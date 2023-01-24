ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Moore Retrial Delayed: An Explanation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s been a delay in the retrial of Robert Moore, the Alliance-area man accused of murder in the 2009 disappearance of 16-year-old Glenna White, also from Alliance. You’ll recall Moore was acquitted of aggravated murder in the Mahoning County case last...
ALLIANCE, OH
WYTV.com

Boardman police called to investigate suspicious notes left at businesses

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating suspicious notes and paperwork that were deemed threatening and were left at Boardman businesses. Monday morning, officers were sent to Premier Bank on Hillman Way, where an employee reported finding several pieces of suspicious paperwork. The employee said 14 pages were found...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

How new Ohio voting laws will affect the May primary election

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In almost three weeks since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed new voting restrictions into law, local boards of elections are coming to realize what these changes will mean for voters. Before casting their ballots in the May 2023 primary election, Stephanie Penrose with the Trumbull...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Catholics return to mass in Mercer County as pandemic concerns decline

Catholics in Mercer County are coming back to church following a decline in mass attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s based on information from the Erie Diocese which requires every parish to track Mass attendance for four weeks each October. Ushers and volunteers count the number of parishioners each...
WYTV.com

Fellow classmates come together to honor Warren arson victim

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and staff at Warren G. Harding High School took strides to keep Chassidy Broadstone’s memory alive on Thursday. Jan. 26 marks one week since Broadstone was killed in a fire on Nevada Avenue NW. Police are investigating her death as a homicide. On...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Lisbon woman faces sentencing for death of newborn

Sentencing is scheduled Friday for a Lisbon woman who authorities say caused the death of her newborn baby, then tried to hide it from investigators. Rebecca Young, 24, of Lusk Lock Road pleaded guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
LISBON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy