeks away from launching new ‘MyID’ medical service
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A small device is ready to be used in a small town to make a big impact. East Palestine is excited to make an important medical device available to all 4,700 residents. On Sunday, there will be a special meeting to share more or start signing up.
WFMJ.com
West Middlesex man sentenced for scrawling bomb threats at Hermitage Walmart
Sentencing has been handed down for the second of two Subway restaurant employees who police say wrote bomb threats on the restroom walls in the Hermitage Walmart because they wanted to leave work early. Peter Pope, 43, of West Middlesex, was found guilty in September to making terroristic threats causing...
Second defendant sentenced for Walmart bomb threat
The second of two local Subway employees accused of making a bomb threat in order to get off work received his sentence this week.
WYTV.com
How new Ohio voting laws will affect the May primary election
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In almost three weeks since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed new voting restrictions into law, local boards of elections are coming to realize what these changes will mean for voters. Before casting their ballots in the May 2023 primary election, Stephanie Penrose with the Trumbull...
WFMJ.com
Catholics return to mass in Mercer County as pandemic concerns decline
Catholics in Mercer County are coming back to church following a decline in mass attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s based on information from the Erie Diocese which requires every parish to track Mass attendance for four weeks each October. Ushers and volunteers count the number of parishioners each...
Ohio Dollar General stores reopen after temporary closures
In November, Yost sued Dollar General over deceptive pricing.
WYTV.com
Fellow classmates come together to honor Warren arson victim
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and staff at Warren G. Harding High School took strides to keep Chassidy Broadstone’s memory alive on Thursday. Jan. 26 marks one week since Broadstone was killed in a fire on Nevada Avenue NW. Police are investigating her death as a homicide. On...
Car goes into pond in Trumbull County
The driver made it onto the roof before it submerged.
Youngstown mother suing Mahoning County Jail after son’s death
In October of 2019, 33-year-old James Kennedy was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a parole violation. Less than a year later, James would be found unresponsive in his cell. Shortly after, he passed away.
Man who drove trooper shooting suspect asks for early release from prison
A man who was sentenced to three years in prison for driving a suspect in the shooting of two state troopers to Cleveland has asked for an early release from prison.
WFMJ.com
Move over or get pulled over; Mahoning County second highest violators in the state
'Move over or get pulled over' is the law and also the campaign slogan that's repeated every so often as a reminder for people to be aware of emergency vehicles on the side of the road. State Troopers say the Valley, mainly Mahoning County, is second in the state for...
WFMJ.com
Lisbon woman faces sentencing for death of newborn
Sentencing is scheduled Friday for a Lisbon woman who authorities say caused the death of her newborn baby, then tried to hide it from investigators. Rebecca Young, 24, of Lusk Lock Road pleaded guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
Report: Man lost in Warren robbed by 5 men at gunpoint
The report states the man told him to get out of his car and give him everything he had.
Comments / 0